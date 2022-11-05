SUNNYSIDE — Another big night from its star wide receiver and defensive back carried Sunnyside into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Noah McNair caught touchdown passes in the first and fourth quarters from Brent Maldonado and came away with an interception to lead the No. 1 seed Grizzlies to a 25-15 win over Hanford. They scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away before Hanford added a meaningless touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute left.
Dominique Booth both ran for a touchdown, and freshman Cody Diddens set up a touchdown with a 40-yard reception to set up first and goal from the 2-yard line. Senior defensive back Cris Lopez also picked off a pass for the Grizzlies, who led 13-0 after Maldonado's rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Sunnyside improved to 6-4 and was ranked 23rd in the WIAA rankings prior to their crossover win on Saturday. They'll learn their seed and opponent when the 4A bracket is released Sunday afternoon.
In other football games featuring local teams on Saturday, Ellensburg fell to Rogers (Spokane) 28-7 and Yakama Tribal lost to Garfield-Palouse 26-22.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN DISTRICT
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 0: At West Valley, Jes Lizotte, Aubrey Lizotte and Kendall Moore all scored to send the Rams back to state in a loser-out game. They needed just six minutes score two days after failing to beat Wenatchee goalkeeper Ana Jarecki in a surprise shutout loss.
Connell earned the SCAC's other state bid by beating Wahluke 2-1 on Saturday.
West Valley will learn its seed and opponent for the 4A state tournament when brackets are announced Sunday afternoon.
First Half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte, assisted by Avah Farias, 5:15. 2, WV, Aubrey Lizotte, assisted by Ashlyn Valdovinos, 38:00.
Second Half: 3, WV, Kendall Moore, assisted by Ashlyn Valdovinos, 43:21.
Saves: WV Taylor Poor 3. Eastmont, 13.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 3, CLARKSTON: At East Valley, freshman Ariana Lopez scored a hat trick to lead the Red Devils in a loser-out, winner-to-state crossover. Shannah Mellick assisted two of the goals for East Valley, which was tied 1-1 at half.
The Red Devils, who were unbeaten prior to their 2-1 loss to Selah in Thursday's district championship, will learn their seed and opponent when the 2A bracket is released Sunday afternoon. In Saturday's other CWAC-GSL crossover, Prosser's season ended with a 5-1 loss at West Valley (Spokane).
First half: 1, Clarkston, 9:00. EV, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 19:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Lopez, 45:00. 3, EV, Lopez (Mellick) 75:00.
Saves: Eloise Teasley (C) 5; Kate Ketcham (EV) 2.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 2, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Zillah, Hailey Price scored twice to help the Lightning rally to win another district championship. La Salle is ranked 17th in the latest WIAA RPI rankings, 10 spots behind Ki-Be, and will learn its seed and opponent when brackets are unveiled Sunday afternoon.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Ki-Be, Alexis Quinones. 2, La Salle, Hailey Price. 3, Hailey Price.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
West Valley advances to state
West Valley bounced back from a hotly contested district title loss and earned another trip to the 4A state tournament by beating Eastmont 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 on Saturday.
Kennedy Webb posted 39 kills and 20 digs while setter Lexi Barbee added 62 assists and 20 digs for the Rams, who lost to Wenatchee for the second time this season, 20-25, 27-25 32-30, 25-14. They won't play again until the 4A tournament at the Yakima SunDome begins on Nov. 18.
After the district title, Davis lost to Eastmont in a loser-out match.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 39 kills, 20 digs; Lily Kinloch 29 kills, 9 aces, 21 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 11 kills, 5 digs; Mia Gonzalez 7 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Emily Strong 20 digs, 7 assists; Lexi Barbee 62 assists, 20 digs.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
Ellensburg advances to title
ELLENSBURG — A 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 sweep on its home court carried Ellensburg past Grandview and into next Thursday's district title match.
Abby Harrell recorded 15 kills, seven digs and seven perfect passes for the Bulldogs, while Lilly button added 17 assists and five digs. The Greyhounds earned their spot in the semifinal by beating Othello 26-24, 25-21, 25-23.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 7 digs, 7 pp, 2 aces; Alana Marrs 4 kills; Hazel Murphy 6 kills; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 5 blocks; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 14 pp, 12 digs; Lilly Button 17 assists, 5 digs; Kacey Mayo 2 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Taylor Alder 9 pp, 2 digs.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 11 kills, 16 digs; Sienna Black 16 kills, 6 blocks; Natalie Copeland 15 kills, 4 aces; Jazmine Richey 12 kills, 10 digs; Mia Sanchez 46 assists, 13 digs; Annabelle Alvarez 16 digs.
-
Selah falls in semifinal
SELAH — Just two days after beating Ephrata in the regular season finale, Selah lost to the Tigers 18-25, 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10 in the district semifinals on Saturday.
The Vikings are set to host Othello in a loser-out match on Tuesday. Prosser fell to Ephrata earlier in the day and will play at Grandview in an elimination match on Tuesday.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 2 aces, 9 pp, 18 digs; Madi McNett kill, dig; Emily Hutchinson 12-12 serving, ace, 2 blocks, 10 pp, 6 kills, 15 digs; Taylor Kieser 13 kills, 17 digs, 14 assists; Citlali Bautista 13-14 serving 3 digs; Maddy Miller 20 assists, 2 digs; Ana Hrle 3 blocks, 3 kills, dig; Kylee Huntley 4 kills, 3 digs; Madelynn Shurtleff 19-19 serving, 9 kills, 13 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 15-16 serving, ace, 4 digs, 2 assists.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 9 kills, 6 blocks, 8 digs, ace; Kambree Blair 6 kills, 11 digs; Adriana Milanez 4 kills, 22 digs; Autumn Burns 4 kills, 9 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 22 assists, 10 digs; Kennedy Bailey 6 digs; Julianna Phillips 4 blocks; Bella Peal 2 aces.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
La Salle earns state berth
ZILLAH — Wins over Royal and Zillah sent La Salle back to the 1A state tournament.
The Lightning began the day by beating the Knights in five sets and then swept the Leopards 25-16, 25-18, 25-19. Tatum Marang led the way with 12 kills and Kaylee Wheeler added 11 kills for La Salle.
Zillah knocked out Toppenish in its first match Saturday with an 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 13-25, 16-14 win.
La Salle highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 11 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs; Tatum Marang 12 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs; Natalie Overby 3 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Anelisa Ramirez 4 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces; Malia Wheeler 4 aces, 1 kill, 28 assists; Natalia Ramirez 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 kills; Angeles Torres 2 digs, 2 perfect passes.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 5 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Destyni Salme 4 kills, 2 assists, dig; Emily Greene 6 digs, ace; Emma Flood 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 15 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 4 aces, 6 kills, 57 assists, 4 digs; Kya Gonzales 12 kills, 7 digs; Liz Walle 13 kills, 6 blocks, dig; Mia Hicks 26 kills, 2 aces, block.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 15 digs; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 10 digs, 6 kills; Anika Ramos 6 aces, 4 digs, 16 kills, 2 blocks; Karen Tenorio 10 digs; Naylanee Strom 10 digs, 34 assists, ace; Reese Meninick 1 ace, 12 digs, 4 kills; Tatiana Camacho 8 kills, 5 blocks, ace.
