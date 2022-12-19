TOPPENISH — A late burst gave Yakama Tribal just what it needed on its homecourt Monday night.
The Eagles scored 11 straight points to finish off a 62-55 win over Naselle in a non-district matchup. Gunner Wallulatum and Trevor Lewis both scored 15 points while Jonas Scabbyrobe added 14 for Yakama Tribal, which will play Cusick on Wednesday.
NASELLE — Helvey 7, Jimmy Strange 11, J. Lindstrom 7, Pakenen 6, Kolten Lindstrom 29, Bergeson 0, Anderson 2, Hoff 0, Toftemark 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Scabbyrobe 2, Trevor Lewis 15, Jim 0, Longee-Grageda 2, Jonas Scabbyrobe 14, Visaya 9, Onepennee 0, Gunner Wallulatum 15, Saluskin 5.
Naselle=10=16=17=12=—=55
Yakama Tribal=14=15=17=16=—=62
-
UNIVERSITY 72, SELAH 61: At Wenatchee, Jackson Pepper scored 20 points and Levi Pepper added 15 but the Vikings couldn't recover from a slow start. They'll play Wenatchee on its homecourt at 7:30 Tuesday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 20, Giles 0, McNett 4, Tilley 8, Jones 0, Benjamin 4, Mullins 3, Levi Pepper 15, Kinley 0, Jones 7.
UNIVERSITY — Tyler Nelson 14, Moore 2, Johnson 3, Del Mese 2, AJ Wolfe 14, Korneichuk 8, Heimbigner 7, Fisher 0, Cox 4, Wolcott 2, Shane Skidmore 16.
Selah=4=12=22=23=—=61
University=19=16=24=13=—=72
-
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 62, HIGHLAND 30: At Highland, Jose Perez scored nine points to lead the Scotties.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG — Ryland Kilts 17, Spencer Hansen 15, Fernch 8, Pettichord 8, Bryan 4, Holm 3, Booth 3, Van Hoose 2, Yutzy 2.
HIGHLAND — Perez 9, Ayala 7, Ceja 6, Clements 5, Connolly 2, Castro 1.
Dayton-Waitsburg=10=18=20=14=—=62
Highland=7=4=13=6=—=30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JACKSON 55, SELAH 52: At Eastmont, Yobi Ruark netted 18 points to pace the Vikings in their first game at the Winter Shootout in East Wenatchee. Selah will return to face Heritage Tuesday at noon at Eastmont.
SELAH — Yobi Ruark 18, Kellem 3, Pendleton 7, Franklin 8, Andrews 0, Mattson 5, Wilkey 5, Garza 0, Coons 6.
JACKSON — Giselle Dogan 12, Lee 3, Giordano 2, Wirkkala 4, C. Yousef 0, Arielle Leavens 15, Hannah Mack 19, Blakely 0.
Selah=14=11=11=16=—=52
Jackson=10=15=15=15=—=55
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 60, NASELLE 29: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Eagles.
NASELLE — M. Dunagan 5, Davis 5, Lauren Katyrynruk 10, B. Dunagan 2, Colombo 5, Shrives 2, Wilson.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 5, Onepennee 2, Andy 0, Sampson 2, George 6, Elysha Stacana 13, Buck 6, Gwen Dawes 22, Solimon 2, Scabbyrobe 2.
Naselle=7=9=6=7=—=29
Yakama Tribal=18=11=19=12=—=60
YT highlights: Julia George 15 rebs; Dawes 7 rebs.
