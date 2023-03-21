Eisenhower's consistent offensive pressure finally paid off when Josue Lopez scored on a free kick to give the Cadets a 1-0 win over visiting Moses Lake in their district opener.
Goalkeeper Caleb Coronel needed to make only one save while the Cadets forced five saves from Moses Lake's Grady Pagliarulo and missed several other quality chances. Eisenhower earned its first win of the season and will travel to Eastmont next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Extra time: 1, Eisenhower, Josue Lopez, 83:00.
Saves: Grady Pagliarulo (ML) 5; Caleb Coronel (E) 1.
-
DAVIS 2, SUNNYSIDE 1: At Sunnyside, Ezrah Ochoa's 77th minute goal lifted the Pirates to their second straight win in the district opener for both teams. Alexander Capi made seven saves for Sunnyside, which will play at Wenatchee while Davis stays home to face West Valley on Friday.
First half: 1, Davis, Cirpiano Acosta, 20:00.
Second half: 2, Sunnyside, 48:00; 3, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Ethan Rojas), 77:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (S) 7.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, OTHELLO 1: At East Valley, Manny Brambila netted two goals to help the Red Devils rally from an early deficit and stay unbeaten. They'll travel to Selah Saturday. The Vikings won 1-0 at Prosser Tuesday night.
First half: 1, Othello, Erik Cruz, 7:00; 2, East Valley, Manny Brambila (Soren Hanson), 38:00.
Second half: 3, East Valley, Brambila (PK), 73:00.
-
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 2, LA SALLE 1 (2ET): At La Salle, Miguel Romero found the net with less than a minute remaining in extra time after the Lightning's Oscar Sanchez found an equalizer thanks to an assist from David Garcia in the 73rd minute. La Salle got 17 saves from goalkeeper Ciro Ramirez and will travel to Granger while Highland tries to extend its three-match winning streak at home against White Swan on Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Rudy Silva, 39:00.
Second half: 2, La Salle, Oscar Sanchez (David Garcia), 73:00.
Extra time: 3, Highland, Miguel Romero, 90:00.
Saves: Alex Silva (H) 3; Ciro Ramirez (LS) 17.
-
ZILLAH 2, GRANGER 1: At Zillah, Jorge Espinoza assisted both goals and Jose Torres tallied the game-winner in the final minute for the Leopards, who got six saves from Jose Bustamante. They'll play at Toppenish while Granger hosts La Salle Thursday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Granger, Bryan Chapeton, 56:00; 2, Zillah, Thomas McMurray (Jorge Espinoza), 65:00; 3, Zillah, Jose Torres (Espinoza), 80:00.
Saves: Jose Bustamante (G) 6; Adan Aljandre (Z) 14.
-
TOPPENISH 11, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Toppenish, Anthony Dominguez scored twice and assisted two goals as the Wildcats scored 10 goals in 21 minutes. They'll host Zillah while Naches Valley hosts Wapato Thursday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Roberto Garcia, 3:00; 2, Toppenish, Anthony Dominguez (Rafael Garcia), 5:00; 3, Toppenish, Ra. Garcia (Dominguez), 7:00; 4, Toppenish, Kristian Iniguez (Dominguez), 9:00; 5, Toppenish, Axel Castillo, 9:00; 6, Toppenish, Jorge Lomeli, 13:00; 7, Toppenish, Ulices Delgado, 15:00; 8, Toppenish, Leo Betancourt, 16:00; 9, Toppenish, Betancourt (Jose Chavez), 19:00; 10, Toppenish, Dominguez (Christian Robles), 21:00.
Second half: 11, Toppenish, Iniguez (Chavez), 47:00.
Saves: Kayven Cooper (NV) 4; Luis Prieto (T) 0.
-
WAPATO 20, WHITE SWAN 1: At White Swan, Andres Zuniga scored the game's first goal for the Cougars before Alex Barrera notched five goals and Jesus Marin added four to lead the Wolves.
First half: 1, White Swan, Andres Zuniga, 10:00; 2, Wapato, Alex Barrera, 15:00; 3, Wapato, Jesus Marin, 16:00; 4, Wapato, Barrera (Rodrigo Fuentes), 18:00; 5, Wapato, Ángel Serrato (Marin), 24:00; 6, Wapato, Irvin Carmona (Fuentes), 26:00; 7, Wapato, Marin (Erick Romero), 29:00; 8, Wapato, Marin (Adan Castañeda); 9, Wapato, Anthony Reyes (Bryan Barrientos); 10, Wapato, Marin (Carmona).
Second half: 11, Wapato, Barrera (Oscar Vargas), 44:00; 12, Wapato, Barrera (Carmona), 45:00; 13, Wapato, Barrera (Reyes) 46:00; 14, Wapato, Ángel Serrato (Barrera), 55:00; 15, Wapato, Serrato (Barrera), 56:00; 16, Wapato, Romero (Vargas), 63:00; 17, Wapato, Carmona, 65:00; 18, Wapato, Bryan Barrientos (Fuentes), 66:00; 19, Wapato, Marin, 68:00; 20, Wapato, Oscar Loza (Reyes); 21, Wapato, Romero (Barrientos).
Saves: Alejandro Marin (Wa); Fabian Garduno (WS).
-
MABTON 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Mabton, Jovanni Espinoza, Eden Olivares and Francisco Gonzalez all scored for the Vikings.
Goals: Jovanni Espinoza (M) (Angel Chavez); Eden Olivares (M) (Chavez); Francisco Gonzalez (M); Jordan Campuzano (KB)
Saves: Brian Barajas (M) 5.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
EASTMONT 4, EISENHOWER 3: At Eastmont, Aiden McCoy and Branson Rozier both drove in runs for the Cadets, who took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning and will host the Wildcats for two more games Friday. In other Big 9 action, Moses Lake beat visiting Sunnyside 5-0.
-
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 5, WENATCHEE 3: At Wenatchee, Brayden Palmateer scored twice and the Red Devils plated four runs in the last two innings for a come-from-behind win. Three pitches combined for a one-hitter, highlighted by Austin Root's four no-hit innings.
EV highlights: Keegan Edler 1-4, 2b; Austin Root 4 IP, 0 H, K.
-
TRI-CITIES PREP 18, LA SALLE 3: At La Salle, Eddie Messer, Justus Barker and Andrew Mauch all finished with a single and an RBI for the Lightning, which trailed 4-3 after six innings. La Salle will complete the doubleheader at Tri-Cities Prep Wednesday.
TOPPENISH 14-2, ROYAL 6-2: At Toppenish, Caden Garcia went 3 for 4 and struck out eight in four one-hit innings while Luciano Cortes added two hits and three RBI in a Game 1 win before Game 2 ended in a tie after four innings due to darkness despite a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts by Toppenish's Julian Godina.
In other games, Zillah split a home doubleheader against Connell, losing 11-7 and winning 15-5, and Wapato lost to Wahluke, 28-18. Goldendale got swept 10-0 and 8-0 at River View.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Luciano Cortes 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Caden Garcia 3-4, 2 runs, 4 IP, ER, H, 8 K; Nico Ramos 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Adam Garcia (T) 1-2, 2b, run; Julian Godina 4 IP, 0 H, ER, 11 K.
-
NACHES VALLEY 6, KIONA-BENTON 2: At Benton City, Porter Abrams went 3 for 4 and Andrew Boyer allowed only an unearned run in 4 2/3 innings to lead the Rangers to their third straight win to start the season. They'll travel to College Place for a doubleheader Saturday.
Highlights: Levi Stevenson 2-4, 2b, run; Ty Moore 2-2, 3b, 3 runs; Porter Abrams 3-4, run, RBI; Andrew Boyer 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 18-28, PROSSER 8-13: At Prosser, Olivia Rankin delivered offensively with four hits in Game 1 and five RBI in Game 2 to lead the Cadets, who also got four hits and four RBI from Gabby Hawkins in Game 2. They'll play at Eastmont Friday and Prosser's set to host Sunnyside Christian Thursday.
Highlights — Game 1: Olivia Rankin (E) 4 hits; Zoe Niblett (E) 2 hits, 2 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 2 hits, 2 RBI. Game 2: Zabella Hickenbottom (E) 5 hits; Z. Niblett (E) 4 hits, 4 RBI; Gabby Hawkins 4 hits, 4 RBI; Rankin (E) 5 RBI.
Granger at Grandview (2), 3 p.m.
NACHES VALLEY 6-15, KIONA-BENTON 11-8: At Benton City, Ellie Bost homered and doubled in the second game to help the Rangers earn a split. They'll host West Valley for one game Thursday.
NV highlights: E. Snyder 2-6, 2b, 4 runs; J. Gunter 4-7, 6 runs, RBI; Ellie Bost 3-7, 2b, HR, 4 runs, RBI.
-
ROYAL 20-15, TOPPENISH 0-0: At Toppenish, the Wildcats failed to score against the unbeaten Knights. Toppenish will stay home to play a doubleheader against Wahluke Saturday.
In other games, Davis swept Wapato 16-1 and 19-3, Zillah won 15-5 and 19-5 at Connell, Grandview beat Granger 24-9 before the Spartans bounced back for a 17-10 win and Goldendale dropped two at River View, 19-4 and 20-17.
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Eastmont 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Josh Anantamula 6-1, 6-1; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Kyle Pearsons 6-0, 6-0; Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Britt Dickey 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming (WV) d. Gabriel Torres 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) f.; Nolan Preacher-Will Rojan (WV) f.; Josh Raj-Mikah Gilroy (WV) f.
West Valley girls 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Ivy Tweedy 6-1, 6-2; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Lydia Riggs 6-4, 6-3; Kayla Maison (WV) def. Annie Kunze 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Leslie Gonzales 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Swasti Tiwari-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Savannah Nuxoll-Sarah Morelos 6-0, 6-4; June Jacky-Gracyn Cantrell (WV) def. Valerie McCray-Kieumy Huber 6-4, 6-0; Piper Tweedy-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Telly Tucker-Daniela Martinez-Agaton 6-4, 6-3.
Eisenhower boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Henry Hodge (E) d. Gabriel Schenck 6-1, 6-0; Christian Salas (E) d. Patrick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Brian Priego (E) f.; Josiah Garcia (E) f.
Doubles: Ernie Hernandez-Alexis Parrales (E) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-2, 6-0; Orlan Delgado-Angel Jimenez (E) d. Cane Sanchez-Oscar Bonilla 6-2, 6-0; William Oldenkamp-Nico Rodriguez (E) f.
Eisenhower girls 5, Sunnyside 2
Singles: Emma Stephens 9E0 d. Olivia Mears 6-1, 6-1; Tsukiko Kiyomi (E) d. Mari Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Ashley Lombness (E) d. Annabel Alvarez (S) 6-3, 6-3; Kayla King (E) d. Leslie Jimenez 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Macy Normen-Andrea Pineda (S) d. Sara Alcala Nemecio-Cinthya Cabanillas 7-5, 6-0; Claire Shehaun-Fatima Talles (S) d. Anicca Martinez-Laila Garzia 7-6, 6-3; Alexandra Tovar-Tiara Vasquez (E) d. Kaylin Hellburg-Maria Rodriguez 6-2, 6-2.
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 3 La Salle 2
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Hassen Benedicto 6-0, 6-1; Markus Berger (LS) d. Caritino Conteras 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Kazmir Clark-Juan Hernandez (W) d. Isaac Sauer-Noah Sauer 7-6, 6-2; Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines (W) d. Elijah Sauer-Mason Herald 6-4, 6-4; Wapato f.
La Salle girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Kellie Martin 6-0, 6-0; Angelina Canales (W) d. Paris Diefenbach 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy (LS) d. Eliza Morfin-Ashley Quijencio 6-4, 6-2; Abigail Brown-Lourdes Diefenbach (LS) d. Heather Rapanut-Tania Soto 6-4, 6-4; Guadalupe Duarte-Klarisssa Rios (W) d. Hushnuda Elolova-Rosemarie Dooley 6-2, 6-2.
Goldendale girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Carmen Buck 6-1, 6-0; Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Angela Chavarin 6-1 6-0.
Doubles: Taryn Rising-Logan Armstrong d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-4, 7-3 (tiebreak); Kelly Smith-Ela Riley (G) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-1, 6-0; Lindsey Hanna-Maddie Groves (G) d. Tiana Orum-Venessa Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Toppenish Girls 4, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Sarah Busey 3-6,6-4, 6-1; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Magali Mendoza 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett 6-3, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Natalie Jacobs-Elle Decicco 6-0, 6-0.
Toppenish Boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Johan Ojeda (T) d. Luke Stevens 6-3, 6-1; Kyu Hurley (T) f.
Doubles: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Jacob Anderson-Nathan Beauchene 7-5, 6-0; Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Enrique Sanchez-John Curtis 6-0, 6-0; Jose Arcila-Marley Chino (T) f.
Cle Elum boys 2, Highland 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Jensen 6-1, 6-2; Brayan Terez (H) f.
Doubles: Colin O'Cain-Ezra Peterson (CE) f.
Highland girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Maddie Castro (CE) d. Caitlyn Meyers 6-1, 6-1; Justyna Pasiewicz (H) d. Jadison Wallick 6-1, 9-7.
Doubles: Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea (H) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Ruby Anderson-Ruby Deline (CE) d. Judith Silva-Athziri Silva 6-2, 6-2; Adrianna Howell-Maggie Gamez (H) f. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax.
Granger boys 4, Connell 1
Singles: Fernando Romero (G) d. Uriel Lara 6-4, 6-0; Kenyon Slade (G) d. Aram Borba 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Doubles: Marcus Morril-Brandon Neet (C) d. Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco 6-2, 6-2; Paul Stewart-Carlos DeLeon (G) d. Aaron Chase-Easton Hoist 6-2, 6-3; Arthur Heckert-John Heckert (G) f. Preston Sewendiman-Jarin Olsen.
Granger girls 3, Connell 2
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Leyna Lagunas 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Romero (G) f.
Doubles: Molly Hokanson-Mikaydi Hokanson (G) d. Brissa Solia-Jessika Arceo 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Araceli Cardoza-Jacqueline Benitez (C) d. Karen Hernandez-Miranda Martinez 8-5; Amy Coulsey-Olivia Pollock (C) f.
Zillah boys 2, Wahluke 2
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Luis Vidrancos 6-3, 6-1; Victor Perez (W) f.
Doubles: Juan Herrera-Erick Giardud (W) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-1, 6-3; Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo (Z) f.
Wahluke girls 3, Zillah 2
Singles: Olivia Sijka d. Natalie Barragon 6-0, 6-0; Patty Guerrero (W) d. Daisy Jack 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Elisa Urias-Jazmin Licona (W) d. D'Ana Esquivel-Lydia Crowther 6-0, 6-1; Vanessa Tellez-Yasetsi Munguia (W) d. Jena Trueman-Allie Ross 6-4, 6-3; Andrea Lica-Saray Rangel (Z) d. Estrella Lopez-Karol Serrno 6-2, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.