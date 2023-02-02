ELLENSBURG — Eager to get their final league game off to a fast start at home, Ellensburg’s girls did exactly that by pitching 24 points in first quarter Thursday night.
The top-ranked and unbeaten Bulldogs nearly did enough with that to win the game, racing to a 64-28 victory over second-place Othello to wrap up CWAC play with a 12-0 record for the second year in a row.
Olivia Anderson’s 17 points led three players in double figures and Rylee Leishman hit two of her three 3-pointers during the hot start in the opening period.
Ellensburg (12-0, 19-0) and Othello (8-4, 13-8) advance to the CWAC district tournament and will host semifinal games on Feb. 11. Othello and Prosser tied for second at 8-4 but got the first-round pass based on a preseason number draw.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 0, Andrade 3, Annalee Coronado 18, Trinidad 0, Garza 0, Farman 3, Pruneda 4.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 2, Leishman 9, Jamison Philip 16, L. Rogel 4, Quinn Rogel 14, Olivia Anderson 17, Ravet 0, Markus 2, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Mahre 0.
Othello 7 7 3 11 — 28
Ellensburg 24 8 16 16 — 64
EWAC WEST
MABTON 70, GRANGER 8: At Mabton, Esme Sanchez scored 16 of her 18 points in the first quarter and had nine steals as the Vikings wrapped up their West Division title.
Mabton (11-1, 16-5) will host East No. 4 Walla Walla Valley in the first round of district on Feb. 9.
GRANGER — Guadarrama 0, Renfro 0, Almaguer 0, Ochoa 0, Brito 0, Magana 0, Garcia 6, Guajardo 0, Herrera 2.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 18, Chavez 0, Aviles 4, Bonewell 2, Roettger 6, Ramirez 0, Amy Moreno 11, Macedo 8, Cortez 4, Galarza 6, Alana Zavala 11.
Granger 6 0 2 0 — 8
Mabton 34 13 5 18 — 70
Highlights: Sanchez 9 stls; Zavala 5 stls.
WHITE SWAN 47, HIGHLAND 26: At White Swan, Melanie Bass hit four of her six 3-pointers in the third period and finished with 25 points and five steals for the Cougars. With the West’s No. 3 seed, White Swan (8-4, 14-6) will travel to East No. 2 Burbank for the first round of district on Feb. 9.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 5, Garcia 5, McIlrath 5, Maricza Mendoza 11, Keller 0, Silva 0.
WHITE SWAN — Emily D 2, Jackson 0, Adams 0, Melanie Bass 25, Dittentholer 4, Yallup 0, Trujillo 7, Madi C 0, Wolfsberger 3, Saina 6.
Highland 7 4 6 9 — 26
White Swan 10 13 16 8 — 47
Highlights: Bass 5 stls; Ruby Trujillo 9 rebs; Jasmine Saina 8 rebs.
GOLDENDALE 41, KITTITAS 31: At Kittitas, Gwen Gilliam scored 16 points and Mackenzie Dahl netted 11 as the Timberwolves earned the West’s No. 4 district seed with the victory. Goldendale (6-6, 9-8) will play at East No. 1 Warden for a first-round game on Feb. 9.
Kittitas (5-6, 8-10) closes out its season on Friday at Cle Elum.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 3, Bean 3, Gwen Gilliam 16, Casey 0, Berry 0, Bomberger 5, Blain 3, Mackenzie Dahl 11.
KITTITAS — Both 2, Blackmore 0, Harris 2, Bare 6, Nash 8, Huber 5, Weekes 0, Wilson 2, Knudson 6.
Goldendale 13 4 8 16 — 41
Kittitas 6 7 7 11 — 31
BOYS
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 56, OTHELLO 43: At Ellensburg, Emmett Fenz helped the Bulldogs pull away with 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including 7-for-7 shooting from the foul line. Fenz also had seven assists and six rebounds.
Ellensburg (4-8, 8-11) has the No. 5 seed for district and will play a first-round game at No. 4 East Valley on Tuesday. Othello (4-8, 8-12) is No. 6 and will play at No. 3 Selah.
Oregon State signee Gavin Marrs, who played only seven games in December before an injury ended his season, played the first six seconds on Senior Night before checking out of the game.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Josh Tovar 22, Segura 4, Asu 0, DeLeon 1, Ashton Pruneda 10, Martinez 3, Murdock 3, Faix 0, Alegria 0.
ELLENSBURG — Gav. Marrs 0, Clark 0, G. Fenz 5, Loen 9, Schmidt 0, Andaya 4, Boast 6, Gar. Marrs 2, Emmett Fenz 26, Musser 0, Lewis 4.
Othello 10 11 6 16 — 43
Ellensburg 6 14 15 21 — 56
Highlights: Josh Boast 7 rebs; E. Fenz 6 rebs, 7 assts; Garrett Loen 5 rebs, 3 assts.
EWAC
KITTITAS 54, GOLDENDALE 48 (OT): At Kittitas, Josh Rosbach scored 10 of his season-high 29 points in overtime to keep the Coyotes’ postseason hopes alive. Rosbach made four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Goldendale (5-7, 6-11) finished its regular season while Kittitas (5-6, 6-13) travels to league-leading Cle Elum on Friday. If Kittitas loses, a playoff game will be played on Saturday for the fourth and final district berths.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 3, O’Leary 2, Doubrausky 0, Sherf 0, Sam Bischoff 14, Golding 5, Josh Boe 14, Groves 4, Bomberger 2, Wilder 4.
KITTITAS — Bare 6, B. Coles 0, Josh Rosbach 29, D. Varnum 0, Huber 6, Nathan Varnum 12, Carlson 1, Tamez 0, Villa 0.
Goldendale 10 9 14 10 5 — 48
Kittitas 8 22 6 7 11 — 54
Highlights: Tyce Bare 5 rebs; Rosbach 3 rebs, 5 stls; Terry Huber 4 rebs; N. Varnum 9 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls.
GRANGER 64, MABTON 58 (OT): At Mabton, Julian Castro scored 22 points and the Spartans made seven 3-pointers to pull off a season-ending upset.
Sam Vasquez and Marco Espinoza netted 21 and 20 points, respectively, for Mabton (7-5, 9-12), which has the West’s No. 3 district seed and will play a first-round game on Tuesday at East No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 22, Matt Heckert 11, D. Castro 9, Aldaco 5, Paul Stewart 12, Maldonado 5.
MABTON — Moreno 3, Sam Vasquez 21, Zavala 6, Chavez 2, Birueta 2, Marco Espinoza 20, Cisneros 2, Calixto 2.
Granger 14 14 13 13 10 — 64
Mabton 9 13 21 11 4 — 58
WHITE SWAN 88, HIGHLAND 63: At White Swan, the Cougars (9-3, 10-10) won their fifth straight to finish second in the West and will host East No. 3 Dayton-Waitsburg for district opener on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 21, Jose Perez 18, Sergio Ayala 16, Ceja 4, Clements 2, Castro 2.
WHITE SWAN — Unavailable at press time.
Highland 4 17 24 18 — 63
White Swan 21 31 17 19 — 88
