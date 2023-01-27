James Field
East Valley swimming, freshman
With its strong turnout of youthful swimming talent, East Valley scored 229 points to finish third at last Saturday's Yakima Valley Championships and Field led the way, winning the 500-yard freestyle by nearly a minute in a season's best of 5:38.07. He also placed third in the 100 breaststroke in another season best and helped the Red Devils finish third in two relays. He'll be competing in the 2A regional meet next week in Pullman.
-
Mia Zuniga
Toppenish wrestling, senior
A two-time Mat Classic medalist who was runner-up in Tacoma a year ago, Zuniga is the state's top-ranked wrestler at 100 pounds for all classes with a 25-1 record. She flew through the two-day Lady Huskie Invitational in Othello last week with five consecutive pins, capped by a 1:08 fall in the final. Teammate Ruby Rodriguez-Rios is also top-ranked for all classes and the Wildcats have a pair of No. 2s in Sophia Torrez and Jocelyn Velasco.
