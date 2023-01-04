Pins by Sammie Gonzalez at 145 pounds, Alonzo Lopez at 160 pounds and Erik Martin at 285 pounds helped Selah wrestling earn a 48-24 CWAC win at East Valley Wednesday night.
Colin Attaway at 152 pounds, Peyton Miller at 113 pounds and Lenin Leon at 132 pounds all recorded pins for the Red Devils, who will travel to Othello next Thursday. Selah's set to host Prosser next Tuesday.
145: Sammie Gonzalez (S) p. JJ Dobie, 4:11. 152: Colin Attaway (EV) p. Jakob Green, 2:39. 160: Alonzo Lopez (S) p. Alex Cruz, 2:20. 170: Mario Lamas (S) f. 182: Beckham Sears (S) f. 195: Jose Vasquez (S) f. 220: Chase Bugni (S) f. 285: Erik Martin (S) p. Fernando Cardenas, 2:24. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Diego Cervantes, 1:19. 120: Wesley Ely (S) d. Miguel Rojas (EV), 5-4. 126: Derek Waterbury (Ev) f. 132: Lenin Leon (EV) p. Jose Alvarez, 1:11. 138: Hector Campos (EV) vs. Memo Abundez.
OTHELLO 47, ELLENSBURG 37
At Ellensburg
126: Anthony Abundiz (O) p. Leif Holmgren, 1:09. 132: Jack Eylar (E) md. Adriel Flores, 19-7. 138: Alex Mendez (O) md. Teegan Stolen, 9-1. 145: Forrest Roylance (O) md. Konner Carlson, 12-0. 152: Luke Bayne (E) tf. Parker Freeman, 16-0. 160: Francisco Ayala (E) p. Jesus Gonzalez, 2:53. 170: Jaden Perez (O) d. Breck Hammond, 13-7. 182: Logan Stolen (E) p. Brandon Garza. 195: Sean Davis (E) p. Terrill Freeman, 1:29. 220: Josue Solorio (O) p. Wyatt Boyer, 2;40. 285: Anthony Solorio (O) p. Deklin Graham, 4:28. 106: Christopher Garcia (O) f. 113: Isaac Campos (O) f. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Tyler Bacon, 2:58.
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 70, EASTMONT 3
At Sunnyside
106: Dezmon Martinez (S) p. Jake Shrader, 2:51. 113: Samuel Valencia (S) f. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) tf. Rudy Vivanco, 16-1. 126: Jesse Denson (S) p. Alexander Robles, 1:33. 132: Rykker Schilperoort p. Adan Luna-Gomez, 3:25. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) p. Keyston Hughes, 3:39. 145: Samuel Gonzalez (S) tf. Kaden Vreeman, 17-1. 152: Emilio Castro (S) p. Nelson Nygard, 2:53. 160: John Rendon (S) tf. Daxton Dickson, 20-3. 170: Kael Campos (S) f. 182: David Gutierrez (S) f. 195: Ricardo Jr. Colunga (E) d. Inacio Valencia, 12-5. 220: Andrews Graciano-Pulido (S) md. Abraham Garcia-Vasquez, 11-3. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Luke Kiedrowski, 11-6.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 42, CASHMERE 28
At Wapato
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) f. 113: Amir Acevedo (Z) f. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) f. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) p. Garrett Edwards, 4:10. 138: Max Townsden (C) f. 145: Trenton Mason (C) md. Jaden Wesselius, 13-0. 152: Hugh Wheeler (C) p. Noe Hinojosa, 1:45. 182: Dawson Spies (C) p. Martin Rojas, 1:48. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Luke Jacobson, 2:36. 220: Jayden Takes Enemy (Z) p. Emmanuel Lanuza, 3:18. 285: Everado Loopez (C) p. Ceaser Lopez (Z), 0:10.
GRANDVIEW 37, ZILLAH 30
At Wapato
106: Lustre (Z) p. Laz Trevino, 1:29. 113: Jacob Benitez (G) d. Kaydn Cuevas, 8-3. 120: Acevedo (Z) d. Michal Flores, 4-1. 126: Vader (Z) d. Ryan Noel, 8-5. 132: Evan (G) md. Trenton Richie, 11-2. 138: Wade Tynan p. Azel Gonzales, 5:23. 145: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Sebastian Mendoza, 4:29. 152: Chase Delarosa (G) p. Hinojosa, 2:42. 160: Nathan Lujan (G) p. Gabriel Roberts (Z), 1:25. 182: Juan Rodriguez (G) p. Rojas, 3:59. 195: Ford (Z) f. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Takes Enemy, 0:59. 285: Enrique Valle (G) p. Everardo Lopez, 0:35.
-
WAPATO 45, GRANDVIEW 36
At Wapato
152: Delarosa (G) p. Alvarado, 1:15. 160: Lujan (G) inj. d. Gomez. 170: Begay (W) p. Elias Mendoza, 0:44. 182: Rodriguez (G) p. Paredes, 0:51. 195: Mendoza (W) f. 220: Ramos (G) d. Vasquez, 1:35. 285: Daniel Custudio (W) p. Valle, 6:58 OT. 106: Vasquez (W) p. Trevino (G), 1:06. 113: Fonseca (W) p. Benitez, 1:10. 120: Luis Vaquera (G) f. 126: Badonie (W) p. Noel, 4:46. 132: Garza Jr. (W) p. Nickolas Gonzalez (G), 0:51. 138: Evan Benitez (G) p. Sanchez III, 3:17. 145: Macias (W) d. Mendoza, 8-6.
-
WAPATO 50, CASHMERE 30
At Wapato
145: Mason (C) p. Christian Macias, 3:22. 152: Wheeler (C) p. Ivan Alvarado, 3:49. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Jayden Myers, 10-3. 170: Genaro Reyna (C) p. Titus Begay, 3:03. 182: Spies (C) p. Alexis Paredes, 5:52. 195: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Jacobson, 3:22. 220: Julian Vasquez (W) p. Lanuza, 5:52. 285: Angel Leyva (W0 p. Lopez, 5:52. 106: Jayden Vasquez (W) f. 120: Cameron Fonseca (W) p. Sage O'Keefe, 0:22. 126: Aiden Badonie p. Ty Cockrum, 1:06. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Edwards, 1:16. 138: Raul Sanchez III md. Townsden, 19-5.
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 65, WILSON CREEK 20: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards netted 21 points to pace the Crusaders.
WILSON CREEK — Davey McMillan 15, Galindo 0, Sutton 0, Valline 2, Reitz 0, Grajeda 0, Kane 0, L. McMillan 3.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 3, Palma 8, Lee 2, Bowden 3, Bethel 2, Haydn Edwards 21, Belaire 9, Morgan 5, Rivera 5, Johnston 4, Nolan 4.
NONLEAGUE
KING'S 67, CLE ELUM 50: At Seattle, Joel Kelly recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors against the defending 1A runners-up.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 10, Joel Kelly 20, Johnson 3, Jett Favero 15, Williams 0.
Cle Elum=6=12=14=18=—=50
King's=11=21=14=21=—=67
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 14 rebs, 4 stls; Favero 5 stls.
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 41, DESALES 22: At DeSales, Julia George scored 12 points to lead the Eagles and they gave up only five points in the first half.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Andy 2, Sampson 7, Julia George 12, Stacona 0, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 13, Solimon 0, ScabbyRobe 5.
DESALES — Nelson 6, Kimble 0, Scott 6, E. Jimenez 0, Li Skarrup 0, Lin Skarrup, A. Jimenez 3, Thomas 3, Guest 7.
Yakama Tribal=14=4=9=14=—=41
DeSales=3=2=12=4=—=22
Yakama Tribal highlights: George 11 rebs.
