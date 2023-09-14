#13_230901_PROSS-SUNNY__N2A0570.JPG

Prosser defeats Sunnyside 29-23 in Prosser, WA on September 1, 2023

 Jacob Thompson, for the Yakima Herald-Republic

Statistics have been updated through Week 2's games.

CBBN rushing leaders

Player, school Att. Yards Avg. TDs
Gunnar Peterson, Eastmont 43 318 7.4 2
Jack Fleugge, Wenatchee 32 198 6.2 2
Lance McGee, Davis 33 190 5.8 2
Devin Anciso, West Valley 32 183 5.7 1
Landon Moore, Eastmont 14 127 9.1 0
Antonio Barajas, West Valley 19 116 6.1 0
Trey Castro, Sunnyside 35 108 3.1 0
Jason Chavez, Davis 13 92 7.1 2
Payton Guest, Eastmont 6 81 13.5 1
AJ Kelly-Nash, West Valley 12 79 6.6 1
John Cunningham, Ike 10 69 6.9 1

CBBN passing leaders

Player, school Comp.-Att. Yards TDs Ints.
Ethan Avalos, Sunnyside 44-86 484 7 1
Brady Jay, Moses Lake 45-65 475 8 2
Jacob Devereaux, Wenatchee 19-31 266 2 0
Jason Chavez, Davis 13-20 234 2 1
Luke Gale, Eastmont 12-27 208 2 1
Moses Spurrier, Ike 24-51 205 1 3
Cael Swenson, West Valley 15-28 123 2 0
Ben Beardemphl, West Valley 0-10 112 3 1
#9_230901_PROSS-SUNNY_THOM7095.JPG

Sunnyside wide receiver Cody Diddens (4) celebrates with teammates after a 51-yard touchdown reception. 

CBBN receiving leaders

Player, school Rec. Yards Avg. TDs
Joel Middleton, Moses Lake 11 208 18.9 3
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside 16 180 11.3 2
Ben Cook, Wenatchee 8 131 16.4 2
Eli Fernandez,Sunnyside 8 103 12.9 2
Hayden Throneberry, Moses Lake 12 102 8.5 1
Demetrius Corbray, Davis 6 91 15.2 1
Jayden Corbray, Davis 4 87 21.8 1
Kyson Thomas, Moses Lake 8 78 9.8 2
Becken Murhpy, Davis 1 76 76 0
Sebastian Magana, Sunnyside 3 65 21.6 2
Noah McNair, Sunnyside 3 65 21.6

CBBN scoring leaders

Player, school TDs FGs PATs Points
Kyson Thomas, Moses Lake 5 0 4 34
Eli Fernandez, Sunnyside 3 0 2 20
Joel Middleton, Moses Lake 3 0 0 18
Gunnar Peterson, Eastmont 3 0 0 18
Cody Diddens, Sunnyside 2 0 2 14
Devin Anciso, West Valley 2 0 0 12
Jason Chavez, Davis 2 0 0 12
Ben Cook, Wenatchee 2 0 0 12
Jayden Corbray, Davis 2 0 0 12
Jack Fleugge, Wenatchee 2 0 0 12
Luke Gale, Eastmont 2 0 0 12
Dalton Hargraves, West Valley 2 0 0 12
Sebastian Magana, Sunnyside 2 0 0 12
#6_230901_PROSS-SUNNY_THOM8094.JPG

Prosser quarterback Kory McClure tries to avoid Sunnyside's Wyatt Mashburn on Sept. 1 at Prosser High School.

CWAC rushing leaders

Name, school Att. Yards Avg. TDs
Nate Montes De Oca, Grandview 27 227 8.4 2
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg 23 220 9.6 2
Braden Albrecht, East Valley 23 155 5.7 4
Alejandro Garcia-Diaz, Grandview 17 136 8.0 1
Jimy Le, Selah 24 74 3.1 0
Colton Attaway, East Valley 9 66 7.3 1
Jaxon Berg, East Valley 8 65 8.1 0
Dutch Graf, Grandview 12 64 5.3 0
Joseph Olson Jr., Ellensburg 11 58 5.3 0
Gayge Thiemann, Prosser 12 45 3.75 2

CWAC passing leaders

Name, school Comp. Att. Yards TDs Ints.
Jaxon Berg, East Valley 27 46 578 8 2
Kory McClure, Prosser 56 77 475 2 5
Colton Shea, Selah 29 62 270 2 3
Liam Ewan, Ellensburg 24 40 241 1 4
Tucker Santjer, Grandview 9 22 90 0 1

CWAC receiving leaders

Player, school Att. Yards Avg. TDs
Greyson Stevens, East Valley 14 272 19.4 4
Reagan Miller, East Valley 9 264 29.3 4
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg 12 186 15.5 1
Evan Kinley, Selah 13 141 10.8 1
Landon Bailey, Prosser 10 120 12 1
Aaron Gonzalez, Prosser 3 92 30.7 1
Erik Delgado, Prosser 14 86 6.1 0
Havic Prieto, Prosser 8 80 10 0
Titus Jeffrey, Grandview 5 80 16 0

CWAC scoring leaders

Player, school TDs FGs PATs Points
Braden Albrecht, East Valley 4 0 0 24
Reagan Miller, East Valley 4 0 0 24
Greyson Stevens 4 0 0 24
Darius Andaya, Ellensburg 2 0 2 14
Colton Magruder, Ellensburg 2 0 0 12
Nate Montes De Oca, Grandview 2 0 0 12
Gayge Thiemann, Prosser 2 0 0 12
Landon Bailey 1 0 2 8
Alejandro Garcia-Diaz, Grandview 1 0 2 8
Zillah photo.jpg

Zillah quarterback Jayden Salme throws the ball during the Leopards' 34-32 win at Tenino on Sept. 9.

SCAC West rushing leaders

Player, school Att. Yards Avg. TDs
Johan Vallardes, La Salle 38 372 9.8 4
Thane Denny, Naches Valley 40 254 6.4 4
Alex Martinez, Zillah 37 213 5.8 1
Jaiden James, La Salle 19 103 5.4 0
Yisrael Sandoval, Zillah 8 58 7.4 0
Tucker Stephens, Naches Valley 2 56 28 0
CJ Torres, Toppenish 26 55 2.1 1

SCAC West passing leaders

Player, school Comp. Att. Yards TDs Ints.
Dylan Mueller, Naches Valley 33 47 369 3 3
Johan Vallardes, La SAalle 18 30 250 2 2
Jayden Salme, Zillah 28 39 250 1 2
CJ Torres, Toppenish 10 29 119 0 2
Toppenish

Toppenish quarterback CJ Torres tries to round the corner on the Washougal defense during a 37-6 defeat on Friday night at Toppenish.

SCAC West receiving leaders

Player, school Att. Yards Avg. TDs
Tyler Do, La Salle 12 137 11.4 1
Leo Betancourt, Toppenish 8 107 13.4 0
Jesus Mendoza, Naches Valley 10 104 10.4 1
Ty Moore, Naches Valley 8 98 12.3 1
Jaiden James, La Salle 3 73 24.3 0
Kai Hanrahan, La Salle 5 65 13 1

SCAC West scoring leaders

Player, school TDs FGs PATs Points
Thane Denny, Nahces Valley 4 0 0 24
Jayden Salme, Zillah 4 0 0 24
Johan Vallardes, La Salle 4 0 0 24
Tucker Stephens, Naches Valley 1 0 9 15
Kai Hanrahan, La Salle 2 0 0 12

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

