Davis baseball recovered from a slow start to keep its season alive in dramatic fashion Tuesday night.
The Pirates’ walk-off run crossed the plate on an error, three innings after Joshua Sosa singled to complete a two-run comeback. Chase Hansen struck out six and gave up only one hit to keep Wenatchee off the board the last three innings.
Corbyn Aills went 2-for-4 and Brian Alcazar doubled home a run in the second inning for the Pirates (12-9). They’ll play another loser-out game at Eastmont Friday at 5 p.m.
Davis highlights: Chase Hansen 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB; Brian Alcazar 1-2, RBI; Corbyn Aills 2-4.
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 2: At Eastmont, Makai Lincecum had two hits and drove in both runs for the Cadets, gave up a game-winning run in the fifth inning of a loser-out game. They finished the season 3-18.
Ike highlights: Makai Lincecum 2 hits, 2 RBI; Caden Sund 2 hits.
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 3, EPHRATA 0: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas struck out eight in a complete game shutout to send the Greyhounds (9-12) to a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover at Shadle Park on Saturday. Carlos Guillen went 3-for-4 and scored a run to lead Grandview’s offense.
Grandview highlights: Gelo Cardenas 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 8 K, BB; Carlos Guillen 3-4, run.
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 18, ROYAL 0: At Naches, Andrew Boyer drove in five runs as one of five Rangers with two hits in a five-inning run-rule win. Top-seeded Naches Valley advanced to host Kiona-Benton in Friday’s district semifinals.
NV highlights: Ty Moore 2-5, 2b, run, RBI; Logan Stevenson 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Luke Jenkins 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Andrew Boyer 2-4, 2 runs, 5 RBI.
KIONA-BENTON 6, ZILLAH 3: At Kiona-Benton, the Leopards fell behind early and couldn’t recover against the SCAC East’s No. 2 seed. Zillah will host Royal in a loser-out game Thursday.
TOPPENISH 13, CONNELL 3: At Toppenish, Adrian Villanueva went 4-for-4 and scored twice while driving in two runs for the Wildcats in a six-inning run-rule quarterfinal win. They advanced to Friday’s semifinals and will host La Salle, which swept a doubleheader between the two schools earlier this season.
Toppenish highlights: Julian Godina 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Adrian Villanueva 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Luth Garcia 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
LA SALLE 4, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At College Place, Andrew Mauch’s two-run single broke open a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning as the Lightning upset the SCAC East’s No. 1 seed in a quarterfinal. Jacob Rettig struck out four in 4 2/3 and contributed three hits for La Salle (7-14), which will play at Toppenish in a Friday semifinal.
La Salle highlights: Jacob Rettig 4.2 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 K, BB, 3-4, 2 runs; Andrew Mauch 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold 1-2, 3b, run.
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 13, BURBANK 2: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson doubled, homered and finished with six RBI for the Coyotes, while teammate Terry Huber tripled to highlight a 3-for-3 day. They’ll play a semifinal at River View Thursday afternoon.
In Thursday’s other quarterfinals, River View run-ruled White Swan 10-0, Goldendale fell 9-4 to Tri-Cities Prep and Cle Elum lost 7-3 to Warden.
Kittitas highlights: Conner Coles 4 IP, Terry Huber 3-3, 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Gabe Carlson 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 6 RBI.
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 10, DAVIS 5: At Eisenhower, Zoe Niblett drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Cadets. The two teams will meet for a CBBN doubleheader at Kiwanis Park Friday.
Highlights: Zoe Niblett (E) 3 hits, 5 RBI; Leianna Soterakopolous (D) 2 hits; Layla Hall (D) 2 hits; London Esparza (E) 2 RBI.
BURBANK 12-20, WHITE SWAN 8-3: At White Swan, Shon Dae Wilson went 6 for 7 on the day, tallying two doubles and two triples for the Cougars.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 4, La Salle 1
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Isaiah Pacheco 6-0, 0-6, 6-4; Johan Ojeda (T) d. Markus Berger 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Jaden Diaz-Robert Bjur (T) d. Noah Sauer-Isaac Sauer 6-1, 7-5; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Elijah Sauer-Mason Herals 6-4, 6-1; Kyu Hurley-Jaime Arcila (T) d. Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero 7-6, 1-6, 6-2.
La Salle girls 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS0 d. Alyssa Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Magali Mendoza 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy 6-1, 6-3; Lourdes Diefenbach-Natalie Richardson (LS0 d. Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Joanna Jimenez (T) d. Mukhbira Niyozova-Hushnuda Elolova 6-0, 6-1.
Naches Valley boys 3, White Swan 0
Singles: Jacob Anderson (NV) d. James Gibson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene (NV) f.; John Curis-Enrique Sanchez (NV) f.
Naches Valley girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Sarah Busey (NV) f.; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Carmen Buck 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Ana Quinones-Andrea Anguiano 6-0, 6-0; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-3, 6-0; Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Venessa Miller-Tiana Orum 6-0, 6-3.
Zillah boys 2, Kiona-Benton 2
Singles: Ki-B d. Trevor Crowther 6-4, 6-2; Ki-B d. Talmage Coplin 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Arredondo (Z) d. Ki-B 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-1; Liam Krause-Jason Marin (Z) f.
Zillah girls 4, Kiona-Benton 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Ki-B 6-1, 6-1; Daisy Jack (Z) d. Ki-B 6-2, 6-1;
Doubles: Ki-B d. Jena Truman-Lydia Crowther 6-4, 6-0; Annie Martinez-D’Ana Esquivel (Z) d. Ki-B 7-6 (4), 6-4; Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea (Z) d. Ki-B 7-6 (5).
BOYS GOLF
CBBN
AT APPLE TREE
Team scores: West Valley 297, Eastmont 319, Moses Lake 335, Wenatchee 354, Eisenhower 376, Sunnyside 383, Davis 398.
Winner: Trey LeCheminant 70.
Local highlights: Kaiden Freisz (WV) 74; Pierson Kloster (WV) 74; Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 77; Colton Owen (WV) 79; Brady Komstadius (WV) 82.
CWAC
AT LAKEVIEW
Team scores: Ephrata 299, Othello 340, Ellensburg 364, East Valley 395, Grandview 378, Selah 391, Prosser 476.
Local highlights: 5, Travis Hoffard (G) 81; 7, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 84; 8, Bristen Brown (S) 85.
