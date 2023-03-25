Despite losing senior captain Diego Lopez to graduation, East Valley boys soccer once again looks like the class of the CWAC.
The Red Devils won 2-0 at Selah Saturday to stay unbeaten, including a four-match win streak to start conference play. Junior defender Jacob Russell and senior midfielder Soren Hanson scored for East Valley, which has given up just one goal in its last five games.
After starting the season with two draws against Eisenhower and Sunnyside, East Valley topped West Valley 2-0. One more tough nonleague test at Toppenish awaits, but first the Red Devils will host Ephrata while the Vikings travel to Grandview next Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the CWAC, Grandview won 4-1 at Othello.
First half: 1, East Valley, Jacob Russell (Brandon Garcia), 10:00.
Second half: Soren Hanson (Manny Brambila), 66:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 1; Clayton Westfall (S) 14.
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 2, LA SALLE 1: At La Salle, Rafael Garcia opened the scoring for the Wildcats and his brother Roberto notched the game-winner to lead the Wildcats to their third straight win. They’ll host White Swan while La Salle plays at Zillah Tuesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 33:00; 2, la Salle, Carlos Morales (Elias Castillo), 40:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Roberto Garcia, 43:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 2; Ciro Ramirez (LS) 14.
HIGHLAND 4, WAPATO 2: At Wapato, Francisco Silva tallied two goals and the Scotties took a 4-0 lead on a Jose Perez goal in the second half. They’ll play at Naches Valley while Wapato travels to Granger on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Francisco Silva (Jose Perez); 2, Highland, Jose Perez (Rudy Silva). 3, Highland, F. Silva.
Second half: 4, Jose Perez (Alexis Perez); 5, Wapato, own goal; 6, Wapato.
Saves: Alex Silva (H) 5.
ZILLAH 14, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Zillah, Josiah Lustre scored a hat trick in the first 20 minutes for the Leopards. They’ll host La Salle while Naches Valley hosts Highland next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Zillah, Josiah Lustre, 11:00; 2, Zillah, Lustre, 13:00; 3, Zillah, Lustre, 17:00; 4, Zillah, Erik Macias, 20:00; 5, Zillah, Jose Torres, 24:00; 6, Zillah, Torres, 25:00; 7, Zillah, Jon Vancleave, 38:00.
Second half: 8, Zillah, Julian Marquez, 43:00; 9, Zillah, Jorge Cuevas, 46:00; 10, Zillah, Marquez, 47:00; 11, Zillah, Tomas McMurray, 57:00; 12, Zillah, Hunter Irion, 63:00; 13, Zillah, Royce Arceo, 68:00; 14, Zillah, Jorge Espinoza, 72:00.
Saves: Kayven Cooper (NV) 15; Adan Alejandre (Z) 0, Angel Ambriz (Z) 0.
GRANGER 5, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, five different players scored for the Spartans in a shutout.
First half: 1, Granger, Christian Equihua; 2, Granger, Isaac Ochoa; 3, Granger, Juan Ventura.
Second half: 4, Granger, Kevin Reyes; 5, Granger, James Torres.
Saves: Jose Bustamante (G) 3.
TRACK
RAM RELAYS
AT WEST VALLEY
BOYS
1600: 1. Andrew Garcia (Sun) 4:43.46; 3200: 1. Caden Casteel (WV) 9:47.22; 300h: 2. Ronald Klippert (WV0 44.90; 4x100: 3. Eisenhower (Hector Bombela, Joshua Jaiyeola, Judah Oldenkamp, Oliver Barron) 44.22; 4x200: 1. Sunnyside (Eli Fernandez, Rick Bishop, Maximiliano Garcia-Pinon, Isai Carrera) 1:33.15; 4x400m: 3. West Valley (Casteel, Zion Lee, Benjamin Pupplo, Max Hutton) 3:38.49; SMR 100-100-200-400: 2. West Valley (Adam Chandler, Lee, Pupplo, Hutton) 1:38.03; 4x110sh: 1. Eisenhower (Zak Kimel, Wyatt Murphy, Ty Larsen, Aiden Waddle).
Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 46’05.50”; Discus: 1. Bryson Chase (Ike) 122’03; Javelin: 3. Liam Parker (Ike) 134’10”; HJ: 1. Aaron Culler (Ike) 5’10”; PV: 1. Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13’; LJ: 2. Waddle (Ike) 19’05”; TJ: 2. Waddle (Ike) 40’02.25”.
GIRLS
1600: 1. Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:27.66; 3200: 1. Katie Murdock (WV) 12:07.21; 300h: 1. Ella Ferguson (WV) 50.71; 4x100: 3. West Valley (Alana Lee, Journey Benedictson, Amya Lee, Mazie Morford) 54.18; 4x200: Davis (Jayda Hernandez, Sophia Carrillo, Ilene Moran, Isabelle Ehlis) 2:01.83; 4x400: West Valley (Natasha Kalombo, Joy Lally, Rebecca Darwood, Skye Stenehjem) 4:21.13; SMR 100-100-200-400: 5. Davis (Hernandez, Shawnnastasia Jackson, Yazmin Navarro, Ehlis) 2:16.14.
Shot: 3. Leilani Johnson (D) 30’02.25”; Discus: 1. Mary Mickelson (Ike) 120’01; Javelin: 3. Alexia Lee (Ike) 93’04”; HJ: T3. Ella Ferguson (WV), Lilly Lesniak (WV), Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4’06”; PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 10’06”; LJ: Lee (Ike); TJ: 1. Lee (Ike) 32’10.5”.
RAMOS RELAYS
AT SELAH
BOYS
1600: 1. Ethan Smith (EV) 5:00.59; 110h: 1. Brandon Favilla (Z) 18.17; 4x100: 1. East Valley (JJ Dobie, Evin Ford, Reagan Miller, Isaac Ford) 44.99; 4x200: 1. East Valley (Dobie, E. Ford, I. Ford, Diego Rubio); 4x400: Zillah (Carson Favilla, Jace Dunn, Nakea John, Brayden Anderson) 3:39.28; 4x800: 1. Toppenish (Ulysses Pinon, Moises Godinez, Fabricio Alvarez, Armando John) 9:27.97; SMR 100-100-200-400: East Valley (Dobie, Rubio, I. Ford, E. Ford); DMR 1200-400-800-1600: East Valley (Austin Parries, Zachary Burch, Eric Harrison, Ethan Smith) 11:49.53.
Shot: 1. Titus Jeffrey (G) 45’5”; Discus: 1. Jeffrey (G) 136’6”; Javelin: 1. Luke Navarre (Z) 144’5”; HJ: 1. Nic Navarre (Z) 5’6”; PV: Owen Moultray (Sel) 11’6”; LJ: 1. Santana Luna (Top) 19’5.5”; TJ: Anderson (Z) 38’7.5”.
GIRLS
1600: 1. Olive Clark (NV) 5:30.69; 100h: 1. Ella Craig (LS0 1. 18.35; 4x100: 1. Selah (Jaylee Ochoa, Sophie Blodgett, Makenzie Salinas, Olivia Sande) 54.32; 4x200: 1. Zillah (Liz Walle, Kyndsie Oswalt, Aysia Garcia, Mia Hicks) 1:57.03; 4x400: 1. Naches Valley (Audrey Smith, Brooke Miles, Katrina Feriante, Allison Smith) 4:22.90; 4x800: 1. Selah (Avery Goetz, Isabella Escamilla, Abigail Huri, Alejandra Salcedo) 10:48.19; SMR 100-100-200-400: Selah (Ochoa, Salinas, Sande, Madison Huri) 2:00.61; DMR 1200-400-800-1600: 1. Selah (Jozi Eller, Huri, Hannah Christianson, Clare Richards) 14:47.
Shot: 1. Anelisa Ramirez (LS); Discus: Hannah Clements (NV) 100’0”; Javelin: 1. Kieryann Mattson (S) 100’2”; HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4’8”; PV: Smith (NV) 9’6”; LJ: Hicks (Z) 16’0.5”; TJ: Hicks (Z) 33’10”.
TENNIS
CWAC
Ephrata boys 4, Selah 1
Singles: Josh Mullings (E) d. Matthew Merrell 6-1, 6-4; Braden Moss (S) d. Marcus Berrett 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Jobe Van Heusden-Jackson Addink (E) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 7-6, 6-2; Jaxon Whetstone-Cooper Black (E) d. Kaden Giles-Will Moultray 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Ephrata girls 4, Selah 1
Singles: Lexie Diem (E) d. Gabi Young 6-1, 6-0; Emily Pugh (E) d. Catilin Stand 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Kacie Shannon-Addie Mills 6-7, 7-6, 12-10; Moly Evenson-Sienna Addink (E) d. Kendra Adams-Janae Hall 7-6, 6-4; Chloe Ho-Erilta Morford (E) d. Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond 6-4, 6-1.
