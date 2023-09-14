Statistics have been updated through Week 2's games.
CBBN rushing leaders
|Player, school
|Att.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Gunnar Peterson, Eastmont
|43
|318
|7.4
|2
|Jack Fleugge, Wenatchee
|32
|198
|6.2
|2
|Lance McGee, Davis
|33
|190
|5.8
|2
|Devin Anciso, West Valley
|32
|183
|5.7
|1
|Landon Moore, Eastmont
|14
|127
|9.1
|0
|Antonio Barajas, West Valley
|19
|116
|6.1
|0
|Trey Castro, Sunnyside
|35
|108
|3.1
|0
|Jason Chavez, Davis
|13
|92
|7.1
|2
|Payton Guest, Eastmont
|6
|81
|13.5
|1
|AJ Kelly-Nash, West Valley
|12
|79
|6.6
|1
|John Cunningham, Ike
|10
|69
|6.9
|1
CBBN passing leaders
|Player, school
|Comp.-Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|Ints.
|Ethan Avalos, Sunnyside
|44-86
|484
|7
|1
|Brady Jay, Moses Lake
|45-65
|475
|8
|2
|Jacob Devereaux, Wenatchee
|19-31
|266
|2
|0
|Jason Chavez, Davis
|13-20
|234
|2
|1
|Luke Gale, Eastmont
|12-27
|208
|2
|1
|Moses Spurrier, Ike
|24-51
|205
|1
|3
|Cael Swenson, West Valley
|15-28
|123
|2
|0
|Ben Beardemphl, West Valley
|0-10
|112
|3
|1
CBBN receiving leaders
|Player, school
|Rec.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Joel Middleton, Moses Lake
|11
|208
|18.9
|3
|Cody Diddens, Sunnyside
|16
|180
|11.3
|2
|Ben Cook, Wenatchee
|8
|131
|16.4
|2
|Eli Fernandez,Sunnyside
|8
|103
|12.9
|2
|Hayden Throneberry, Moses Lake
|12
|102
|8.5
|1
|Demetrius Corbray, Davis
|6
|91
|15.2
|1
|Jayden Corbray, Davis
|4
|87
|21.8
|1
|Kyson Thomas, Moses Lake
|8
|78
|9.8
|2
|Becken Murhpy, Davis
|1
|76
|76
|0
|Sebastian Magana, Sunnyside
|3
|65
|21.6
|2
|Noah McNair, Sunnyside
|3
|65
|21.6
|
CBBN scoring leaders
|Player, school
|TDs
|FGs
|PATs
|Points
|Kyson Thomas, Moses Lake
|5
|0
|4
|34
|Eli Fernandez, Sunnyside
|3
|0
|2
|20
|Joel Middleton, Moses Lake
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Gunnar Peterson, Eastmont
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Cody Diddens, Sunnyside
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Devin Anciso, West Valley
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jason Chavez, Davis
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Ben Cook, Wenatchee
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jayden Corbray, Davis
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Jack Fleugge, Wenatchee
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Luke Gale, Eastmont
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Dalton Hargraves, West Valley
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Sebastian Magana, Sunnyside
|2
|0
|0
|12
CWAC rushing leaders
|Name, school
|Att.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Nate Montes De Oca, Grandview
|27
|227
|8.4
|2
|Colton Magruder, Ellensburg
|23
|220
|9.6
|2
|Braden Albrecht, East Valley
|23
|155
|5.7
|4
|Alejandro Garcia-Diaz, Grandview
|17
|136
|8.0
|1
|Jimy Le, Selah
|24
|74
|3.1
|0
|Colton Attaway, East Valley
|9
|66
|7.3
|1
|Jaxon Berg, East Valley
|8
|65
|8.1
|0
|Dutch Graf, Grandview
|12
|64
|5.3
|0
|Joseph Olson Jr., Ellensburg
|11
|58
|5.3
|0
|Gayge Thiemann, Prosser
|12
|45
|3.75
|2
CWAC passing leaders
|Name, school
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|Ints.
|Jaxon Berg, East Valley
|27
|46
|578
|8
|2
|Kory McClure, Prosser
|56
|77
|475
|2
|5
|Colton Shea, Selah
|29
|62
|270
|2
|3
|Liam Ewan, Ellensburg
|24
|40
|241
|1
|4
|Tucker Santjer, Grandview
|9
|22
|90
|0
|1
CWAC receiving leaders
|Player, school
|Att.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Greyson Stevens, East Valley
|14
|272
|19.4
|4
|Reagan Miller, East Valley
|9
|264
|29.3
|4
|Darius Andaya, Ellensburg
|12
|186
|15.5
|1
|Evan Kinley, Selah
|13
|141
|10.8
|1
|Landon Bailey, Prosser
|10
|120
|12
|1
|Aaron Gonzalez, Prosser
|3
|92
|30.7
|1
|Erik Delgado, Prosser
|14
|86
|6.1
|0
|Havic Prieto, Prosser
|8
|80
|10
|0
|Titus Jeffrey, Grandview
|5
|80
|16
|0
CWAC scoring leaders
|Player, school
|TDs
|FGs
|PATs
|Points
|Braden Albrecht, East Valley
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Reagan Miller, East Valley
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Greyson Stevens
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Darius Andaya, Ellensburg
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Colton Magruder, Ellensburg
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Nate Montes De Oca, Grandview
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Gayge Thiemann, Prosser
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Landon Bailey
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Alejandro Garcia-Diaz, Grandview
|1
|0
|2
|8
SCAC West rushing leaders
|Player, school
|Att.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Johan Vallardes, La Salle
|38
|372
|9.8
|4
|Thane Denny, Naches Valley
|40
|254
|6.4
|4
|Alex Martinez, Zillah
|37
|213
|5.8
|1
|Jaiden James, La Salle
|19
|103
|5.4
|0
|Yisrael Sandoval, Zillah
|8
|58
|7.4
|0
|Tucker Stephens, Naches Valley
|2
|56
|28
|0
|CJ Torres, Toppenish
|26
|55
|2.1
|1
SCAC West passing leaders
|Player, school
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|Ints.
|Dylan Mueller, Naches Valley
|33
|47
|369
|3
|3
|Johan Vallardes, La SAalle
|18
|30
|250
|2
|2
|Jayden Salme, Zillah
|28
|39
|250
|1
|2
|CJ Torres, Toppenish
|10
|29
|119
|0
|2
SCAC West receiving leaders
|Player, school
|Att.
|Yards
|Avg.
|TDs
|Tyler Do, La Salle
|12
|137
|11.4
|1
|Leo Betancourt, Toppenish
|8
|107
|13.4
|0
|Jesus Mendoza, Naches Valley
|10
|104
|10.4
|1
|Ty Moore, Naches Valley
|8
|98
|12.3
|1
|Jaiden James, La Salle
|3
|73
|24.3
|0
|Kai Hanrahan, La Salle
|5
|65
|13
|1
SCAC West scoring leaders
|Player, school
|TDs
|FGs
|PATs
|Points
|Thane Denny, Nahces Valley
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jayden Salme, Zillah
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Johan Vallardes, La Salle
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Tucker Stephens, Naches Valley
|1
|0
|9
|15
|Kai Hanrahan, La Salle
|2
|0
|0
|12
Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.
