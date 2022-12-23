Leilani Johnson
Davis basketball, junior
With five double-digit games and a career-high 22 in last Saturday's win over Kamiakin, the 5-foot-5 guard ranks second with a 14.3-point scoring average for the unbeaten and fourth-ranked Pirates. Johnson scored 14 of her 22 in the fourth quarter and made 13 of 15 free throws in the 82-79 win to hand No. 10 Kamiakin its lone loss. It's a big step up from CBBN honorable mention as a sophomore.
-
Ruby Clark
Toppenish wrestling, junior
The state's top-ranked wrestler at 140 pounds, Clark flew through her bracket at Tuesday's Best of the West tournament in Pasco with three straight pins, including a first-round fall in the final. With a 21-1 record, she took her only loss of the season in the championship final at last weekend's Findlay Invitational in Ohio. With five tournament titles already, the Wildcats are ranked second in the nation.
