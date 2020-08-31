Over 5,000 high school football players in Washington have signed a petition asking the state and WIAA to reconsider moving the season from the fall to the spring of 2021.
A group of westside players formed a unified effort called the Student Athletes of Washington (SAW) and released the online petition on Monday and surpassed 5,000 signatures by the early afternoon.
The group plans to hold a rally at the state capitol in Olympia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We feel that our voice is not one that is being considered or heard,” states the petition that is directed at Gov. Jay Inslee. “Those in position to make decisions on our behalf are not looking at things from our collective point of view.”
Mount Si senior Cole Norah, one of the organizers of the petition, told ScorebookLive.com that “our argument is the negatives of not playing fall sports or being in school in the fall semester, are worse than the negatives if we were in school and playing football and other fall sports.”
A majority of states, including Idaho, have started their football seasons. The WIAA announced in July a modified 2020-2021 sports calendar and moved football and other high- and moderate-risk fall sports to Season 3, tentatively scheduled for March and April. This move was based on Inslee’s Safe Start phasing plan.
Washington is one of 17 states that has postponed fall sports to next year.
Norah said that a dozen standout football players from the westside are planning to speak at Thursday’s rally. The petition cites several reasons for being allowed to move ahead with fall sports as scheduled, including youth depression, uncertain home situations, increased stress on single parents and ability to earn scholarships.
“We all want our students participating and the WIAA is ready when we are given clearance from the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman told ScorebookLive.com in an email. “We have been told they will review the latest recommendation to not support extracurricular activities until schools are beyond on-line learning this fall.”