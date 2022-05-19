Trey LeCheminant’s six-stroke victory powered West Valley to the team title and a state berth at Wednesday’s final round of the CBBN boys district golf tournament at Apple Tree Golf Course.
LeCheminant, a junior, charged out to a four-stroke lead after a round of 73 on Tuesday at Yakima Elks. He followed up with a round of 74 at Apple Tree on Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 147.
Davis senior John Kim, the 2019 district champion as a freshman, was second at 153, rallying from fourth after the first day by matching LeCheminant’s 74 at Apple Tree.
West Valley and Wenatchee qualified for the Class 4A state tournament next week at Indian Summer Golf Course in Olympia. The top four individuals not playing for West Valley and Wenatchee, including Kim, also qualified for state.
Brady Komstadius placed fourth for the Rams with a two-day total of 158 and teammate Bradley Hammermeister charged up the standings on Tuesday with a round of 76 to tie for fifth.
Team scores: West Valley 638, Wenatchee 662, Eastmont 688, Moses Lake 724.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 73-74-147.
Local highlights: 2, John Kim (Davis) 79-74-153; 4, Brady Komstadius (WV) 77-81-158; 5, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 85-76-161; 14, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 89-88-177; 16, Kaden Friesz (WV) 81-99-180; 21, Ethan Froula (WV) 97-91-188; 23, Kyle Polage (Davis) 99-98-197; 27, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 113-91-204; 28, Jayden Chambers (Su) 111-97-208.
-
CWAC
BOYS DISTRICT
Team scores: Ephrata 336, Othello 366, East Valley 385, Selah 401, Ellensburg 403, Grandview and Prosser inc.
Winner: Max Hewitt (Eph) 79, at Black Rock Creek.
Local state qualifiers in top 10: 2, Khale Calhoun (EV) 80; 6, Travis Hoffard (G) 85.
Other local highlights: Daniel Yangas (Ell) 92 (state alternate), Bristen Brown (S) 94 (state alternate), Mitchell Newquist (S) 96, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 98, Camden Powell (EV) 100.
-
TRACK
EWAC DISTRICT
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 185, River View 124, Goldendale 80.5, Granger 62, Mabton 55, Walla Walla Valley 46.5, Cle Elum 36, Burbank 33, Highland 23, White Swan 11.
100: Chris Villa (Gr) 12.08. 200: Villa (Gr) 24.70. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 55.61. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:09.97. 1600: Williams (Go) 4:45.30. 3200: Isaac Call (Go) 10:56.40. 110H: Cody Brown (RV) 17.15. 300H: Austin Eckhart (RV) 43.84. 4x100: Kittitas 45.75. 4x400: Kittitas 3:46.08.
Shot: Samuel Vazquez (Mab) 42-10. Disc: Brown (RV) 137-8. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 151-8. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 11-6. LJ: Cody Bush (RV) 19-8.5. TJ: Bush (RV) 38-8.
GIRLS
Team scores: River View 128, Walla Walla Valley 81, Cle Elum 79, Kittitas 68.5, Burbank 67.5, Highland 55, White Swan 48, Goldendale 46, Granger 44, Mabton 19.
100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.68. 200: Marina Jimenez (RV) 28.16. 400: Mireya Carrasco (Gr) 1:07.08. 800: Skylin Munson (RV) 2:36.36. 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:28.35. 3200: Yelechchin (WS) 14:09.35. 100H: Makiah Stepper (WWV) 17.75. 300H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 52.18. 4x100: River View 52.23. 4x200: Goldendale 2:04.68. 4x400: Burbank 4:54.24.
Shot: Faith Wersland (CE) 31-1. Disc: Nevaeh Roman (H) 104-4. Jav: Munson (RV) 133-3. HJ: Aliyah Malone (RV) 5-1. PV: Stepper (WWV) 7-6. LJ: Stepper (WWV) 14-9. TJ: Stepper (WWV) 32-7.
-
DISTRICT 6 1B
BOYS
Top teams: Entiat 155, Waterville 125, Riverside Christian 88. Note: Girls meet for District 6-7-9 on Saturday in Spokane.
RC winners — 800: Isaac Immel 2:10.80. 1600: Immel 5:09.29. 3200: Immel 12:09.42. 300H: Blake Bazaldua 45.50.
