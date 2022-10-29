With a shot at a league title and a top seed for next week’s state-qualifying round, Noah McNair is a good guy to have on your side.
Sunnyside’s unguardable junior wide receiver caught his 14th and 15th touchdown passes of the season in the first quarter and led Sunnyside to a 28-8 victory over Davis on the final night of CBBN football at Zaepfel Stadium.
The Grizzlies, winners in five of their last six games, finished 5-1 to tie Eastmont for the CBBN title — the program’s third in the last seven years.
Thanks to Sunnyside’s head-to-head win last month over Eastmont, which beat Moses Lake 37-35, the Grizzlies own the league’s top seed for the Week 10 crossovers and will host a winner-to-state game next Saturday.
First-year quarterback Brent Maldonado connected with McNair on scoring passes covering 37 and 42 yards in the opening period, and the Grizzlies went to work on the ground from there as Trey Castro and Dominique Booth added rushing touchdowns. Maldonado has 27 touchdown passes this season.
Jamasen Carter had a touchdown catch and conversion reception from Jason Chavez for Davis, which will host Ferris from Spokane on Friday.
Sunnyside 14 7 0 7 — 28
Davis 0 0 0 8 — 8
Su — Noah McNair 37 pass from Brent Maldonado (Ethan Avalos kick)
Su — McNair 42 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Su — Trey Castro 5 run (Avalos kick)
Su — Dominique Booth 5 run (Avalos kick)
Davis — Jamasen Carter 7 pass from Jason Chavez (Carter pass from Chavez)
West Valley 28
Wenatchee 9
WENATCHEE — Ben Pupplo and Antonio Barajas scored two touchdowns apiece as the Rams won their third straight and wrapped up the CBBN’s No. 3 seed to next week’s state-qualifying crossovers. WV will play at Chiawana on Friday.
Skyler Cassel threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 32, and Pupplo’s two scores gave him 11 in nine games. Barajas picked up 88 yards on the ground, and Jackson May caught six passes for 111 yards.
West Valley 14 7 7 0 — 28
Wenatchee 3 0 0 6 — 9
Wen — FG Alex Sanchez 33
WV — Antonio Barajas 8 run (Michael Hyde kick)
WV — Ben Pupplo 3 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
WV — Pupplo 28 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
WV — Barajas 13 run (Hyde kick)
Wen — Aiden Babst 35 pass from Jacob Devereaux (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WV, Barajas 11-88, Cassel 3-13. Wen, Anthony Martinez 21-74.
PASSING — WV, Cassel 19-25-1-317, Seth Woodcock 0-1-1-0. Wen, Devereaux 4-11-2-56.
RECEIVING — WV, Jackson May 6-111, Pupplo 6-84, Demetreus Sadeddin 4-80, Zion Lee 2-27, Barajas 1-15. Wen, Babst 3-46.
Cheney 28
Eisenhower 20
Sophomore Moses Spurrier threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nehemiah Garcia for the Cadets (1-8), who will play at Walla Walla (1-8) on Thursday at 6 p.m. Spurrier has 10 scoring passes this season.
Cheney 7 6 8 7 — 28
Eisenhower 0 7 7 6 — 20
Ike — Nehemiah Garcia 15 pass from Moses Spurrier (David Aguilar kick)
Ike — Garcia 62 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
Ike — Javon Davis 28 pass from Judah Oldenkamp (kick failed)
Prosser 52
Selah 7
PROSSER — Everything went right on the field for Prosser but not elsewhere.
While the Mustangs were busy rolling to Friday’s CWAC win at Fiker Stadium, the best scenarios that kept them in the running for a trip to state didn’t unfold.
Ephrata, which stung Prosser with its second league loss in overtime last week, defeated Ellensburg 28-7 to earn the CWAC’s No. 2 seed and a winner-to-state game next week against the GSL runner-up. Ephrata and Prosser tied for second at 4-2 but the Tigers get the tiebreaker based on their 20-17 head-to-head win.
Prosser will host Pullman, the GSL’s fourth-place team, next week to end its season.
Prosser’s Neo Medrano scored his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season, catching one of Kory McClure’s three touchdown passes and returning a fumble 62 yards. McClure also connected with Max Flores and Cade Harris to lift his season total to 23, and Erik Delgado had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.
Selah will have a Week 10 game at winless North Central next week.
Selah 0 7 0 0 — 7
Prosser 14 14 10 14 — 52
Pro — Luke Wolters 1 run (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Aidan Harris 10 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Neo Medrano 42 pass from Kory McClure (Flores kick)
Selah — Caden McNett 83 pass from Colton Shea (Shea kick)
Pro — Erik Delgado 80 kickoff return (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 38
Pro — Medrano 62 fumble return (Flores kick)
Pro — Flores 8 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Cade Harris 15 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Ephrata 28
Ellensburg 7
ELLENSBURG — With a 14-7 lead at the break, the Tigers pulled away with two rushing touchdowns by Nelson Barragan in the third quarter and secured the CWAC’s No. 2 seed with their fourth straight win.
Ephrata rushed for 258 yards and three scores and Joshua Green opened the scoring with a 67-yard punt return.
Ellensburg, which finished 3-3 and has the CWAC’s No. 4 crossover seed, got 188 yards passing from Joe Bugni, whose 30-yard touchdown pass to Josh Boast in the second quarter pulled the Bulldogs within 14-7.
Ephrata 14 0 14 0 — 28
Ellensburg 0 7 0 0 — 7
Eph — Joshua Green 67 punt return (Erik Kahn kick)
Eph — Travis Hendrick 3 run (Kahn kick)
Ell — Josh Boast 30 pass from Joe Bugni (Jordan Vargas-Valle kick)
Eph — Nelson Barragan 8 run (Kahn kick)
Eph — Nelson Barragan 18 run (Kahn kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ephrata, Barragan 16-101, Hendrick 14-95, Hudson Sager 9-65, Green 3-minus 3. Ellensburg, Colton Magruder 7-21, Tate Taylor 6-4, Bugni 6-1.
PASSING — Ephrata, Hendrick 3-8-0-23. Ellensburg, Bugni 23-27-0-188, Magruder 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING — Ephrata, Green 2-13, Eric O’Neel 1-10. Ellensburg, Boast 8-99, Emmett Hoyt 4-21, Magruder 3-25, Isaac Stueckle 3-22, Darius Andaya 3-20, Tate Taylor 3-13.
Othello 35
East Valley 10
OTHELLO — The seventh-ranked Huskies completed a 6-0 run through CWAC play and will host a state-qualifying crossover next week against the GSL’s No. 3 team.
East Valley finished 3-3 in league and with the CWAC’s No. 5 seed will host the GSL’s No. 6, East Valley of Spokane, next week.
East Valley 0 10 0 0 — 10
Othello 14 0 7 14 — 35
EV — FG Carson Knautz
EV — Garin Gurtler 1 run (Knautz kick)
Naches Valley 32
La Salle 22
Mitchell Helgert ran for three touchdowns and Dylan Kohl threw for 199 yards as the Rangers finished in a three-way tie for the SCAC West title with Zillah and Toppenish at 3-1.
Helgert scored twice during NV’s 19-point first quarter and teammate Ty Moore hauled in seven of Kohl’s passes for 131 yards and a touchdown for Naches Valley, which gets the West’s No. 3 seed based on a number draw and will travel to East champion Royal next week.
La Salle’s Johan Valladares ran for two touchdowns and threw for 190 yards and another score.
Naches Valley 19 0 0 13 — 32
La Salle 7 0 8 7 — 22
NV — Mitchell Helgert 12 run (Tucker Stephens kick)
LS — Johan Valladares 6 run (Sy Sevigny kick)
NV — Helgert run (PAT failed)
NV — Thane Denny 1 run (kick failed)
LS — Valladares 2 run (Valladares run)
NV — Ty Moore 10 pass from Dylan Kohl (run failed)
NV — Helgert 1 run (Stephens kick)
LS — Tyler Do 21 pass from Valladares (Sevigny kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Helgert 15-72, Denny 10-44, Kohl 4-27, Moore 1-12. LS, Valladares 16-36, Hedden 1-26, Snell 8-23.
PASSING — NV, Kohl 15-22-1-199. LS, Valladares 17-33-1-190.
RECEIVING — NV, Moore 7-131, Dylan Mueller 4-32, Charlie Jewett 2-28, Helgert 1-6, Denny 1-2. LS, Hedden 5-88, Snell 4-19, Pittman 3-29, Do 3-26.
