WENATCHEE — A golden goal by Edwin Diaz gave Davis revenge for two losses to Eastmont and sent the Pirates to state for the first time since 2018.
Davis went to extra time in a loser-out game for the second straight match but this time avoided a penalty kick shootout, beating the co-league champs 3-2 thanks to a goal by Diaz with less than a minute left in the first five-minute period. The Pirates had a chance to earn a share of the league title in their regular season finale at Eastmont, where coach Cristian Gonzalez said they played well enough to win in a 2-1 loss.
"I think they kind of had our number," Gonzalez said. "I think beating them and beating Sunnyside again (Thursday) and gaining that momentum at the right time is really crucial."
This time Davis jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Cipriano Acosta and Diaz before Edgar Leon buried a free kick in each half for the Wildcats. Gonzalez said the Pirates played with something to prove and looked locked in from the opening kickoff.
As the No. 15 team in the latest 4A RPI rankings, Davis (14-4) will likely play its first-round match on the road next week against one of 4A's top eight seeds. The WIAA will reveal state tournament brackets Sunday.
First half: 1, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Ethan Rojas), 12:00; 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 20:00; 3, Eastmont, Edgar Leon, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Eastmont, Leon, 58:00.
Extra time: 5, Davis, Edwin Diaz, 5:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 5.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 2, WAHLUKE 1: At Royal City, Miguel Romero's goal in the final minutes gave the Scotties a district title and possibly a top-four seed in the 1A state tournament. Perez assisted the game-winner and scored a first-half equalizer for Highland, which entered the day No. 4 in the 1A RPI rankings. Brackets will be revealed Sunday.
In the third-place match with both teams advancing to state, Royal topped Connell 1-0.
First half: 1, Wahluke, Brian Herrera, 14:00; 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Jesus Esquivel), 29:00.
Second half: 3, Highland, Miguel Romero (Perez).
-
CWAC-GSL CROSSOVER
WEST VALLEY 3, SELAH 2 (5-4 SO): At West Valley, the Vikings overcame a one-goal deficit thanks to goals by Clayton Westfall and Caden McNett before giving up a goal late in regulation of a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover. Selah finished its season 10-10.
In Friday's crossover, Pullman defeated Othello 2-1.
First half: 1, West Valley.
Second half: 2, Selah, Clayton Westfall, 68:00. 3, Selah, Caden McNett, 70:00.
Shootout: West Valley 5, Selah 4.
