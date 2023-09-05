West Valley's new-look volleyball team picked up a nonleague win in Jillian Berg's head coaching debut Tuesday night.
The Rams knocked off visiting Selah 25-10, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 behind a team-high 23 kills from senior Kaitlyn Leaverton, who also contributed 24 digs. Freshman Katie Strong posted 33 digs in her first match for a team that lost four first-team all-CBBN players to graduation, including Central Washington freshman Kennedy Webb.
New setter Millea McMurry tallied 49 assists for West Valley while Emilee Nelson-Hawkins answered with 34 assists for Selah to complement her 18 digs. Kylee Huntley totaled 10 kills to lead the Vikings, who will host Eastmont on Thursday.
The Rams open play at the SunDome Volleyball Festival against Ferris on Saturday.
Highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 23 kills, 24 digs, 2 aces; Heather Barbee (WV) 14 kills, 16 digs, 7 aces; Maggie Alexander (WV) 8 kills, blk; Lauren Hatfield (WV) 4 kills; Kristen Leaverton (WV) 3 kills, 12 digs, blk; Millea McMurry (WV) 2 kills, 6 aces, 49 assists; Katie Strong (WV) 33 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists; Madi McNett (S) 12-12 serving, 2 aces, kill, dig, block; Olivia Cuevas (S) 7-7 serving, 14 digs, ace; Milie Wilkey (S) 5 digs; Citlali Bautista (S) 10-10 serving, 11 perfect passes, 16 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff (S) 11-11 serving, 9 pp, 22 kills, 12 digs, blk; McKenna Heinle (S) 2 aces, 10 digs, kill, blk; Kylee Huntley (S) 10 kills, dig; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins (S) 17-17 serving, 34 assts, 18 digs.
TOPPENISH 3, DAVIS 1: At Toppenish, freshman Cheyene Hull delivered eight kills for the Pirates in a four-set loss.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 12-13 serving, 21 Kills, 9 pp, 6 blks, asst; Chloe Paulson 10-16 serving, ace; Maryrose Thompson 14-16 serving, 8 assts, Cheyenne Hull 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 15 pp, 10 digs; Isa Garcia 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs, 22 assts, blk; Paige Gasseling 5-7 serving, 2 kills, 4 blocks, dig; Brisa Garfias 4-5 serving, 5 pp, 11 digs, 2 assts; Averie Brandt 2 kills, 2 Digs, asst, blk.
PROSSER 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Sunnyside, Herbie Wright led the Mustangs with six kills in a 25-21, 25-12, 25-22 sweep. Lay'lee Dixon provided five kills, 14 digs and five perfect passes for Prosser, which will host Moses Lake on Thursday.
Prosser highlights: Herbie Wright 6 kills, Lay'lee Dixon 5 kills, 14 digs, 5 perfect passes, blk; Bailey kill; Adriana Milanez 14 digs, 14 assists; Hannah Sonnichsen 2 aces; Mercedes Roman 4 pp.
ZILLAH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Zillah, Mia Hicks totaled eight kills and six digs to lead the Leopards to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 sweep. Marissa Magana added seven kills for Zillah, which will open against Eatonville at the SunDome Festival on Friday.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 3 kills, 3 digs; Aysia 2 kills; Emma 5 assts, 2 aces, 14 digs; Kaylyn 2 kills, ace; Kya Gonzales 3 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Liz 3 kills, 9 digs, ace; Marissa Magana 7 kills, 4 digs, ace; Mia Hicks 8 kills, 2 assts, 6 digs, ace.
LA SALLE 3, COLLEGE PLACE 2: Natalie Overby led the Lightning with 12 kills in a come-from-behind 17-25, 27-29, 25-16, 25-23, 15-6 win to open the season. Quinn Marang tallied 11 kills, 13 assists and four digs for La Salle, which will play Sunnyside Christian in its first match at the SunDome Volleyball Festival on Friday.
In Tuesday's other area volleyball match, Wapato got swept by Connell.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Nonleague
WEST VALLEY 5, ELLENSBURG 2: At West Valley, junior Gigi Doucette scored a goal and provided two assists while sophomore Alexi Jaramillo fund the net twice. Sisters Jes and Aubrey Lizotte added a goal each for West Valley, which is set to host reigning CWAC district champions Selah Thursday night. Ellensburg will host another 4A team, Mount Si.
Other local games Tuesday included Prosser's 6-0 win over Sunnyside, a 12-0 Grandview win over Toppenish, Eisenhower's 7-2 loss at University and Wapato's 4-1 loss at Connell.
