With Esperanza Haro leading a late charge, Eisenhower’s girls soccer team advanced to the final four of the CBBN district tournament with a 3-1 victory over Moses Lake on Tuesday at Zaepfel Stadium.
Down 1-0 at halftime, junior Sierra Downes pulled the Cadets even with a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and then Haro, also a junior, fired in two goals in the 75th and 79th minutes as Eisenhower pulled away.
Sophomore Vanessa Tellez made three saves for the fourth-seeded Cadets, who play at No. 3 Eastmont in a loser-out match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
West Valley will host Wenatchee for the district championship on Thursday at the same time.
First half: 1, ML, Anna Ribellia, 33:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Sierra Downes (PK), 63:00; 3, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Vanessa Tellez), 75:00; 4, Ike, Haro (Isabella Diehm), 79:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 3, Gabriela Vela (ML) 7.
EASTMONT 6, DAVIS 0: At Eastmont, Mac Ferguson scored a goal in each half and added an assist early in the second to spark the third-seeded Wildcats in the play-in game.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Jessie Martinez (Paige Fischer), 2, Eastmont, Mac Ferguson (Lilliana Johnson).
Second half: 3, Eastmont, Fischer, 4, Eastmont, Ferguson (Amelia Stufflebeam). 5, Eastmont, Stufflebeam (Ferguson). 6, Eastmont, Juliah Martinez
CWAC DISTRICT
PROSSER 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (SO): At Grandview, Karen Villegas scored the equalizer and made the first kick to help the Mustangs win the shootout 4-3 in the loser-out match.
Goalkeeper Abigail Jensen made 11 saves for Prosser (8-10), which advances to a winner-to-state crossover at the GSL champion on Saturday at 1 p.m.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Grandview, Amalia Carranza (Selene Marquez), 53:00. 2, Prosser, Karen Villegas, 63:00.
Shootout: Prosser 4 (Villegas, Malli Rude, Tessa Halfmoon, Karen Delgado), Grandview 3 (Brandi Martinez, Natalia Yanetsko, Amy Morales).
Saves: Anessa Olivarez (G) 16; Abigail Jensen (P) 11.
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 3, WAHLUKE 2 (SO): At La Salle, Marisa Badillo assisted on both of Livy Alegria’s goals and knocked in a PK in the shootout for the Lightning, which clinches a state berth with the semifinal victory.
La Salle (12-6) will face Kiona-Benton (16-1), a 1-0 winner over Toppenish, in Saturday’s championship match at Toppenish at 3 p.m.
First half: 1, La Salle, Livy Alegria (Marisa Badillo), 14:30; 2, Wahluke, Hiselle Bernal, 18:20.
Second half: 3, Wahluke, Bernal, 44:00; 4, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 63:00.
Shootout — La Salle 3 (Hailey Price, Badillo, Brooke Gaytan), Wahluke 1 (Bernal).
ROYAL 1, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Royal, sophomore goalkeeper Maddy Jewett made 18 saves to keep the Rangers in it but Royal survived the loser-out match at home.
In Thursday’s elimination round, Royal will play at Wahluke and Toppenish will host Connell, which beat Zillah 5-1 on Tuesday.
EWAC DISTRICT
HIGHLAND 5, WARDEN 0: At Highland, junior Rachael Keller tallied two goals and Anahi Garcia and Melany Meza had a goal and assist in the first half as the top-seeded Scotties clinched a state berth with the semifinal win.
Highland (15-3) will host second-seeded Cle Elum in Thursday’s championship match at 6 p.m. The two teams split their league meetings.
First half: 1, Highland, Melany Meza, 3:00; 2, Highland, Rachael Keller (Anahi Garcia), 6:00; 3, Highland, Keller (Meza), 18:00; 4, Highland, Garcia (Aylin Aguilera), 20:00; 5, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Leslie Lopez), 37:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Valerie Rodriguez (W) 10.
CLE ELUM 6, GOLDENDALE 0: At Cle Elum, Olivia Coder and Nellie Nicholls knocked in two goals apiece for the Warriors, who led 1-0 at the break.
Cle Elum (14-4), which has won 12 of its last 13, clinches a state berth and advances to the district championship at Highland on Thursday at 6 p.m.
First half: 1, CE, Olivia Coder, 28:00.
Second half: 2, CE, Monica Leers, 41:00; 3, CE, Eliana Coder, 49:00; 4, CE, Nellie Nicholls, 65:00; 5, CE, Nicholls, 71:00; 6, CE, O. Coder, 75:00.
