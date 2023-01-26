Sprinting out with wins in the first seven matches, Sunnyside concluded its unbeaten run through CBBN dual meets with a 55-13 victory over Davis on Thursday.
The Grizzlies, the state's top-ranked 4A team, recorded seven pins to finish 6-0 in league for the second year in a row. In a pairing of state-ranked heavyweights, Sunnyside's Mateo Armendariz outlasted Miguel Angel Galvez 3-1.
Davis, which will host the district tournament on Feb. 4, wrapped up its dual season at 3-3.
In the CWAC, Grandview won a tight battle against Ellensburg, 35-33, to finish second in league duals at 5-1. Othello defeated Ephrata 67-6 to win the league title at 6-0, and East Valley edged Prosser 39-36.
Toppenish and Wapato completed their SCAC West dual seasons with wins on Thursday, while Granger and Kittitas won their divisions of the EWAC league tournament at Warden.
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 55, DAVIS 13
At Sunnyside
126: Bryan Madrigal (S) p. Valente Pradi, 3:28. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) d. Isai Perez, 5-3 (OT). 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Jacob Alcala, 5:26. 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) p. Miguel Juarez, 5:40. 152: Emilio Castro III (S) p. Meriec Dameron, 1:43. 160: Carmelo Reyes (S) d. Michael Sowers, 7-2. 170: Kael Campos (S) p. Benjamin Badillo, 2:32. 182: Rigoberto Chavez (D) md. David Gutierrez, 10-2. 195: Inacio Valencia (S) p. Ariel Gonzalez, 5:36. 220: Juan Miguel Flores (D) p. Julian Gonzalez, 2:39. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Miguel Angel Galvez, 3-1. 106: Zaiden Gonzalez (S) md. Ronaldo Lopez, 12-0. 113: Jesus Alcala (D) d. Jayden Jasso, 5-3. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) p. Jose Sanchez, 0:56.
-
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 35, ELLENSBURG 33
At Grandview
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) for. 113: Jacob Benitez (G) for. 120: Tyler Bacon (E) tf. Michael Flores, 20-4. 126: Ryan Noel (G) md. Leif Holmgren, 13-4. 132: Evan Benitez (G) md. Jack Eyler, 11-2. 138: Azel Gonzalez (G) d. Konner Carlson, 5-4. 145: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Skyler Summers, 2:48. 152: Jace Delarosa (G) p. Luke Bayne, 3:32. 160: Francisco Ayala (E) p. Nathan Lujan, 1:18. 170: Breck Hammond (E) md. Juan Rodriguez, 10-0. 182: Logan Stolen (E) p. Eli Cruz, 3:26. 195: Sean Davis (E) p. Antonio Ramos, 1:03. 220: Jaxon Utter (E) d. Anthony Ramos, 5-1. 285: Wyatt Boyer (E) d. Enrique Valle, 3-2.
-
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 37, ZILLAH 32
At Wapato
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) md. Jayden Vasquez, 12-1. 113: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) p. Cameron Fongca, 5:30. 120: Aiden Badonie (W) d. Ryan Vader, 12-10 (OT). 126: No match. 132: Raul Sanchez (W) md. Trenton Richie, 13-2. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Robin Compos, 1:20. 145: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Ivan Alvarado, 4:00. 152: Noe Hinojosa (Z) md. Juan Placencia, 13-4. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) p. Gabriel Roberts, 0:42. 170: Alexis Pardes (W) for. 182: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Martin Rojas, 2:02. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Hussen Benedicicto, 1:52. 220: Abel Cruz (W) for. 285: Angel Levya (W) for.
-
TOPPENISH 60, NACHES VALLEY 6
At Naches Valley
182: Adam Garcia (T) for. 195: Josh Luna (T) for. 220: Darrel Leslie (T) md. Hunter Turley, 9-0. 285: Miguel Camacho (T) d. William Price, 5-0. 106: Steve Romero (T) p. Wyatt Gutierrez, 1:40. 113: Adan Estrada (T) p. Hunter Blanchard, 0:45. 120: Brant Clark (T) for. 126: David Venacio (T) for. 132: Justyce Zuniga (T) p. Gavin George, 1:00. 138: Ruben Rios (T) for. 145: Kiyanno Zuniga (T) d. Ty Moore, 11-4. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Zeb Piel, 0:51 (33-2 record). 160: Seth Ordaz (T) p. Bodie Stonecipher, 0:48. 170: Armando John (T) for.
-
EWAC
LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
At Warden
Team scores — West: Kittitas 111, Goldendale 94, White Swan 63, Cle Elum 50.5, Highland 36. East: Granger 102, Warden 92, Burbank 59, River View 42, Mabton 37.
West winners — 113: Landon Batton (CE). 120: Brock Armstrong (Go). 126: Anthony Luton (WS). 132: Storey Woodbury (Go). 138: Jonathan Jones (K). 145: Jonathan Marin (K). 152: Josiah Skindzier (K). 160: Fabian Garduno (WS). 170: Thomas Sheeley (K). 182: Max Lewis (WS). 195: Alejandro Garcia (CE). 220: Easie Acosta (WS). 285: Anders White (CE).
Local East winners — 120: Isaac Rodriguez (M). 138: Jose Toscano (Gr). 145: Fabian Cisneros (Gr). 160: Cody Northwind (Gr).
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 56, OROVILLE 55: At Highland, Cayden Hakala scored a season-high 20 points and Sergio Ayala went for 17 to lead the Scotties, who stormed back with a 25-10 fourth quarter. Highland (2-14) travels to Granger on Friday.
OR0VILLE — Isai Layata 17, Tucker Acord 17, Anthony Wright 10, Jordy Gomez 10, Del Rosario 1.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 20, Sergio Ayala 17, Jose Perez 10, Castro 9.
Oroville=11=9=25=10=—=55
Highland=8=10=13=25=—=56
-
ZILLAH 71, CHELAN 61: At Chelan, Luke Navarre put up 20 points and Aiden Garza tallied 12 of his 15 in the second half to help the Leopards pull away late for their 14th straight win. They'll play their final nonleague game of the regular season at Wahluke Saturday.
ZILLAH — Aiden Garza 15, Izzy Sandoval 12, C. Favilla 3, Van De Graaf 8, B. Favilla 0, N. Navarre 5, John 8, Luke Navarre 20.
CHELAN — Dylan Jay 22, Wlson 3, R. Allen 0, McCandle 0, Rainville 0, Reinhart 8, J. Allen 7, Boyd 0, Tate Sandoval 21.
Zillah=22=6=19=24=—=71
Chelan=16=9=19=17=—=61
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 61, CHELAN 52: At Chelan, D'Ana Esquivel scored 16 points and Mia Hicks netted eight of her 15 during a 23-point second quarter for the Leopards (12-5), who play at Wahluke on Saturday.
ZILLAH — Oliver 9, Mia Hicks 15, Johnston 0, D'Ana Esquivel 16, Garza 5, Gonzales 6, Walle 4, Jack 2, Salme 2.
CHELAN — Simmons 3, Hughbanks 10, Perez 5, Simmons 2, Sandoval 9, Reinhart 3, Finch 12, Simmons 8.
Zillah=11=23=12=15=—=61
Chelan=9=14=11=18=—=52
Highlights: Hicks 8 rebs, 7 stls, 4 assts; Alaina Garza 4 assts, 3 stls; Talani Oliver 4 rebs; Kya Gonzales 4 rebs.
-
HIGHLAND 50, OROVILLE 26: At Highland, Maricza Mendoza's double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds powered the Scotties (3-13) to a season-high scoring total. Highland plays at Granger on Friday.
OROVILLE — Sierra 4, Anna 5, Kylar 6, Sienna 7, Crystal 4.
HIGHLAND — Gaby Paniagua 11, Garcia 8, Estrada 2, Keller 0, Mcilrath 4, Maricza Mendoza 21, Silva 4, Tinoco 0.
Oroville=10=6=6=4=—=26
Highland=19=11=12=8=—=50
Highlights: Paniagua 7 stls, 5 rebs; Anahi Garcia 8 stls 5 rebs; Rachael Keller 3 stls, 5 rebs; Ashley Mcilrath 4 rebs; Mendoza 10 rebs, 2 stls; Judith Silva 6 rebs,
-
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Moses Lake
Team scores: Moses Lake 203, Wenatchee 163, West Valley 98, Eastmont 64, Eisenhower 12, Davis 10, Sunnyside 2.
Locals in top six
200 medley relay: 2, West Valley (Rossmeisl, G. Cardenas, Anderson, L. Cardenas) 1:54.69. 200 free: 5, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 2:01.60. 200 IM: 2, Blake McCabe (WV) 2:33.77; 6, Caleb Magalei (Ike) 2:51.09. 50 free: 4, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.78. 100 fly: 3, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:02.02. 100 free: 2, Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 54.08. 500 free: 3, Eli Krueger (WV) 6:18.32. 200 free relay: 3, West Valley (G. Cardenas, L. Cardenas, McCabe, Rossmeisl) 1:41.99. 100 back: 2, Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:04.58; 6, Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 1:11.75. 100 breast: 1, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:04.99; 4, Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:14.60; 6, Blake McCabe (WV) 1:18.27. 400 free relay: 5, West Valley 4:15.83; 6, Eisenhower 4:20.14.
