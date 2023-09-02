WALLA WALLA — An effective rushing attack at Walla Walla Friday night gave West Valley's offense a considerably different look than its season opener a year ago.
The result, however, turned out to be virtually identical, thanks in part to another dominant defensive performance. After a slow start, the Rams pulled away after halftime for a 30-0 win, nearly duplicating their 34-0 win over the Blue Devils last September.
Skyler Cassel threw four touchdowns to four different receivers in that game, and quarterback Ben Beardemphl threw three to three different receivers in his debut as a starter. Devin Anciso caught one of those and added 107 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Antonio Barajas added 74 yards on 14 carries for West Valley's run-heavy offense, while Beardemphl threw the ball 19 times and totaled 112 yards. The defense opened the scoring for the Rams with a first-quarter safety when they forced Walla Walla to run out of the end zone.
A 20-yard pass to Dalton Hargraves extended the lead to 9-0 before halftime and senior Ronald Klippert contributed a late score. West Valley (1-0) will play a rare Saturday afternoon game next week at home against Federal Way, which opened its season with a 40-6 loss to Eastlake.
West Valley=2=7=7=14=—=30
Walla Walla=0=0=0=0=—=0
WV — Safety
WV — Dalton Hargraves 20 pass from Ben Beardemphl (Nolan Armenta kick)
WV — Devin Anciso 32 pass from Beardemphl (Armenta kick)
WV — Anciso 36 run (Armenta kick)
WV — Ronald Klippert 3 pass from Beardemphl (Armenta kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WV, Antonio Barajas 14-74, Anciso 18-107, Beardemphl 4-(minus-39).
PASSING — WV, Beardemphl 9-19-1-112.
RECEIVING — WV, Anciso 2-42, Hargraves 3-36, Ronald Klippert 2-13, Sam Summers 1-8, Joshiah Watters 1-5.
EVERGREEN 14, EISENHOWER 12: At Eisenhower, John Cunningham and Demitrius Corbray both scored rushing touchdowns but a missed extra point and a failed two-point conversion cost the Cadets.
Junior Moses Spurrier totaled 101 yards through the air for Eisenhower, which scored to give itself a chance to tie in the fourth quarter. The Cadets (0-1) nearly avenged a 27-13 loss in last year's season opener and will travel to Sedro-Wooley next Friday.
Evergreen=7=0=7=0=—=14
Eisenhower=0=6=0=6=—=12
IKE — John Cunningham 5 run (kick failed)
IKE — Demitrius Corbray 20 pass from Moses Spurrier (2-point failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Cunningham 10-69, Greysen Sartain 11-36, Corbray 4-29, Spurrier 3-(minus) 5.
PASSING — Eisenhower, Spurrier 11-26-101-2.
RECEIVING — Eisenhower, Corbray 6-91, Caleb Coronel 3-7, Isaac Sanchez 1-4, Cunningam 1-(minus) 1.
EAST VALLEY 42, QUINCY 14: At Quincy, La Salle transfer Greyson Stevens caught seven passes for 174 yards to lead a comeback in his Red Devils debut.
Quincy jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead before East Valley roared back with a 28-point second quarter. Stevens caught two touchdowns and Reagan Miller added another from quarterback Jaxon Berg, who completed 14 of 23 passes for 284 yards.
East Valley's scheduled to host Naches Valley next Friday.
East Valley=7=28=0=7=—=42
Quincy=14=0=0=0=—=14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — EV, Jaxon Berg 4-41, Braden Albrecht 11-33, 3 TD's, Colin Attaway 4-21, Brandon Stone 5-3.
PASSING — Jaxon Berg 14-23-2-284. 3 TDs
RECEIVING — Greyson Stevens 7-174, 2 TD's, Reagan Miller 3-68, 1 TD, Skylar Lingle 3 catches for 44 yards, Bryce Buckalew 1-(minus-2).
GRANDVIEW 20, WAHLUKE 9: At Grandview, Nate Montes De Oca ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns to help the Greyhounds avenge last year's season-opening loss.
Montes De Oca also intercepted two passes and Timothy Santjer added a rushing touchdown for Grandview, which sacked Wahluke six times. The Greyhounds will travel to Wapato next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Nate Montes De Oca 16-131 and 2 TDS., Alexis Vazquez 2- 26, Alejandro Garcia 2-26, Isaiah Orozco 2-17, Jose Herrera 2-16, Dutch Graf 5-13, Travis Tobin 4-13, Timothy Santjer 4-13 1 TD.
PASSING — Santjer 7-17-1-89.
RECEIVING — Titus Jeffrey 5-80.
LA SALLE 25, GRANGER 8: At La Salle, Lightning quarterback Johan Valladares threw for 137 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Kai Hanrahan also threw for 41 yards and took an interception for a touchdown to help La Salle erase an early 8-0 deficit. The Lightning (1-0) will host Omak next week.
Granger=8=0=0=0=—=8
La Salle=6=13=0=6=—=25
LS — Johan Valladares 1 run (kick failed)
LS — Valladares 13 run (kick failed)
LS — Kai Hanrahan 39 interception return (Oscar Sanchez kick)
LS — Adan Villalobos 5 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jaiden James 8-64, Valladares 14-162, Villalobos 4-38, Hanrahan 3-1, Tyler Do 1-3, Dash Hedden 1-0, Jacob Redifer 2-15.
PASSING — Valladares 8-12-1-137, Hanrahan 6-8-0-41.
RECEIVING — James 3-73, Do 5-45, Hanrahan 2-44, Andrew Mauch 1-1, Sanchez 1-8, Villalobos 1-13, Dash Hedden 1-(minus-6).
ROYAL 35, TOPPENISH 7: At Royal City, the Wildcats scored late on a short Kiyanno Zuniga run against the three-time defending 1A state champions.
CJ Torres threw for 119 yards in his debut as a starting quarterback. Toppenish will look to bounce back at home against Washougal next Friday.
Toppenish=0=0=0=7=—=7
Royal=7=7=21=0=—=35
Royal — Lance Allred 57 run (Anderson Brown kick)
Royal — Jared Lee 5 run (Brown kick)
Royal — Allred 2 run (Brown kick)
Royal — Case Christensen 31 pass from Allred (Brown kick)
Royal — Christensen 41 pass from Allred (Brown kick)
Toppenish — Kiyanno Zuniga 2 run (Sebastian Yapez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Justyce Zuniga 5-19, CJ Torres 10-10, K. Zuniga 9-6, Angelo Simental 1-1. Royal, L. Allred 17-163, Ethan Ellis 6-31, Brody Bishop 5-19, Lee 5-13, Shea Stevenson 2-13, Ezra Jenks 1-(minus) 1.
PASSING — Toppenish, Torres 10-29-119-2. Royal, L. Allred 15-23-223-1, Jenks 1-1-35-0.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Leo Betancourt 4-69, Adrian Villanueva 2-17, Luis Gatica 2-14, Alek Zapien 1-12, K. Zuniga 1-7. Royal, Christensen 7-145, Jackson Larsen 4-55, Cameron Blair 1-35, Brown 1-9, Stevenson 1-6, Ellis 1-5, Caden Allred 1-3.
WARDEN 39, WHITE SWAN 8: At White Swan, Jeffrey Levett threw a 45-yard pass to Braden Blodgett for the Cougars' lone touchdown.
They're set to host Morton-White Pass next week.
Warden=12=6=0=21=—=39
White Swan=0=0=0=8=—=8
White Swan — Braden Blodgett 45 pass from Jeffrey Levett (Blodgett run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Danner Deane 10-82, Spence Lawrence 6-30, Daunte Vanpelt 8-45.
PASSING — White Swan, Levett 12-24-120-2.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Blodgett 6-90, Willie Dittentholer 6-30.
Other scores: Morton-White Pass 35, Cle Elum 6; Goldendale 50, White Salmon 15; Sunnyside Christian 46, Dayton 14.
