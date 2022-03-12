Selah's Cooper Quigley opened his senior track season with a career-best run for 3,200 meters at Saturday's Jamboree of the Horns at West Valley.
Quigley clocked 9 minutes, 4.58 seconds to lower his school record and post the third-fastest time in Valley history.
West Valley's Jackson Cluff turned in a fine jump double, winning the high jump at 6-4 and long jump at 20-10.
At the 34th annual Eisenhower Jamboree at Zaepfel Stadium, Ellensburg's Kate Laurent set a meet record for 2,000 meters of 6:48.45.
Sunnyside's Myles Newhouse and Eisenhower's Kara Mickelson, two of the state's best at 400 and 800 meters respectively, won impressively at 300 meters. Newhouse won by nearly two seconds in 36.58 and Mickelson timed 43.15 to win by over three seconds.
The Papa Wells Invitational on Saturday at East Valley highlights next week's track schedule.
-
EISENHOWER JAMBOREE
Teams: Davis, Eisenhower, Ellensburg, Grandview, Kittitas, La Salle, Naches Valley, Othello, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Zillah.
BOYS
300: Myles Newhouse (Su) 36.58. 1,000: Anders Norman (D) 2:55.36. 2,000: Oscar Lopez (Ike) 6:20.52. 2,000 steeple: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 6:34.94. 60H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 8.71. 4x100: Kittitas 46.41. 4x400: Naches Valley 3:42.94. SMR: Sunnyside 5:04.74.
Shot: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 39-0.5. Disc: Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 112-7. Jav: Richard Wellington (Ell) 137-5. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-0. PV: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 9-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 20-5.75.
GIRLS
300: Kara Mickelson (Ike) 43.15. 1,000: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 3:15.11. 2,000: Kate Laurent (Ell) 6:48.45. 2,000 steeple: Nataly Amador (Gr) 9:48.05. 60H: Alaina Morgan (Su) 10.18. 4x100: Eisenhower 53.81. 4x400: Othello 4:36.90. SMR: Ellensburg 5:40.44.
Shot: Isabella Kanelopoulos (LS) 33-5.5. Disc: Erica Torres (Su) 104-9. Jav: Haylie Rose (NV) 93-0. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 5-1.5. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 7-6. LJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 15-3.
-
WEST VALLEY JAMBOREE
Teams: East Valley, Highland, Selah, West Valley.
BOYS
100: Zion Lee (WV) 11.62. 300: Shaun Salveson (S) 37.74. 600: Max Hutton (WV) 1:27.46. 2,000: Charlie Naught (WV) 6:31.19. 3,200: Cooper Quigley (S) 9:04.58, Eric Swedin (S) 9:44.31. 4x100: Selah 45.10. 4x400: West Valley 3:50.94.
Shot: Jesus Soto (EV) 39-10. Disc: Noah Hickman (S) 101-11. Jav: Evan Kinley (S) 126-10. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-4. PV: Ivan Rydberg (H) 6-6. LJ: Cluff (WV) 20-10.
GIRLS
100: Sierra Newell (S) 14.10. 300: Mazie Morford (WV) 45.61. 600: Skye Stenehjem (WV) 1:48.02. 2,000: Rebecca Darwood (WV) 7:55.47. 3,200: Katie Murdock (WV) 11:52.18. 100H: Ella Ferguson (WV) 17.81. 4x100: East Valley 55.22. 4x200: East Valley 1:54.26. 4x400: Selah 4:32.31.
Shot: Newell (S) and Gwen Rydberg (H) 30-3. Disc: Rydberg (H) 98-11. Jav: Kieryann Mattson (S) 90-10. HJ: Ferguson (WV) and Payten Gill (S) 4-10. LJ: Allison Bryan (EV) 15-3.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 6, HAZEN 2: At Eisenhower, Brody Mills pitched three shutout innings with six strikeouts and added an RBI double as the Rams opened the season with a victory.
John Sullivan hit a three-run double in the first inning as West Valley jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Rams host Kennedy on Friday.
WV highlights: Brody Mills 3 IP, 6 K, 1-2, 2b, RBI; Tommy Meluskey 2 IP, 5 K, RBI; John Sullivan 2b, 3 RBI; Drew Johnson RBI.
-
HAZEN 23, EISENHOWER 15: At Eisenhower, Brodi Phillips swatted two home runs and drove in seven for the Cadets but Hazen plated 20 runs in the first three innings.
Danny Gomez and Jacob Manley had two hits and an RBI for Eisenhower, which hosts East Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Eisenhower highlights: Brodi Phillips 2-4, 2 HR, 7 RBI; Danny Gomez 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Anson Schumacher 1-2, 3b, 4 runs; Jacob Manley 2-5, 2 runs, RBI.
-
EAST VALLEY 5-14, ORTING 4-1: At East Valley, Garin Gurtler gave up one hit and struck out four in three innings as the Red Devils rallied to win the first game and he was 3-for-7 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI for the day in the EV sweep.
EV highlights — Game 1: Kobe Taylor (EV) 1-2, run; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 4 K; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 2-4, run, RBI; Easton Hyatt (EV) 1-3, RBI; Mason Bailey (EV) RBI. Game 2: Kobe Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 3 IP, 4 K; Gurtler (EV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Palmateer (EV) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Hyatt (EV) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Nick Field (EV) 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
-
GRANDVIEW 3, CLE ELUM 1: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas struck out five and allowed just one hit over three innings of relief as the Greyhounds rallied for the season-opening win.
Highlights: Carlos Guillen (G) 1-3, RBI, 2 IP, 3 K; Matthew Sauve (G) 1-2, 3b, RBI; Gelo Cardenas (G) 3 IP, 1 hit, 5 K; Caleb Bogart (CE) 1-3, run, 4 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; S Dearing (CE) 1-1, 2b; C Titus (CE) 2-3, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
KAMIAKIN 8-3, SELAH 3-6: At Selah, Lauren Thomas threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts for the Vikings in the second game and teammate Izzy Vick was 4-for-7 for the day with three home runs and seven RBI. Selah plays at Juanita next Saturday.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Aerin Lee 2-3, run, CG; Izzy Vick 2-4, HR, 3 RBI. Game 2: Lauren Thomas 4-hitter 5 K; Brynn Pendleton 2-4; Aerin Lee 2-3, RBI; Izzy Vick 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Maddie Telles 3-3.
-
Scores: Grandview 26-25, Toppenish 16-12; Ellensburg 8, Kittitas 1; Ellensburg 6, Cle Elum 3; Kittitas 9, Cle Elum 7.
-
SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 1, SELAH 0: At Eisenhower, Corbin Herrera's tally in the seventh minute was the difference and goalkeeper Caleb Coronel made three saves for the Cadets (2-0), who travel to Lake Stevens on Saturday.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 7:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 3, Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
EAST VALLEY 2, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Eli Juarez and Gavin Gordon scored goals in each half for the Red Devils in their season opener.
First half: 1, EV, Eli Juarez, 15:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez), 52:00; 3, Davis, unavailable, 63:00.
Saves: Erik Tello (EV) 1, Josue Toscano (D) 1, Alexander Copi (D) 1.
-
QUINCY 6, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Juan Gutierrez score two goals in the first half and Jorge Nunez added a brace in the second half to lead Quincy to a victory over La Salle.
First half: 1, Quincy, Juan Gutierrez, 10:00; 2, Quincy, Daniel Mendoza, 27:00; 3, Quincy, Gutierrez, 35:00.
Second half: 4, Quincy, Jorge Nunez, 43:00; 5, Quincy, Rafael Perez, 60:00; 6, Quincy, Nunez, 75:00.
Saves: Eduardo Diaz (Q) 4; Alex Bustos (LS) 10, Ciro Ramirez (LS) 10.
-
Scores: West Valley 4, Ellensburg 2; Grandview 1, Wahluke 1.
-
TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Toppenish boys 3, Quincy 2
Singles: Harrison Hyer (Q) d. Robert Bjur 6-2, 6-2; Isaiah Pacheco (T) d. Saul Alvarez 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Tim Bensch-Anthony Diaz (Q) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-4, 6-1; Johan Ojeda-Jose Arcila (T) d. Isaac Dearie-Alex Gonzalez 6-3, 6-1; Samuel Reyes-Jonathan Lustre (T) won by forfeit.
Toppenish girls 5, Quincy 0
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Ryann Harrington 6-1, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Jasmine Aguilar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Norma Gomez-Paola Parbol (T) d. Savana Mancini-Emily Townsend 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Karen Romero-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Destiny Burnett-Cirina Varillas 6-2, 6-0; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Olicia Rigby-Crystal Vargas 6-1, 6-2.
