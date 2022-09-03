WALLA WALLA — Skylar Cassel threw four touchdowns to four different receivers and ran for another to lead West Valley to a 34-0 nonleague win at Walla Walla last night.
The senior quarterback completed 21 of 24 passes for 323 yards, including nine for 125 to Ben Pupplo. Jackson May added 112 yards on eight receptions for the Rams, who took a 27-0 lead into halftime.
West Valley's defense held its opponent scoreless for the first time since a 44-0 win over Davis in March 2021. The Rams will travel to Alaska's capital next Friday for another nonleague matchup against Juneau-Douglas/Thunder Mountain.
Walla Walla=0=0=0=0=—=0
West Valley=13=14=7=0=—=34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WV, Antonio Barajas 3-37, Skyler Cassel 3-21, Nick Gomez 3-17.
PASSING — WV, Cassel 21-24-0-323.
RECEIVING — WV, Ben Pupplo 9-125, Jackson May 8-112, Zion Lee 2-43, Seth Woodcock 1-43.
Zillah 48, Ellensburg 21
ELLENSBURG — Trailing 14-7 in the second quarter on the road, Zillah responded in a big way Friday night.
Sophomore running back Alex Martinez scored two of his three touchdowns during a five-touchdown blitz that carried the Leopards to a 48-21 victory over Ellensburg at Andreotti Field.
Martinez racked up 106 yards on 20 carries to key Zillah’s stout ground game, and the Leopards also got a stellar debut from sophomore quarterback Jayden Salme, who threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Salme also ran for Zillah’s first score.
It was Ellensburg that got the strong start on its home field as quarterback Joe Bugni connected with Emmett Hoyt and Darius Andaya for touchdowns that gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with four minutes left in the first half.
But Salme helped Zillah pull even at the break with a quick four-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with his 19-yard scoring strike to Nakea John.
The Leopards carried that momentum into the second half as Jon VanCleave returned the kickoff 49 yards and four plays later Martinez scored his first touchdown to give Zillah the lead for good.
The Bulldogs had four turnovers with three fumbles.
Ellensburg will play at Davis next Friday while Zillah has its home opener against Prosser.
Zillah=7=7=14=20=—=48
Ellensburg=0=14=0=7=—=21
Zillah — Jayden Salme 1 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Ell — Emmett Hoyt 8 pass from Joe Bugni (Jesse Munguia kick)
Ell — Darius Andaya 1 pass from Bugni (Munguia kick)
Zillah — Nakea John 19 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Alex Martinez 5 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 14 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Martinez 1 run (kick failed)
Zillah — Layman 8 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Ell — Andaya 68 pass from Bugni (Munguia kick)
Zillah — Martinez 1 run (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Martinez 20-106, Salme 6-13, John 1-11, Rowan Stillwater 6-25, Wade Tynan 1-2. Ellensburg, Tate Taylor 10-40, Kyle Frick 1-14, Bugni 5-7, Andaya 1-2, Colton Magruder 1-(minus 1), Logan Stolen 2-(minus 1).
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 14-19-0-159. Ellensburg, Bugni 20-31-1-190.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 8-78, Martinez 1-12, John 2-28, Jon Vancleave 2-21. Ellensburg, Andaya 8-82, Josh Boast 3-48, Lukas Roush 3-28, Tate Taylor 3-18, Hoyt 3-14.
Evergreen 27, Eisenhower 13
VANCOUVER — The Plainsmen threw three touchdown passes while their defense intercepted three passes, returning one for the opening score, to secure the victory at McKenzie Stadium.
Eisenhower's sophomore quarterback Moses Spurrier threw for 106 yards and teammate Javon Davis caught four passes for 48 yards and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The Cadets host Sedro-Woolley for their home opener on Saturday at 3 p.m. Sedro-Woolley defeated Mount Vernon 35-13 on Friday.
Eisenhower=7=0=6=0=—=13
Evergreen=14=7=6=0=—=27
Ever — 42 interception return (kick good)
Ike — Javon Davis 25 fumble return (David Aguilar kick)
Ever — Andrew Kosholap 33 pass reception (kick good)
Ever — Arthur Ban 15 pass reception (kick good)
Ever — Logan Trotter 22 pass reception (kick failed)
Ike — Greysen Sartain 4 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Sartain 16-30, Marcus Cunningham 5-24, Moses Spurrier 9-18.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 12-29-3-106.
RECEIVING — Ike, Davis 4-48, Judah Oldenkamp 3-32, Sartain 2-3, Aaron Culler 1-11, Nehemiah Garcia 1-8, Mark Stephens 1-4.
Wahluke 21, Grandview 19
MATTAWA — Alex Garcia ran for 155 yards and a touchdown and Nate Rodriguez passed for 153 yards to lead the Greyhounds in the narrow road loss.
Grandview's Austin Garza returned an interception 85 yards for a score to lead a defense that picked off three Wahluke passes. Ivan Mendoza and Abdiel Lopez had the other interceptions.
Garcia's touchdown run covered 75 yards. Grandview plays at Wapato on Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Alex Garcia 155 yards, Nate Rodriguez 20 yards.
PASSING — Grandview, Rodriguez 153 yards.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Titus Jeffrey 2-88, Abdiel Lopez 1-30, Angel Mendoza 1-28, Austin Garza 1-7.
Royal 34, Toppenish 6
TOPPENISH — If you had a realist’s view with an aim of closing the sizeable gap on a powerhouse program, then Thursday night could not be considered a disappointment.
But if you were a bit of a dreamer, and season-opening games create plenty of them, then it was humbling to find that powerhouse as formidable as ever.
Senior quarterback Dylan Allred, the nephew of Hall of Fame coach Willey Allred and one of 17 new starters for defending 1A state champion Royal, threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns and ran in two scores to lead the Knights to a 34-7 win over Toppenish at Bob Winters Field.
This outcome was far more competitive than last year’s state quarterfinals when Royal stopped Toppenish’s 11-game win streak with a 59-6 running-clock victory. The Knights treated everybody like that last year, capping a 14-0 season with a 41-0 romp in the championship game for the program’s 10th state title.
Thursday’s rematch saw Toppenish, with nine returning all-leaguers, come in with plenty more varsity experience, but it also saw a well-schooled Royal squad clearly comfortable in a system that has little difficulty reloading and was ready to extend the program’s win streak to 34.
Toppenish’s defense did, however, have some bright spots. Anthony Ozuna intercepted Allred’s first pass attempt and the Wildcats stopped Royal on downs twice, including a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter when the margin was 27-6.
Toppenish hits the road next Friday for a trip to Washougal and then hosts Mount Baker on Sept. 16 — the same day Royal hosts the West Division’s other contender, Zillah.
Royal=7=14=6=7=—=34
Toppenish=0=0=0=6=—=6
Royal — Dylan Allred 1 run (Oscar Cervantes kick)
Royal — Edgar Delarosa 77 pass from Allred (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Delarosa 9 pass from Allred (Cervantes kick)
Royal — Delarosa 9 pass from Allred (kick failed)
Topp — Izaiah Maldonado 7 pass from Josh Perez (kick blocked)
Royal — Allred 1 run (Cervantes kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Royal, Kaleb Hernandez 13-38, Allred 5-26. Toppenish, Perez 13-30, Timmy Torres 8-24, Anthony Ozuna 3-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 2-5, Maldonado 1-minus-3.
PASSING — Royal, Allred 20-30-1-313. Toppenish, Perez 11-23-1-87, Maldonado 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Royal, Delarosa 7-138, Lance Allred 4-28, Hernandez 3-47, Caden Allred 3-35, Case Christensen 2-55, Bennett Brown 1-10. Toppenish, Shane Rivera 3-26, Torres 3-14, Nicolas Cortes Jr. 2-37, Maldonado 2-12, Ozuna 1-minus-2.
Cascade 38, Naches Valley 21
NACHES — Senior quarterback Dylan Kohl threw touchdown passes to Ty Moore and Dylan Mueller and Thane Denny ran for a score to lead the Rangers.
Cascade took advantage of three NV turnovers and rushed for nearly 300 yards. Naches Valley hosts East Valley on Friday.
Cascade=14=0=12=12=—=38
Naches Valley=0=7=14=0=—=21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Thane Denny 5-49-1 TD, Dylan Kohl 11-32, Mitchell Helgert 6-31, Tucker Stephens 1-7.
PASSING — NV, Kohl 11-21-1-72.
RECEIVING — NV, Ty Moore 2-20-1 TD, Dylan Mueller 2-16-1 TD, Charlie Jewett 2-14, Landon Benetti 1-11, Helgert 3-7, Jett Hires 1-6.
Cashmere 47, La Salle 6
CASHMERE — The Bulldogs rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns and had a 3-0 turnover advantage.
Tyson Snell scored on a 63-yard pass reception in the fourth quarter for La Salle, which makes another road trip to the Caribou Trail League on Friday to face Omak.
La Salle=0=0=0=6=—=6
Cashmere=8=19=14=6=—=47
Warden 20, White Swan 14
WARDEN — Robert Haggerty scored on runs of 59 and 62 yards for the Cougars in the loss to Warden, which scored the winning touchdown with 20 seconds remaining.
White Swan had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter with the game tied 14-14 but fumbled the ball at Warden's 1-yard line.
Haggerty finished with 259 yards on 20 carries and Jeffrey Bill added 120 rushing yards for the Cougars, who host Morton-White Pass on Friday.
White Swan=0=6=8=0=—=14
Warden=0=6=0=14=—=20
White Swan — Robert Haggerty 59 run (pass failed)
White Swan — Haggerty 62 run (Jeffrey Bill run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Haggerty 20-259, Bill 10-120, Roger Valdez 6-50, Danner Deane 2-10. Warden, Jesus Tamayo 19-114-2 TDs.
PASSING — White Swan, Bill 6-15-0 100. Warden, Elijah Ruiz 7-12-0-103-1 TD.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Braden Blodgett 3-50, William Dittentholer 3-50. Warden, Jair Perez-Chavez 2-61-1 TD.
