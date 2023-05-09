GRANDVIEW — A quick burst midway through the first half gave East Valley soccer all the offense it needed in Thursday’s CWAC district title match.
The Red Devils survived a late own goal and intense pressure from Othello to hold on for a 2-1 win, clinching their second straight championship and 2A state berth. Brandon Garcia scored the opening goal at the 20-minute mark and assisted Soren Hansen for a second less than four minutes later.
“Honestly, I think for the most part, the first half we really dominated play, had a lot of opportunities, actually,” EV coach Todd Morrow said. “At halftime, basically our communication was kind of just to do more of the same.”
But Othello managed to slow down East Valley’s attack and kept testing the defense while trying to find dynamic sophomore forward Jose Cabrera, who scored both of the Huskies’ goals in the Red Devils’ 3-2 win a year ago. Sammy Gonzalez made six saves to extend East Valley’s streak of allowing fewer than two goals to 16 matches.
The Red Devils (14-2-2) should be in good position to earn a top eight seed and a home match when the 2A bracket is announced this Sunday. They’ve totaled 12 goals in their last four matches and will be looking to improve on last year, when they reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Squalicum.
“I feel like this team, the experience of what they went through last year has helped them quite a bit,” Morrow said.
First half: 1, East Valley, Brandon Garcia (Manny Brambila), 20:00; 2, Soren Hansen (Garcia), 23:00.
Second half: 3, Othello, own goal, 70:00.
SELAH 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (4-2 SO): At Grandview, Cade McNett scored his 14th goal and Jack Neumeyer saved two penalty kicks in the shootout to lead the No. 5 seed Vikings past the No. 3 Greyhounds for the second time this season. Grandview finished 10-9 and Selah advanced to play a winner-to-state, loser-out match Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s match between Pullman and West Valley (Spokane).
First half: 1, Selah, Caden McNett (Obed Montes), 30:00.
Second half: 2, Grandview, 65:00.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Selah 4 (Montes, McNett, Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux, Rylan Tilley), Grandview 2.
Saves: Jack Neumeyer (S) 7.
CBBN DISTRICT
DAVIS 6, MOSES LAKE 0: At Davis, Ethan Rojas scored a goal and assisted another to help the Pirates beat Moses Lake for the third time this season in a loser-out match. Six different players found the net for the Davis (12-4) to earn another loser-out home game Thursday against Sunnyside, which beat Eisenhower 4-0 in a loser-out match Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Juan Diaz (Ethan Rojas), 12:00; 2, Davis, Leo López, 35:00; 3, Davis, Antonio Garcia (Diego Aguirre), 39:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Rojas (Cipriano Acosta), 48:00; 5, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Noe Garfiaz), 53:00; 6, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Garfias), 57:00.
SCAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 2, TOPPENISH 1: At Highland, sophomore Jose Perez finished one goal on his own and assisted Francisco Silva for another to help the Scotties (16-2) clinch a return trip to the 1A state tournament after capturing third place last season. They’ll play for a district title Saturday at Royal against Wahluke, which beat Wapato (12-5-1) 5-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The Wildcats (13-5-1) play at Connell in a loser-out Thursday.
Wapato’s quest for a state berth continues Thursday in a loser-out game at home against Royal, which beat Mabton 3-0 Tuesday. In another loser-out match, La Salle (8-9) saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Connell.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez; 2, Highland, Francisco Silva (Perez); 3, Toppenish.
