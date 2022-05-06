For most soccer teams, not scoring a goal in the first four matches of league play would’ve sent that team to the lower reaches to stay.
But for Eisenhower’s boys, they rescued a season by not only surviving that opening skid but by overcoming an additional extra-play curse. And now they’re on the brink of hosting a CBBN district play-in game next week.
“That first four games was really rough, not being able to score at all, and it demoralized us a little,” said Ike coach Noe Gutierrez. “But it’s a young group and we just tried to keep them motivated and working hard. As tough as that start was, these kids wanted to be the ones to turn things around.”
And they have. After just one win in the last two CBBN seasons, and after the 0-4 start, the Cadets are 5-6 in league and 8-6 overall heading into Friday’s conference finale at home against Moses Lake. With what’s likely to be the No. 4 seed, Eisenhower is preparing for round three with crosstown rival Davis, which hosts West Valley on Friday.
Both of the Ike-Davis matches have been tense with the Cadets completing a sweep Tuesday in a shootout — Ike’s fourth league match decided in overtime or by penalty kicks. Gutierrez’s crew, in fact, has seen 10 of its 14 matches decided by a goal.
“We’ve been very solid on defense, which is kind of funny because at the start of the season we thought we’d be more of an offensive team,” the coach said. “Our sophomore keeper Caleb (Coronel) has been great and we’ve held teams down. They’ve shown they can go toe-to-toe with anyone.”
Indeed, the Cadets defeated second-place Eastmont 2-1 last week and lost 3-2 in a shootout on April 19 to Wenatchee, which is ranked fourth in the 4A state RPI and is 13-2-1.
“The boys are hungry and now they have some confidence,” Gutierrez said. “It’ll be exciting to see how far they can go.”
Selah’s record rampage
Despite winning by over 38 seconds and not getting much help, Selah’s boys track team took down yet another school record at the Shoreline Invitational last weekend.
With Cooper Quigley anchoring in 4:13 for his 1,600 leg, the Vikings clocked 10:33.52 in the distance medley to edge a 21-year-old record of 10:34.29, which was brought home by state champion Mike Heidt in 2001. Junior Eric Swedin (1,200) and seniors Shaun Salveson (400) and Jonathan Orozco (800) ran the first three legs.
A week earlier, Salveson broke Erik Wickholm’s 30-year-old school record in the 400, running 49.84 in a race that also pulled Sunnyside’s Myles Newhouse under 50 seconds.
Quigley, who has lowered his own Selah records in the 1,600 and 3,200 this season, also joined Swedin, Orozco and Sam Anderson to break the Vikings’ 4x800 school record in March.
On the subject of distance medleys, the only Valley school to run faster than Selah is Eisenhower, which in 1996 timed 10:23.5 at Shoreline. Ike’s 2012 crew ran 10:23.83.
Laurent’s breakthrough
Kate Laurent made a trip to the westside on Wednesday for a special race and it was well worth it.
The Ellensburg senior cut over 10 seconds off her career best in the 3,200, running 10:48.37 for second place in a distance-only event hosted by Olympia. Four girls ran under 11 minutes with Shelton’s Alauna Carstens edging Laurent by less than a second.
Laurent broke Leah Holmgren’s 2019 school record of 10:57.38 and is now fifth in Valley history. Olympia’s Ethan Coleman won the boys 3,200 in 8:53.77.
Olympia staged this mid-week event last year, when there wasn’t a postseason due to the pandemic, and opted to continue it because of its popularity. Laurent ran 11:17.96 for third last year.
Signing events for locals
Two of the key contributors to Davis’ 12-0 run through CBBN boys basketball last season signed on Thursday to become rivals.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, who topped 1,000 career points in February, officially committed to Yakima Valley College while teammate Roberto Galindo signed with Columbia Basin College.
Also on Thursday at Davis, all-league offensive lineman Victor Lamas signed with Pacific Northwest Christian.
Sunnyside hosted a signing event last week highlighted by a trio from the girls basketball team — Alyna Ramirez (Green River), Benemi Sanchez (Whatcom) and Paris Wilson (Evergreen State).
Logan Rodriguez, the CBBN’s offensive MVP in football, signed with Pacific Lutheran, and two-time state wrestling champion E.J. Villanueva committed to Menlo College. Mat Classic medalist Miguel Valdez also signed with Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Change of pace
For being a podium-finishing runner at last year’s state cross country meet, Aiden Waddle has an interesting way of not showing that skill during track season.
He’s too busy doing, well, everything else.
The Eisenhower sophomore ranks in the top three of four CBBN track events that have nothing to do with distance running, including a league-leading time of 42.30 in the 300 hurdles. He also ranks third in the conference in the 110 hurdles (16.59), high jump (6-2) and triple jump (41-4.5).
Waddle did run an 800 a month ago and ranks seventh in the league in that, and the 4x400 he anchored over a month ago still ranks fourth.
The Cadets have two meets remaining before the district meet — some tough choices ahead.
All-State hoops in June
Six area girls basketball players have been selected to play in the 25th annual Washington-North Idaho All-State games on June 18 at the HUB Sports Center in Spokane.
Yakama Tribal’s G’mewiin Mills and Granger’s Jasmin Vasquez will play in the 2B-1B game at 1:30 p.m., Wapato’s Trinity Wheeler and Toppenish’s Alvina Meninick were selected for the 1A game at 3:30, and Grandview’s Natalee Trevino and Selah’s Jayden Horton will participate in the 3A-2A game at 5:30. Jeff Whitney from Ellensburg will coach the 3A-2A East team.
From the sideline
East Valley’s Diego Lopez and West Valley’s Kenidee Holden earned WIAA athlete of the week honors on Thursday. Lopez, a four-year starter on the boys soccer team, had five goals and three assists in wins over Othello, Grandview and Prosser. Holden, a junior outfielder on the softball team, is batting .585 and against league-leading Moses Lake she was 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run.
The Valley’s top eight times in the boys 200 meters are separated by 0.12, spanning 23.00 and 23.12. Those are eight sprinters from eight different schools.
