Alexia Lee
Eisenhower track, senior
An all-league forward in the fall who scored 11 goals for the soccer team and CBBN offensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2021, Lee is showing her athletic versatility by excelling in the jumps and throws this spring. She leads the CBBN in the javelin and triple jump and ranks second in the long jump. Lee is headed to Walla Walla Community College for soccer in the fall.
-
Joel Fernandez
Davis baseball, junior
After missing the season's first six games with an injury, the Pirates' all-league catcher has gotten up to speed in a hurry, hitting .400 over five games with two doubles, a pair of triples and a home run. In the second game of a CBBN doubleheader at Eisenhower last week, Fernandez hit for the cycle in a big way at 4-for-4 with seven RBI, giving him 10 runs batted in for the day.
