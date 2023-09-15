VANCOUVER — The Valley's most explosive passing attack had another huge night as East Valley blew by Heritage 56-13 for a nonleague win Friday night at Heritage.
Jaxon Berg threw for 306 yards and accounted for six touchdowns as the Red Devils scored the game's first 35 points to improve to 3-0.
Reagan Miller eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the second straight week, catching eight passes for 165 yards and two scores, and Greyson Stevens caught 4 passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
A stingy Red Devils defense held the Timberwolves to 197 total yards and one offensive touchdown.
East Valley, which has scored at least 42 points in each game this season, will open CWAC play next Friday on the road at Ephrata.
EV=7=28=14=7=—=56
Heritage=0=0=6=7=—=13
EV — Reagan Miller 7 pass from Jaxon Berg (Samuel Gonzalez kick)
EV — Miller 35 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
EV — Greyson Stevens 7 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
EV — Stevens 33 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
EV — Berg 1 run (Gonzalez kick)
H — Leo Lopez recovers fumble in end zone (kick blocked)
EV — Stevens 62 pass from Berg (Gonzalez kick)
HER — Evan Buckman 61 interception return (Jonathan Granados kick)
EV — Luis Diaz 45 run (Gonzalez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East Valley, Luis Diaz 8-49, Jaxon Berg 9-27. Heritage, Evan Buckman 20-92, Isaiah James 4-15, Shacarion Wrencher 2-(-2), Owen Daley 1-(-7).
PASSING — East Valley, Jaxon Berg 17-21-30-0. Heritage, Owen Daley 10-27-99-2.
RECEIVING — East Valley, Reagan Miller 8-165, Greyson Stevens 4-103. Heritage, Luke Melvin 4-30, Justin Noyons 2-26, Jonas Ferguson 2-13, Evan Buckman 1-19, Jaxson Sharp 1-11.
NACHES VALLEY 48, WAHLUKE 14: At Naches, Dylan Mueller threw for four touchdowns and Thane Denny scored three times on the ground as the Rangers rolled over the Warriors.
Mueller completed 16 of 29 passes and connected with Ty Moore , Landon Benetti and Jett Hires (twice) for scores. Moore caught 5 passes for 112 yards, and Thane Denny rumbled for 98 yards on 12 carries.
The Rangers (2-1) will host College Place next Friday.
Wahluke=0=7=0=7=—=14
Naches Valley=14=6=14=14=48
NV — Ty Moore 30 pass from Dylan Mueller (Tucker Stephens kick)
NV — Thane Denny 1 run (Stephens kick)
WAH — 5 run (kick good)
NV — Denny 10 run (kick failed)
NV — Jett Hires 10 pass from Mueller (Stephens kick)
NV — Landon Benetti 25 pass from Mueller (Stephens kick)
NV — Denny 1 run (Stephens kick)
WAH — 12 pass (kick good)
NV — Hires 22 pass from Dylan Mueller (Stephens kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naches, Thane Denny 12-98, Miguel Gaut 6-25, Dylan Mueller 23-1, Dayne Brownlow 1-0.
PASSING — Naches, Mueller 16-29-267-2.
RECEIVING — Naches, Ty Moore 5-112, Tucker Stephens 2-50, Landon Benetti 2-45, Jett Hires 3-38, Charlie Jewett 1-14, Caige Coleman 1-9, Denny 2-8, Jesus Mendoza 1-(minus-2).
LA SALLE 55, HOQUIAM 27: At Hoquiam, a week after scoring four touchdowns, Lightning quarterback Johan Valladares rushed for four scores and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in a rout of the Grizzlies.
After a Hoquiam touchdown in the first quarter, La Salle scored 48 straight points on the way to its first 3-0 start since 2019.
Jaiden James added a pair of scores on the ground for the Lightning.
La Salle will travel to Kiona-Benton next Friday.
La Salle=12=14=29=0=—=55
Hoquiam=7=0=20=0=—=27
H — Passing TD (kick good)
LS — Johan Valladares run (kick failed)
LS — Jaiden James run (conversion failed)
LS — Valladares run (conversion failed)
LS — Valladares run (Hahrahan pass from Valladares)
LS — Valladares run (Valladares run)
LS — Jaiden James run (Oscar Sánchez kick)
LS — Jacob Redifer run (Sánchez kick)
HOQ — Rushing TD (kick failed)
LS — Valladares kickoff return (Sánchez kick)
HOQ — Rushing TD (kick good)
HOQ — Passing TD (kick good)
WAPATO 7, GRANGER 6: At Granger, sophomore quarterback AJ Garza connected with Omar Arizpe for a first-quarter score and the Wolves defense did just enough to hold off the Spartans.
Wapato's defense was able to protect its lead thanks to a Mathias McConville interception and a two-point conversion stop after Granger's third-quarter score.
The Wolves (1-1) have a .500 record for the first time since a Week 2 win over Highland in 2019.
Wapato will host Mabton and Granger (1-2) will travel to Warden next Friday.
Wapato=7=0=0=0=—=7
Granger=0=0=6=0=—=6
MOUNT BAKER 13, TOPPENISH 7: At Mount Baker, the Wildcats defense gave up only one offensive touchdown, but an interception returned for a score was the difference for the Mountaineers.
Toppenish's Angelo Simental rushed 12 times for 46 yards, including a 20-yard score to put Toppenish ahead in the first quarter.
Toppenish knocked Mount Baker out of the state playoffs in 2021 and beat the Mountaineers again in the regular season last year.
The Wildcats (0-3) return home to play Cashmere next Friday.
Toppenish=7=0=0=0=—=7
Mount Baker=0=7=6=0=—=13
Top — Angelo Simental 20 run (Yapez Sebastian kick)
MB — Dylan Moa 2 run (Colby Wagnar kick)
MB — Jesse Sande interception return 30 (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Angelo Simental 12-46, Justyce Zuniga 15-49, Jason Sanchez 1-3, CJ Torres 3-(minus-5).
PASSING — Toppenish, Torres 6-13-55-1, Jason Sanchez 1-4-23-2.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Leonardo Betancourt 2-35, Luke Gatica 1-16, Team 1-12, Alek Zapien 1-12, Adam Gonzalez 1-3, Zuniga 1-0.
ROYAL 48, ZILLAH 7: At Zillah, the Leopards couldn't keep up with the three-time defending state champions.
Jorge Cuevas caught a 14-yard touchdown from Jayden Salme in the third quarter for Zillah's only touchdown.
The Knights are 48-1 since the start of the 2019 season. Zillah (2-1) will travel to Wahluke next Friday for its final nonleague matchup.
Royal=0=20=14=14=—=48
Zillah=0=0=7=0=—=7
Royal — Lance Allred 6 run (kick failed)
Royal — L. Allred 11 run (Anderson Brown kick)
Royal — Jared Lee 4 run (A. Brown kick)
Royal — Bennett Brown 35 pass from L. Allred (A. Brown kick)
Zillah — Jorge Cuevas 14 pass from Jayden Salme (Cuevas kick)
Royal — Lee 6 run (A. Brown kick)
Royal — Kevin Gutierrez 12 run (A. Brown kick)
Royal — Brody Bishop 5 run (A. Brown kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Royal, L. Allred 13-56, Lee 15-70, Bishop 6-54, Gutierrez 4-33. Zillah, Alex Martinez 16-67, Salme 7-(minus 2), Rowan Stillwater 4-4.
PASSING — Royal, L. Allred 14-24-252-0. Zillah, Salme 7-15-79-3.
RECEIVING — Royal, Jackson Larson 5-94, Lee 1-25, Case Christensen 5-63, Shea Stevenson 1-15, B. Brown 2-55. Zillah, Nakea John 4-62, Cuevas 3-17.
ADNA 62, WHITE SWAN 12: At White Swan, Jeffrey Levett threw touchdowns to Willie Dittenholer and Braden Blodgett in a loss to the Pirates.
White Swan (0-3) has a bye before traveling to Highland on Sept. 29 for the start of EWAC West action.
Adna=14=20=14=14=—=62
White Swan=12=0=0=0=—=12
WS— Willie Dittenholer 35 pass from Jeffrey Levett (pass failed)
WS — Braden Blodgett 20 pass from Levett (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — White Swan, Levett 6-30, Danner Deane 8-45, Dante Vanpelt 4-20, Tony Louden 6-10.
PASSING — White Swan, Levett 12-24-2-120.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Blodgett 4-50, Dittenholer 5-45, Deane 1-10, Vanpelt 2-15.
In other nonleague action Friday Goldendale beat The Dalles (Ore.) 34-14 and Chelan beat Cle Elum 42-7.
CBBN
MOSES LAKE 51, EISENHOWER 7: At Moses Lake, the Cadets were shut out by the Mavericks to open CBBN play.
Eisenhower (0-3) will return home to play Wenatchee next Friday.
Eiesnhower=0=0=0=0=—=0
Moses Lake=18=14=12=7=—=51
THURSDAY
CWAC
PROSSER 20, GRANDVIEW 13: At Prooser, Injuries and a resilient Greyhound defense slowed down the Mustangs' high-scoring offense and capitalized on late mistakes to nearly spring a massive upset Thursday night.
Time ran out with Grandview just 15 yards away from the tying score as the Mustangs held on for the win, despite the absence of wide receiver Havic Prieto and offensive linemen EJ Hurtado and Josiah West. Hurtado still played some snaps for a defense that shut out the Greyhounds until the fourth quarter, when they scored on an 81-yard interception return by Dutch Graf and a 26-yard touchdown drive following a Prosser fumble, capped off by Ivan Mendoza's 10-yard reception.
Aaron Gonzalez gave the Mustangs an early lead by returning the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Erik Delgado extended the lead with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But Grandview's defense came away with an interception and stopped Prosser on downs three times in the first half.
Josiah Campos scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard pass from Kory McClure. The Mustangs (1-0 CWAC, 2-1 overall) will play their final nonleague game at Aberdeen while the Greyhounds host Ellensburg next week.
Grandview=0=0=0=13=—=13
Prosser=13=0=7=0=—=20
PRO — Aaron Gonzalez 82 kick return (Hans VerMulm kick)
PRO — Erik Delgado 15 run (kick failed)
PRO — Josiah Campos 1 pass from Kory McClure (Vermulm kick)
GRA — Dutch Graf 81 interception return (kick good)
GRA — Ivan Mendoza 10 pass from Devin Paeschke (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Nate Montes De Oca 8-28, Alejandro Garcia Diaz 7-22, Tucker Santjer 5-20, Alex Vazquez 3-8, Graf 1-3. Prosser, Delgado 8-53, Gayge Thiemann 9-52, McClure 4-20, Jacob Rainer 3-19, Isaac Montejano 2-11, Isaac Reyna 1-(minus-5).
PASSING — Grandview, Santjer 3-9-0-68, Paeschke 3-6-0-38. Prosser, McClure 21-28-2-226.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Ivan Mendoza 2-47, Devin Paeschke 2-47, Titus Jeffrey 2-14, Graf 1-14. Prosser, Noah Moreno 3-79, Campos 6-54, Delgado 3-42, Tommy Morfin 3-30, Landon Bailey 3-20, Montejano 1-4, Rainer 2-(minus-3).
Nonleague
KENNEWICK 42, SUNNYSIDE 7: At Kennewick, the Grizzlies surrendered three first-quarter touchdowns and couldn't claw their way back in a loss to the Lions.
Eli Fernandez was quarterback Ethan Avalos' top target, catching nine passes for 127 yards, including Sunnyside's lone touchdown. Avalos completed 27 of 42 passes for 293 yards and two interceptions. Air Force commit Noah McNair returned after missing last week's victory over Post Falls (Iadho) to catch seven passes for 51 yards.
Sunnyside (1-2) will open CBBN play with a trip to West Valley next Friday.
Sunnyside=0=0=7=0=—=7
Kennewick=21=7=14=0=—=42
KEN — Canaan Hays 4 run (Tanner Chavez kick)
KEN — Kyler Witkowski 39 pass from Ambrose Driver (Chavez kick)
KEN — Alex Roberts 35 run (Chavez kick)
KEN — David Wacenske 4 pass from A.Driver (Chavez kick)
KEN — Hays 70 interception return (Chavez kick)
Sun — Eli Fernandez 16 pass from Ethan Avalos (Alberto Ledesma kick)
KEN — Wacenske 72 pass from A.Driver (Chavez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sunnyside, Rylee Gonzalez 11-29, Derek Hansen 8-7, Eli Fernandez 1-minus 1, Ethan Avalos 6-minus 5, Team 2-minus 27. Kennewick, Hays 12-107, Roberts 9-101, A.Driver 2-4, Dawson Gebers 2-3, Totals 25-209.
PASSING — Sunnyside: Avalos 27-42-293-2. Kennewick: Driver 7-14-157-0.
RECEIVING — Sunnyside: Fernandez 9-127, Cody Diddens 6-58, Noah McNair 7-51, Seb Magana 4-44, R.Gonzalez 1-13. Kennewick: Wacenske 4-95, Witkowski 1-39, Gebers 1-12, McIntyre 1-11.
BURBANK 31, KITTITAS 6: At Bubank, quarterback Terry Huber found George Seubert for a 25-yard touchdown pass for the Coyotes only score against Burbank.
Kittitas will return home next Friday to host River View.
RUSHING — Kittitas, Terry Huber 6-36, Aiden Conley 3-8, Ronan Stewart 2-9, Myles Downey 3-10.
PASSING — Kittitas, Terry Huber 9-19-130, Jared Johnson 2-4-19.
RECEIVING — Kittitas, George Seubert 3-51, Stewart 3-30, Brock Hutchinson 3-30, Dallon Walker 2-7.
