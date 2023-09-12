West Valley came out on top in a matchup of two of the Yakima Valley's most successful volleyball programs Tuesday night in Ellensburg.
Kaitlyn Leaverton posted 23 kills and 24 digs to help the Rams close out a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21 win. Setter Millea McMurry added 12 digs to complement 32 assists and freshman Katie Strong led the West Valley defense with 22 digs.
Alana Marrs recorded 17 kills for Ellensburg, which won the No. 2 seed bracket at the SunDome Volleyball Festival over the weekend while West Valley cruised through pool play before losing in the first round of the championship bracket. The Bulldogs will begin CWAC play as the league favorites next Tuesday, but not before one more tough nonleague test at home against three-time defending 1A champion Chelan on Thursday.
West Valley may be chasing SunDome Volleyball Festival champion Wenatchee in the Big 9 and will host Davis on Thursday.
Highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 23 kills, 24 digs, 3 aces; Millea McMurry (WV) 12 digs, 32 assts, ace; Katie Strong (WV) 22 digs; Alana Marrs (E) 17 kills, 8 blks, 3 aces, 6 digs; Hazel Murphy (E) 10 kills, 2 blks, 2 aces, 19 digs; Aubrey Tornow (E) 24 digs, 3 kills, 9 perfect passes; Kacey Mayo (E) 24 assts, 7 digs; Sarah Stueckle (E) 15 assts, 5 digs; Aubree Roseberry (E) 6 pp, 13 digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, PROSSER 1: At River View, Lay'lee Dixon has 12 kills and 22 digs and Herbie Wright added 16 kills and 16 digs as the Mustangs fell to the Panthers. Prosser travels to Davis on Saturday.
Prosser highlights: Herbie Wright 16 kills, 16 digs; Lay'lee Dixon 12 kills, 22 digs, 4 aces; Kennedy Bailey 7 kills; Ally Denny 15 digs, 3 aces, 5 pp; Mercedes Roman 8 aces; Adriana Milanez 26 assists.
NACHES VALLEY 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Naches Valley, Lexi Harris drilled eight kills and Rosyln Radisich collected 14 digs as the Rangers got the sweep, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14. The Rangers host Quincy on Thursday.
Naches Valley highlights: Kaydence Stroscher 7 kills; Michelle Walker 3 digs; Mia Staggs 7 kills, 5 digs; Merissa Murphy 8 digs; Roslyn Radisich 14 digs; Lexi Harris 8 kills 3 blks; Gracie Hargroves 3 kills 2 blks 2 digs.
CASHMERE 3, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Mia Hicks had 14 digs and seven kills and Emma Flood collected 25 digs in the loss. The Leopards host College Place on Thursday.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 4 kills, Emma Flood 25 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 7 digs, 3 kills, 21 assists; Kya Gonzales 4 kills, 9 digs; Liz Walle 4 kills, 7 digs; Marissa Magana 3 kills, 13 digs; Mia Hicks 14 digs 7 kills.
WAPATO 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Wapato, Angelina Canales had seven kills and Alyssa Canales recorded 14 digs as the Wolves swept the Warriors. The Wolves travel to Grandview on Thursday.
Wapato highlights: Alyssa Canales 14 digs; Vanessa Vela Delgadillo 10 digs; Angelina Canales 7 kills; Abby Garza 10 digs; Kobe Johnson 11 assists.
Connell 3, La Salle 1: At Salle, Quinn Marang led the Lightning with eight kills, six digs and seven assists as it took one set in a 25-16, 25-10, 21-15, 25-16 loss. La Salle travels to Kiona-Benton on Thursday.
La Salle highlights: Natalia Valederes; 9 assists, 2 digs; Anelisa Rameriez 3 digs, 3 kills; Quinn Marang – seven assists, 8 kills, 6 digs; Violet Tunstall 3 digs; Natalie Richardson 2 aces, 3 kills; Jenna McCoy 2 digs, 2 kills; Allison Howes 15 digs
TOPPENISH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At College Place, Tatiana Camacho led the way with 11 kills as the Wildcats swept the Hawks 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. They'll host Royal on Thursday.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 10 digs; Anika Ramos 8 kills, 3 digs; Audrey Herrera 4 kills, 2 digs; Izabella Villarruel 5 digs; Angeles Torres 5 aces, 12 digs; Kyra Hurley 3 kills, 3 digs; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 29 assists; Reese Meninick 3 kills, 5 digs; Tatiana Camacho 11 kills.
CBBN
DAVIS 3 SUNNYSIDE 0: At Davis, junior Kailey Willsey drilled home 10 kills and added seven digs as the Pirates swept the Grizzlies 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 to open league play. The Pirates travel to West Valley andthe Grizzlies travel to Wenatchee on Thursday.
Highlights: Kailey Willsey (D) 10 kills, 6 pp, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Chloe Paulson (D) 3 aces, 2 kills; Maryrose Thompson (D) 6 assists; Vennesy Martinez (D) 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 digs; Cheyenne Hull (D) 4 kills, 5 pp, 5 digs; Isa Garcia (D) 7 assists; Paige Gasseling (D) 6 aces; Averie Brandt (D) 2 digs, 3 assists; Brisa Garfias (D) 3 digs, 2 assists; Mia Mendoza (S) 10 digs; Gissel Montanez (S) 3 kills, 6 digs.
MOSES LAKE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At Moses Lake, Peyton Birch had four kills, three aces and six digs as the Cadets were swept 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 by the Mavericks to open league play.
Eisenhower highlights: Pepper Gilman 4 aces, 8 digs; Alivia Colbert 4 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Catalina Armijo 2 kills, 3 kills; Anna Hull 2 blocks; Alexia Lydin 2 kills, 7 digs; Peyton Birch 4 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Braelen Skinner 8 digs; London Esparza 2 digs.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Goldendale, Brook Blain had six kills and Maggie Gutierrez had five digs and five assists as the Timberwolves swept the Warriors 25-10, 25-8, 25-17 to open league play. The Timberwolves host White Swan and the Warriors travel to Kittitas on Thursday.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 3 aces, 6 digs, 11 pp, 8 digs; Emily Tindall 11 assists, 2 aces, 3 digs; Brylee Mulrony 3 aces, 4 digs; Brook Blain 6 kills; Maggie Gutierrez 5 digs, 5 assists; Ada Garver 2 aces, 8 digs, 3 kills; Lexi Molnar 4 digs.
KITTITAS 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Kittitas, Gilena Provaznik had seven aces, six kills and 17 digs as the Coyotes swept the Scotties 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 in their league opener. The Scotties travel to River View on Thursday.
Highland highlights: Emma Lister 11 blocks. Kittitas highlights: Lauren Jensen 9 kills, 3 aces, Courtney Patteson 5 kills; Paige Danielle 9 aces, 4 kills; Gilena Provaznik 7 aces, 6 kills, 17 digs; Mira Presnell 13 digs; Addison Conley; 25 assists; Addison Conley 25 assists, 4 digs; Courtney Patteson 5 kills 6 digs; Dixie Best 3 assists, 3 digs; Gilena Provaznik: 6 kills, 7 aces, 17 digs; Kayliana Blackmore 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Lauren Jensen 9 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Mia Calderon 5 digs; Mira Presnell 13 digs; Paige Danielle 4 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs.
MABTON 3, WHITE SWAN 1: At Mabton, Keirrah Roettger's 10 kills and 11 digs and Alana Zavala's 34 digs led the Vikings to a 25-16, 25-9, 24-25, 25-11 victory over the Cougars. The Vikings travel to Granger on Thursday
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 4 kills, 34 digs, 4 aces; Keirrah Roettger 10 kills, 3 aces, 11 digs; Jentry Simpson 5 kills, 7 aces, 15 digs; Joana Mata 3 kill, 4 aces, 4 digs, 21 assists; Alea Bonewell 3 digs; Ashley Macedo 13 digs, 3 aces. White Swan highlights: Emily Dick 5 assists; Aba Hawk 5 pp; Jasmine Saina 6 kills; Emily Haggerty 2 blocks.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 2, DAVIS 1: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies scored late to win in overtime after Nataly Pacheco netted the lone goal for the Pirates. Davis hosts Wapato on Thursday, and Sunnyside hosts Wenatchee on Saturday.
Moses Lake 2, Eisenhower 1: At Eisenhower, Alyssa Lee evened the score for the Cadets near the end of the first half, but a second-half Mavericks goal gave Eisenhower a loss in its league opener.
First half goals: 1, ML, Reese Prescott, 15:00; 2, Ike, Alyssa Lee, 40:00.
Second half goals: 3, ML, Kenna Morrison, 71:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (Ike) 2. Gabi Vela (ML) 2.
CWAC
SELAH 2, OTHELLO 1: At Selah, Ale Salcedo scored the game-winner and the Vikings forced 23 saves in their CWAC opener. They'll play at Ephrata Thursday night.
First half: 1, Selah, Elayna Blodgett (Kennedy Cobb), 22:00; 2, Othello, 29:00; 3, Selah, Ale Salcedo, 34:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Othello 23, Sarah Russell (S) 3).
EPHRATA 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (OT): At Grandview, the Greyhounds couldn't hold on to an early lead following a goal by Miya Lopez and lost 3-1 in a shootout. They'll play at East Valley on Thursday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Grandview, Miya Lopez (Amalia Carranza) 58:00; 2, Ephrata, Lila Rainey 81:00.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Ephrata 3 (Alessia Soto, Kendall Laugen, Aliya Avila), Grandview 1 (Amalia Carranza).
Saves: Gabby Ledesma (G) 7. Adelyn Simmons (E) 12.
Nonleague
TOPPENISH 2, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At College Place, Aleena Gonzalez and Belen Jimenez chipped in first-half scores and the Wildcats were able to hold off the Hawks.
First half goals: 1, Top., Aleena Gonzalez, 3:00; 2, Top., Belen Jimenez, 25:00; 3. College Place, 38:00.
Saves: Makayla Torres (Top) 3. College Place 5.
KIONA-BENTON 1, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Maddy Jewett recorded 16 saves in a loss for the Rangers.
Mabton 2, Warden 0: At Warden, Esmeralda Sanchez scored in the firs half and Leslie Aviles added a goal in the second as the Vikings earned a shutout win.
First half goals: 1, M, Esmeralda Sanchee, 27:00.
Second half goals: 2, M, Leslie Aviles, 48:00.
HIGHLAND 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, standout senior Rachael Keller tallied two goals and assisted five others to lead the Scotties. They'll host Burbank on Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 3:00. 2, Highland, Gali Aguilera, 3:00. 3, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Keller), 9:00; 4, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Keller), 12:00; 5, Highland, Anahi Garcia (free kick), 14:00; 6, Highland, Alison Urenda (Keller), 17:00; 7, Highland, Keller, 19:00; 8, Highland, Urenda (Keller), 21:00.
Second half: 9, Highland, Anahi Lamas (Keller), 52:00; 2, Highland, A. Aguilera, 55:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0; White Swan 6.
PROSSER 4, CASCADE 0: At Cascade, Solieil Hoefer scored twice and added an assist to Karen Villegas for the Mustangs. They also got a goal from Payton Baudrau and will open league play at home against Ellensburg on Saturday.
LA SALLE 4, CONNELL 1: At La Salle, Marisa Badillo assisted on every Lightning goal, and hooked up with Olivia Alegria three times for the nonleague win. They'll travel to Kiona-Benton on Thursday.
In Tuesday's other nonleague matches, Naches Valley fell 1-0 to visiting Kiona-Benton and Wapato lost to Wahluke 6-2.
First half goals: 1, LS, Adi Lopez (Marisa Badillo) 17:00; 2, LS, Olivia Alegria (Badillo) 22:00; 3, LS, Alegria (Badillo) 24:00.
Second half goals: 3, C, Jaycee Goodwin, 63:00; 4, LS, Alegria (Badillo) 72:00.
Saves: Aubrey Cuevas (LS) 3. Liana Garcia (C) 2, Karen Santiago (C) 2.
SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 15-29, WENATCHEE 3-8: At Wenatchee, Maris Barbee went a combined 7-for-10, with a double, four runs scored and 10 RBI and Aleahya Frey went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBI on the day for the Rams as they swept a doubleheader against Wenatchee.
WV highlights — Game 1: Ryder Prather 1-4, 2b, 2 runs; Maris Barbee 3-4, 2b, 7 RBI; Claire Saxton-Garza 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Hannah Betterton 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Peyton Ashbrooks 2-4, 2 runs; Hayden Harrison 1-2, 3 runs; Abigail Zeller 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Aleahya Frey 1-1, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Danika Gaethle 3-4, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Prather 2-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Marbee 4-6, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Saxton-Garza 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Ashleigh James 1-3, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Betterton 1-4, run, 3 RBI; Ashbrooks 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hailey Stiles 2-3, 2 RBI; Harrison 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Frey 2-2, 2 runs, RBI.
Sunnyside 10-9, Eisenhower 1-12: At Eisenhower, the Cadets rode a six-run third inning to hold off the Grizzlies and earn a doubleheader split. Addison Sanislo collected three hits and drove in five runs across the two contests.
Eisenhower highlights— Game 1: Addison Sanislo 1-3, RBI, 2b. Game 2: Sanislo 2-4, 4 RBI, 2b, run; Emma Dohrman 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, Alexis McCloud 2-3; Natali Patterson 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Lyric Barragan 2-2, 2 runs.
Nonleague
DAVIS 8-5, GRANDVIEW 6-6: At Grandview, the Pirates scored five runs in the seventh to rally for a win, and freshman Madeline Cruz hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to help the Greyhounds earn a split.
