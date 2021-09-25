West Valley and Sunnyside sure know how to put on a show and Grizzlies' 41-35 thriller Friday night might be the best yet.
While Sunnyside playmakers Logan Rodriguez and Myles Newhouse have been on the winning side in two of the three meetings this year, dating back to the split decision in the spring season, the Grizzlies have a narrow edge in total scoring, 102-99 in those three hotly contested games.
With the expected aerial duel resulting in 338 yards and five touchdowns for Rodriguez and 404 yards and four scores for WV's Skyler Cassel, Newhouse was a difference-maker with his durability, running for 176 yards on a career-high 35 carries and catching five passes for 46 yards.
Newhouse now has 656 yards in four games and is averaging 29 carries a game.
Rodriguez and Cassel made a showcase of their receivers as West Valley's Drew Johnson and Ben Trammell combined for 15 catches for 285 yards and four TDs while Sunnyside's Brent Maldonado and Noah McNair hauled in 16 receptions for 266 yards and four scores. Johnson also had a punt return for a touchdown.
Next Friday the Rams will host Davis while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee, which fell to Eastmont 28-3.
HOMECOMING AT ZAEPFEL: One of the standouts from Davis' 21-6 win over East Valley was senior Deacon Strom, who did a bit of everything. He blocked a punt late in the first half, his second of the season, he tipped a pass that was intercepted, made all three of his PAT kicks and measured 48 and 44 yards on two of his four punts.
Ricardo Acevedo, whose 259-yard rushing performance ranks fourth in school history, talked after the game about overcoming their problems with penalties and he was certainly right about that. The Pirates were flagged 17 times for 150 yards, rough numbers offset some by East Valley's 11 penalties for 100 yards.
Props to East Valley's defense, which after giving up two touchdowns on Davis' first two drives buckled down with two interceptions, a turnover on downs and four straight punts over the Pirates' next seven possessions.
TIGHT ONE AT ANDREOTTI: After Selah pulled into a 12-12 tie with 11:05 left at Ellensburg, both teams had some heady defensive play down the stretch to keep the outcome in doubt.
The Bulldogs responded to Jack Kuhn's second field goal with a nine-play, 56-yard drive but Selah's Connor Dailey intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop the threat.
The Vikings then got pushed back by three consecutive tackles-for-loss, giving Ellensburg a shorter field to work with after the punt. Six plays later, Riley Gibson scored on a short plunge with 1:17 left for an 18-12 victory. Selah got as far as Ellensburg's 35 in the final minute but the Bulldogs held on downs with seven seconds to go.
Ellensburg is the CWAC pacesetter at 2-0 and plays at Grandview on Friday.
ON THE B SIDE: White Swan's Roger Valdez accounted for 16 of Chance Abrams' 21 completions in a 48-41 EWAC win over Dayton-Waitsburg. Abrams threw for 310 yards and ran for 89. ... Goldendale's offense continues to blaze away, scoring Tri-Cities Prep 55-35 as Caleb Smith rushed for 262 yards on 35 carries and scored three TDs. The Timberwolves, who play next at Kittitas, are averaging 52 points a game. ... Sunnyside Christian improved to 2-0 in league and 4-0 overall with a 66-13 win over St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse. The Knights are averaging 63 points a game.
