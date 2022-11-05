With a last chance for victory, Davis came up with a thriller.
After scoring two touchdowns in the first half, the Pirates turned to their defense to close out a 14-12 win over Ferris on a cold, windy and wet Friday night at Zaepfel Stadium.
An interception by junior linebacker Markos Montes saved the day with just over a minute left in Davis' season finale.
The visiting Saxons from Spokane scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull within 14-12 but their pass attempt for the two-point conversion was incomplete.
Davis then drove to Ferris' 31 before turning the ball over on downs. The Pirate defense responded by forcing a three-and-out.
Davis moved the ball again, reaching midfield, but again turned the ball over on downs.
Ferris picked up a first down and reached the Davis 38, but Montes came up with his game-saving pick and the Pirates ran out the clock.
The Davis defense did plenty more. Sophomore J.J. Sanchez recovered a fumble in the first quarter, senior Jamasen Carter intercepted a conversion pass in the second period, and the defense stopped Ferris on downs in the red zone in the final seconds of the first half and in the third quarter.
For the offense, senior Julian Gonzalez scored on a 19-yard run for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and junior Jayden Corbray caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from junior Jason Chavez for a 14-6 advantage in the second quarter.
Both teams finished 1-9. Davis' victory was the only one of the day for the CBBN, which still has Sunnyside hosting Hanford on Saturday.
Ferris=0=6=0=6=—=12
Davis=7=7=0=0=—=14
Davis — Julian Gonzalez 19 run (Sanchez kick)
Ferris — Noah Porter pass from John Olson (pass failed)
Davis — Jayden Corbray 22 pass from Jason Chavez (Sanchez kick)
Ferris — Porter 30 pass from Olson (pass failed)
-
Chiawana=42
West Valley=0
PASCO — The second-ranked and unbeaten Riverhawks lived up to their billing, especially on defense, but Skyler Cassel still became the Valley's most prolific passer in history.
The Riverhawks (10-0) gained 444 yards on offense in the 4A winner-to-state crossover and pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns at wind-swept Edgar Brown Stadium.
Despite the shutout, Cassel completed 20 of 33 passes for 238 yards, giving him 3,728 for the 10-game season. That surpassed the 16-year-old record of 3,606 set by Prosser's Kellen Moore in 2006.
Ben Pupplo and Jackson May combined for 14 receptions for 193 yards for the Rams, who finished 6-4.
West Valley=0=0=0=0=—=0
Chiawana=7=7=7=21=—=42
Chia — Hunter Azure-Pryce 45 pass from DJ Duran (Aaron Lowry kick), 1:59.
Chia — Azure-Pryce 11 pass from Duran (Lowry kick), 1:11.
Chia — Ian Mohl 1 run (Lowry kick), 7:19.
Chia — Hunter Taylor 19 run (Lowry kick)
Chia — Braxton Feldmann 24 run (Lowry kick)
Chia — Caden Reid 7 run (Lowry kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WV, Antonio Barajas 11-53, Skyler Cassel 5-13.
PASSING — WV, Cassel 20-33-2-238.
RECEIVING — WV, Jackson May 6-100, Ben Pupplo 8-93, Demetreus Sadeddin 4-40, Zion Lee 2-15.
-
Walla Walla=34
Eisenhower=6
WALLA WALLA — Junior Easton Greene caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Judah Oldenkamp for the Cadets in their season finale on Thursday.
In other action Thursday, Selah surged away from a 14-14 halftime tie to beat North Central 43-14.
Eisenhower=0=0=0=6=—=6
Walla Walla=21=0=6=7=—=34
Ike — Easton Greene 4 pass from Judah Oldenkamp (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Greysen Sartain 16-40, Oldenkamp 7-26, Moses Spurrier 2-3.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 13-25-2-125, Oldenkamp 2-8-0-19.
RECEIVING — Ike, Javon Davis 8-66, Nehemiah Garcia 3-36, Aaron Culler 2-24, Oldenkamp 1-14, Greene 1-4.
-
Prosser=55
Pullman=0
PROSSER — Senior running back Neo Medrano scored three times in the final game of his outstanding season on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs.
A three-yard run by the tailback and linebacker opened the scoring, and he took a Kory McClure pass 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Medrano also helped the Prosser defense record its second shutout of the season.
McClure threw for four touchdowns, including two to Max Flores, the Mustangs' kicker and scoring leader this season. They finished the season 8-2 after just missing a shot at the 2A state playoffs due to a tiebreaker for second place in the CWAC with Ephrata, which beat Clarkston 17-7 Friday night to advance to bracket play.
Another CWAC team, Grandview, concluded its season with a 30-0 win over Granger Friday night.
Pullman=0=0=0=0=—=0
Prosser=21=13=14=7=—=55
Pro — Neo Medrano 3 run (Max Flores kick)
Pro — Flores pass from Kory McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Medrano 35 run (Flores kick)
Pro — Erik Delgado 11 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Anthony Martin 1 run (kick blocked)
Pro — Flores 25 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Medrano 70 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Cade Harris 15 run (Flores kick)
-
Toppenish=22
Connell=0
CONNELL — In a clash of the No. 2 seeds at Connell, Toppenish powered its offense with another stout performance by running back Timmy Torres, who gained a season-high 187 yards on 26 carries and scored on a 72-yard dash in the third quarter.
Torres had 141 yards in last week's 21-0 win over Zillah and 139 the week before. Quarterback Josh Perez threw for 122 yards and a touchdown to Nick Cortes Jr. to open the scoring in the second period.
Toppenish's defense held Connell to 104 total yards and earned its fifth shutout in the last six games.
Toppenish=0=7=9=6=—=22
Connell=0=0=0=0=—=0
Topp — Nick Cortes Jr. 25 pass from Josh Perez (Isaac Villanueva kick)
Topp — Timmy Torres 72 run (run failed)
Topp — FG Villanueva 35
Topp — Anthony Ozuna 7 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Topp, Torres 26-187, Ozuna 7-39, Izaiah Maldonado 2-5, Kiyanno Zuniga 3-4, Perez 4-(minus 4).
PASSING — Topp, Perez 11-18-1-122.
RECEIVING — Topp, Shane Rivera 4-45, Cortes Jr. 2-33, Maldonado 2-15, Torres 1-19, Santana Luna 1-8, Alek Zapien 1-2.
-
Zillah=44
College Place=21
ZILLAH — After spotting College Place a 14-3 lead in the second period, Zillah came to life with three touchdowns in the second quarter to surge ahead.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Salme completed 17 of 28 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns, giving him 26 for the season. His scoring strikes went to Gavin Cardey, Jon Vancleave and Cash Layman.
Wade Tynan ran for 126 yards and a score and Jo Sonnichsen punched in two rushing touchdowns. Vancleave and Chance Leishman had interceptions for the defense.
College Place=0=14=0=7=—=21
Zillah=3=21=13=7=—=44
Zillah — FG Jorge Espinoza 24
CP — Hank Thompson 99 pass from Nick Josifek (Thompson kick)
CP — Thompson 7 pass from Josifek (Thompson kick)
Zillah — Gavin Cardey 25 pass from Jayden Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jon Vancleave 30 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 1 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Wade Tynan 1 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 55 pass from Salme (kick failed)
Zillah — Sonnichsen 3 run (Espinoza kick)
CP — Thompson 29 pass from Josifek (Thompson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Tynan 23-126, Sonnichsen 15-73, Salme 8-42, Rowan Stillwater 6-18.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 17-28-1-278.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 5-108, Vancleave 2-37, Alex Rodriguez 4-71, Cardey 2-33, Sonnichsen 3-29.
-
La Salle=21
Kiona-Benton=0
BENTON CITY — La Salle's defense earned a shutout and scored a touchdown on Tyson Snell's fumble recovery in the end zone to beat Ki-Be for the second time this season.
Johan Valladeres ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Lightning, including a five-yard pass to Greyson Stevens. La Salle finished 4-7 after an 0-4 start to the season.
La Salle=6=7=7=0=—=21
Kiona-Benton=0=0=0=0=—=0
LS — Johan Valladares 1 run (kick failed)
LS — Tyson Snell 0 fumble return (Valladeres run)
LS — Greyson Stevens 5 pass from Valladeres (Oscar Sanchez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, Valladares 12-101, Tyson Snell 10-43, Adan Villalobos 3-17, Jaiden James 4-12, Greyson Stevens 3-12, Dash Hedden1-1, Jonathan MacEachern 1-(minus-1), Jacob Redifer 2-(minus-1), Costas Kanelopoulos 3-(minus-3), Sanchez 0-(minus-16).
PASSING — La Salle, Valladares 3-7-0-29, Stevens 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING — Stevens 2-28, Tyler Do 1-1, Sanchez 1-19,
-
Kittitas=23
Burbank=8
KITTITAS — Senior quarterback Josh Rosbach continued his scoring rampage, starting with returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He added two rushing scores, lifting his touchdown total to 25 for the season.
Burbank responded to Rosbach's opening dash with a touchdown and two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead, but the Coyotes' defense held firm the rest of the way.
In the EWAC's other winner-to-state crossovers, West champion Goldendale blanked Tri-Cities Prep 42-0 and River View defeated Cle Elum 35-0.
Burbank=8=0=0=0=—=8
Kittitas=9=7=0=7=—=23
Kitt — Josh Rosbach kickoff return (bad snap)
Bur — Elijah Kinsey 37 run (Kinsey run)
Kitt — FG Jonathan Marin 37
Kitt — Rosbach 1 run (Marin kick)
Kitt — Rosbach 27 run (Marin kick)
-
Warden=40
White Swan=28
WHITE SWAN — Roger Valdez threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars on Thursday.
There were no punts in the game and each team recovered two onside kicks.
Warden=6=8=12=14=—=40
White Swan=6=8=14=0=—=28
WS — Dante Vanpelt 32 run (pass failed)
WS — Braden Blodgett 50 pass from Roger Valdez (Vanpelt run)
WS — Willie Dittentholer 45 pass from Valdez (Robert Haggerty run)
WS — Danner Deane 30 run (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WS, Vanpelt 10-80; Deane 8-102; Haggerty 15-50.
PASSING — WS, Valdez 15-25-0-150.
RECEIVING — WS, Blodgett 7-80, Dittentholer 8-70.
-
Highland=24
Mabton=15
HIGHLAND — Salvador Gonzalez ran for a touchdown and threw one to Cayden Hakala to lead the Scotties to their second win of the season.
Fabian Pacheco gained 112 yards on nine carries and Yacir Perez scored the final touchdown for Highland. Mabton held a 15-14 lead through three quarters after scoring its first two touchdowns of the season.
Mab-=8=7=0=0=—=15
High=6=8=0=10=—=24
HIGH — Salvador Gonzalez 1 run (2pt failed)
HIGH — Cayden Hakala 9 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Hakala run)
HIGH — Safety
HIGH — Yacir Perez 1 Run (Gonzalez run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Highland, Fabian Pacheco 9-112, Yacir Perez 14-50, Cayden Hakala 1-10, Yahir Castro 1-(minus-6), Salvador Gonzalez 4-(minus-6).
PASSING — Gonzalez 6-12-1-57, Kevin McCart 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING — Cayden Hakala 4-42, Jayden Connolly 1-14, Kendall Rosenkranz 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.