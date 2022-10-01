SELAH — East Valley's offense spent most of the first half on the sideline, occasionally taking the field in search of a spark.
They finally found it with less than a minute left, when junior Reagan Miller beat his man down the right sideline and made a diving grab on Garin Gurtler's high-arcing pass for a 47-yard gain. That led to a game-tying touchdown on the next play and the Red Devils scored on two of their next three drives, just enough to stay unbeaten with a 20-14 CWAC win.
"I just kind of gave (the defender) one move and then used my speed to get by him," said Miller, who scored the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to beat Ephrata a week ago. "It felt like it was in the air a while and I was just looking at it and then just reached out for it and laid out and got it."
Selah quarterback Colton Shea delivered a game-changing play of his own when he raced 93 yards for a touchdown with a little more than eight minutes left. But on the next possession East Valley's defensive line stepped at the right time to stop a successful Vikings' run game and then hit Shea as he threw an incompletion on fourth down.
Miller, who also plays defensive back for the Red Devils, said they tried to pack the line of scrimmage more in the second half as Selah continued to struggle when forced to pass. The Vikings averaged 5.4 yards per rush on 10 straight running plays to start the game and finished with 249 yards on the ground, led by Shea's 151 yards on 14 carries.
"They've got some big boys," Miller said. "We knew coming into this it was gonna be tough and we figured it out."
East Valley established a run game of its own in the second half thanks to Christian Flores, who finished with 99 yards and a touchdown after just three carries for 15 yards before halftime. Gurtler threw for 187 yards and wide receiver Allan Sires scored twice, including a go-ahead 65-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
Four turnovers proved costly for Selah, especially a lost fumble when a punt bounced and hit the backside of a player and the Red Devils recovered to set up a 22-yard touchdown drive. Miller caught seven passes for 98 yards to help his team snap a four-game losing streak against Vikings, who had given up 165 points in the last three weeks.
"We're confident but we know we have a lot more in us," Miller said. "We know we're not done yet. We've got a lot to prove."
They'll host last-place Grandview next week before a Thursday night showdown at unbeaten Prosser on Oct. 13. Selah's set to travel to Ephrata next Friday.
— Luke Thompson
Selah=7=0=0=7=—=14
East Valley=0=6=13=0=—=20
Selah — Clayton Westfall 4 run (Colton Shea kick)
EV — Allan Sires 8 pass from Garin Gurtler (Carson Knautz kick)
EV — Sires 65 pass from Gurtler (kick failed)
EV — Christian Flores 11 run (Knautz kick)
Selah — Shea 93 run (Shea kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East Valley, Flores 17-99, Gurtler 1-(-14), TEAM 2-(-2), Knautz 1-12. Selah, Shea 14-151, Westfall 14-52, Dylan Hawkins 12-40, Jimy Le 2-6.
PASSING — East Valley, Gurtler 14-21-0-187. Selah, Shea 6-17-2-51.
RECEIVING — East Valley, Sires, Miller 7-98, Sires 4-77, Knautz 3-12. Selah, Evan Kinley 6-51.
-
West Valley=49
Hermiston=42
HERMISTON, Ore. — Trailing 28-17 at halftime, the Rams roared back and pulled out the victory with a three-touchdown burst in the fourth quarter.
Skyler Cassel threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns, connecting of 33 of 50 passes with no interceptions, and the Rams scored on AJ Kelly-Nash's interception return and a blocked punt return. Mike Hyde also kicked two field goals.
The Rams host Eastmont next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WV, Antonio Barajas 11-61-1 TD, Skyler Cassel 3-23.
PASSING — WV, Cassel 33-50-0-402-4 TDs.
RECEIVING — WV, Demetreus Sadeddin 10-109-1 TD, Jackson May 9-170-1 TD, Zion Lee 6-85-1 TD, Barajas 2-20, Sam Summers 2-18.
-
Sunnyside=35
Eastmont=20
EASTMONT — The Grizzlies picked up a big league road win for the second week in a row with the help of three more touchdowns for standout wide receiver Noah McNair.
Jade Sanchez scored first for Sunnyside on a 49-yard pass from Brent Maldonado, then McNair caught two in the second quarter after Eastmont took the lead twice. Running back Dominique Booth ran for more than 100 yards, including a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies' defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half thanks to some adjustments from a linebacker corps led by Daunte Ramos and an active group of defensive linemen, including Mateo Armendariz and Luke Almaguer. Defensive back Eli Fernandez gave the secondary a boost as he returned from injury to play for the first time this season.
McNair also shined as a defensive back, helping Sunnyside shut out Eastmont in the second half. Much like a week ago when they held West Valley's explosive offense to one touchdown over the last three quarters in a 41-14, the Grizzlies' also relied on a strong running game from their offense to grind down the clock.
Sunnyside's 2-0 in Big 9 play after three straight losses against tough nonleague opponents and will host Eisenhower next Friday.
Sunnyside=8=13=7=7=—=35
Eastmont=7=13=0=0=—=20
Sun — Brent Maldonado to Jaden Sanchez, 49 yards (Maldonado 2 run)
East — Colby King 11 run (kick good)
East — King 27 run (pass failed)
Sun — Noah McNair 14 pass from Maldonado (pass failed)
East — Austin Ruffins 71 run
Sun — McNair 45 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Sun — McNair 12 pass from Maldonado (Avalos kick)
Sun — Dominique Booth 12 run (Avalos kick)
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Booth 25-103, Maldonado 7-42, Dre Castro 1-4
PASSING — Sunnyside, Maldonado 21-31-1-277.
RECEIVING — Sunnyside, McNair 8-141, Cody Diddens 5-48, Jade Sanchez 5-69, Booth 1-6, Julian Chavez 1-5, Chris Villanueva 1-8.
Prosser=52
Ellensburg=15
PROSSER — A little bit of everything helped Prosser roll past Ellensburg to stay unbeaten Friday night.
The CWAC game began with Erik Delgado's kickoff return touchdown and the Mustangs' scoring ended with a long pick six by Isaac Kernan. In between, four different Mustangs scored five rushing touchdowns on the way to a 52-15 win, their fifth straight to start the season.
Prosser's dynamic passing attack struggled against the Bulldogs' defense and quarterback Kory McClure never found the end zone, although he did have some success running the ball. He got more than enough help from running backs Neo Medrano, Cade Harris and Anthony Martin, and even wide receiver Chris Veloz added a touchdown.
Two big pass plays put Ellensburg on the scoreboard, starting with Colton Magruder's 65-yard catch and run to cut the Mustangs' lead to 21-7. Quarterback Joe Bugni threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Darius Andaya in the fourth quarter.
Otherwise, the Bulldogs struggled to move the ball against Prosser's defense, which picked off four passes. The Mustangs have only allowed one opponent to reach 20 points this season.
Medrano, the reigning CWAC defensive player of the year as a linebacker, ran for nearly 100 yards. His 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Prosser a 38-7 lead.
The Mustangs will play one of the CWAC's other two unbeatens next week when they travel to Othello. Ellensburg's set to travel to Wenatchee for a nonleague game.
Ellensburg=0=7=0=8=—=15
Prosser=14=7=17=14=—=52
Pro — Erik Delgado 82 kickoff return (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Anthony Martin 23 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Cade Harris 9 run (Flores kick)
Ell — Colton Magruder 65 pass from Joe Bugni (Jesse Munguia kick)
Pro — Martin 6 run (Flores kick)
Pro — FG Flores 29
Pro — Neo Medrano 27 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Chris Veloz 15 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Isaac Kernan 52 interception return (Flores kick)
Ell — Darius Andaya 64 pass from Bugni (Josh Boast pass from Bugni)
-
Othello=70
Grandview=0
GRANDVIEW - The Huskies followed up last week's 70-7 CWAC win over Selah with another big win and will play at Ellensburg next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gv, Tucker Santjer 1-22.
PASSING — Gv, Titus Jeffrey 4-14-1-51, Juan Gomez 4-8-2-38.
RECEIVING — Gv, Angel Mendoza 2-25, Ezekiel Lynne 2-50.
-
Zillah=58
La Salle=20
ZILLAH — Jayden Salme threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns for the Leopards, who jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter of the SCAC West game.
Prosser transfer Jo Sonnichsen scored on an interception return and a short run while Wade Tynan led Zillah's rushing attack with 104 yards on 14 carries. He scored three times and both teams returned kickoffs for touchdowns in the second half.
Cash Layman caught both touchdown passes for the Leopards in their second straight win. Jon VanCleave added six catches for 73 yards, barely more than Nakea John's 72 on five receptions.
La Salle quarterback Kai Hanrahan completed 9-of-11 passes for 110 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard second quarter touchdown for Greyson Stevenson. Johan Valladares scored on two big second-half plays for the Lightning, an 85-yard kick return and a 42-yard run.
Zillah travels to Naches Valley while La Salle hosts Wapato next week.
La Salle=0=7=6=7=—=58
Zillah=21=17=7=13=—=20
Zillah — Cash Layman 9 pass from Salme (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Wade Tynan 3 run (Espinoza run)
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 67 interception return (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Tynan 3 run (Espinoza kick)
LS — Greyson Stevenson 24 pass from Kai Hanrahan (Sanchez kick)
Zillah — Layman 15 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — FG Espinoza 32
Zillah— Tynan 11 run (Espinoza kick)
LS — Johan Valladares 85 kick return (kick failed)
Zillah — Sonnichsen 1 run (kick failed)
LS — Valladeres 42 run (Sanchez kick)
Zillah — Gavin Cardey 65 kick return (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, Tyson Snell 12-58, Hanrahan 8-(-2), Valladares 16-81. Zillah, Tynan 14-104, Salme 1-2, Jo Sonnichsen 8-39.
PASSING — La Salle, Hanrahan 9-11-1-110, Valladeres 1-3-0-2. Zillah, Salme 16-21-2-204.
RECEIVING — La Salle, Oscar Sanchez 3-43, Valladeres 3-15, Greyson 2-28, Tyler Do 2-26. Zillah, Jon VanCleave 6-73, Nakea John 5-72, Cash Layman 2-23, Sonnichsen 2-20, Tynan 1-16.
-
Toppenish=60
Wapato=0
WAPATO — Timmy Torres, Shane Rivera and Kiyanno Zuniga scored two touchdowns apiece as the seventh-ranked Wildcats won their fourth straight.
Josh Perez threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score for Toppenish, which hosts Connell in a nonleague crossover next Friday.
Toppenish=19=28=0=13=-=0
Wapato=0=0=0=0=-=0
Topp — Timmy Torres 14 run (No. 27 kick)
Topp — Josh Perez 3 run (kick failed)
Topp — Shane Rivera 17 fumble return (kick failed)
Topp — Torres 38 run (kick good)
Topp — Joshua Luna 1 run (kick good)
Topp — Adrian Villanueva 53 pass from Perez (kick good)
Topp — Rivera 32 pass from Perez (kick good)
Topp — Kiyanno Zuniga 1 run (kick failed)
Topp — Zuniga 2 run (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Anthony Ozuna 7-64, Torres 3-71, Zuniga 4-26.
PASSING — Topp, Perez 8-10-0-155, CJ Torres 1-4-1-13.
RECEIVING — Topp, Rivera 4-74, Alek Zapien 3-20, Villanueva 1-53, Izaiah Maldonado 1-21.
-
Naches Valley=33
Kiona-Benton=0
NACHES — With 243 yards on the ground and Dylan Kohl throwing two touchdown passes, the Rangers picked up their third straight win.
Mitchell Helgert ran for 112 yards and a touchdown, and Kohl threw for 142 yards and also ran for a score. Jesse Benge led the defense with four sacks in the shutout.
Naches Valley hosts Zillah on Thursday.
Kiona-Benton=0=0=0=0=-=0
Naches Valley=6=7=13=7=-=33
NV — Thane Denny 17 run (Tucker Stephens kick)
NV — Mitchell Helgert 17 run (Stephens kick)
NV — Dylan Kohl 9 run (kick failed)
NV — Dylan Mueller 34 pass from Kohl (Stephens kick)
NV — Ty Moore 32 pass from Kohl (Stephens kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Helgert 11-112, Denny 11-78, Kohl 10-26, Miguel Casarez 3-24.
PASSING — NV, Kohl 10-19-0-142, Mueller 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING — NV, Moore 5-62, Mueller 2-50, Charles Jewett 1-19, Denny 1-7, Wyatt Gutierrez 1-5, Helgert 1-3.
-
White Swan=52
Highland=44
WHITE SWAN — Robert Haggerty rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cougars in an EWAC West shootout that saw neither team punt.
Haggerty scored on touchdown runs of 50, 65, 25 and 20 yards for White Swan, which led 38-22 at halftime. Danner Dean added 98 yards rushing and two scores.
Highland's Salvador Gonzalez threw for 164 yards and touchdowns to three different receivers.
Highland=14=8=6=16=—=44
White Swan=14=24=6=8=—=52
WS — Robert Haggerty 50 run (Braden Blodgett pass from Roger Valdez)
High — Kendall Rosenkranz 38 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Yahir Castro run)
WS — Haggerty 65 run (pass failed)
High — Cayden Hakala 18 pass from Gonzalez (kick failed)
WS — Haggerty 25 run (Danner Dean run)
WS — Dean 12 run (Dean run)
High — Gonzalez 1 run (Fabian Pacheco run)
WS — Roger Valdez run (Dante Van Pelt run)
WS — Haggerty 20 run (pass failed)
High — Yahir Castro 33 pass from Gonzalez (run failed)
WS — Dean 17 run (Willie Dittentholer pass from Valdez)
High — Kevin McCart 29 run (Rosenkranz pass from McCart)
High — Rosenkranz 45 pass from McCart (Pacheco run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Pacheco 15-77, Gonzalez 4-11, Castro 1-18, McCart 2-29. WS, Haggerty 22-391, Dean 15-98, Valdez 10-66.
PASSING — Highland, Gonzalez 11-28-2-164, McCart 2-8-0-86. WS, Valdez 5-10-1-60.
RECEIVING — Highland, Castro 5-97, Rosenkranz 4-115, Hakala 3-23, Yacir Perez 1-18. WS, Van Pelt 1-20, Blodgett 2-20, Dittentholer 2-20.
-
Kittitas=55
Cle Elum=16
KITTITAS — Josiah Skindzier ran for three touchdowns and Josh Rosbach ran for two and threw for one as the Coyotes won their EWAC West opener and moved to 3-2 overall.
Kittitas travels to Goldendale next Friday.
Cle Elum=14=0=0=2=—=16
Kittitas=14=21=7=13=—=55
Kitt — Josiah Skindzier 14 run (Jonathan Martin kick)
CE — Sam Dearing 7 run (run good)
CE — Dearing 62 run (run failed)
Kitt — touchdown (Martin kick)
Kitt — Josh Rosbach 10 run (Martin kick)
Kitt — Skindzier 6 run (Martin kick)
Kitt — Terry Huber 1 run (Martin kick)
Kitt — Rosbach 2 run (Martin kick)
Kitt — Brady Stewart 21 pass from Rosbach (Martin kick)
Kitt — Skindzier 9 run (pass failed)
-
