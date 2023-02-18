A year ago, West Valley reached the Big 9 district title game, then missed two chances to punch its ticket to the 4A state tournament.
Sophomore Landen Birley made sure that didn’t happen again by scoring 26 points, including a layup with five seconds left to lift the Rams to a 72-70 win over visiting Eastmont in a loser-out game Saturday night. West Valley lost a 15-point lead in the third quarter before recovering to beat the Wildcats for the second time in three tries.
The Rams led for most of Friday night’s district title game before falling to Davis, 59-54. They’re set to return to state for the first time since 2020.
Freshman Parker Mills contributed 20 points to help the Rams overcome 35 points from Eamon Monahan, last season’s Big 9 player of the year. West Valley (13-8) is almost certainly destined for another loser-out game with a trip to Tacoma on the line and will learn its opponent for next week’s Regional round when the WIAA releases its brackets Sunday afternoon.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallaher 18, Eamon Monahan 35, Au. Ruffins 0, Schindele 3, Hobson 7, Leonard 2, Ad. Ruffins 5.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 3, Meluskey 7, Komstadius 7, May 5, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 20, Sadeddin 4.
Eastmont 11 13 27 19 — 70
West Valley 20 19 11 22 — 72
CWAC CROSSOVERS
WEST VALLEY (SPOKANE) 54, GRANDVIEW 48: At West Valley, Grandview couldn’t hold on to a 15-7 lead after one quarter in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup. Lino Armendariz put up 16 points for the Greyhounds (17-7) and Cameron Draculan added 11.
Grady Walker totaled 15 points to pace West Valley (19-4), the No. 8 team in the latest 2A RPI rankings.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 9, Cameron Draculan 11, E. Armendariz 3, Dorsett 2, Lino Armendariz 16, Jeffrey 4, Bentley 3, Cortez 0.
WEST VALLEY — Eaton 0, Parker Munns 10, Gadd-Lewis 2, Ashton Zettle 12, Ben Fried 11, Schroder 4, Grady Walker 15.
Grandview 15 8 14 11 — 48
West Valley 7 21 12 14 — 54
PULLMAN 78, EAST VALLEY 49: At Pullman, the Red Devils stayed with the No. 1 unbeaten Greyhounds (23-0) for a quarter before they pulled away prior to halftime and later put together a 30-point fourth quarter. Junior Preston Sluder netted 21 points and sophomore Eli Esquivel added 12 for East Valley (11-14) in its final game of the season.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 5, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 4, Preston Sluder 21, Tasker 1, Staymates 6, Locke 0.
PULLMAN — Thompson 0, Jaedyn Brown 22, Barbour 6, Champ Powaukee 21, Bickelhaupt 2, Hill 0, Northcroft 3, Dane Sykes 18, Pendry 0, Hunt 6.
East Valley 11 8 15 15 — 49
Pullman 13 19 16 30 — 78
SCAC DISTRICT
LA SALLE 48, NACHES VALLEY 47: At Toppenish, Luca Faletto’s game-winning putback with two seconds left to sent the Lightning to the 1A state tournament in a loser-out game between two teams that split their regular season series. Faletto totaled 10 points and Caffrey added 14 for La Salle (15-9), which trailed by five at half.
Naches Valley’s leading scorer, Porter Abrams, put up 23 for the Rangers (14-10) to end his high school career.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 17, Mendoza 0, Zimmerman 0, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 23, Rowe 0, Jewett 1, Kohl 4, Cuyle 2.
LA SALLE — Craig 5, Gonzalez 2, O’Connor 8, Luca Faletto 10, Valladares 3, Jaxton Caffrey 14, Judd 2, Sanchez 4.
Naches Valley 10 18 8 11 — 47
La Salle 9 14 13 13 — 48
ZILLAH 63, TOPPENISH 55: At Toppenish, the Leopards recovered from an early 17-2 deficit and ended the game on a 15-3 run to pick up their third straight win over the Wildcats. Luke Navarre sank a 3-pointer coach Mario Mengarelli estimated at 35 feet to give Zillah its first lead at 55-52 and he finished with 21 points.
Freshman Dekker Van De Graff scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Leopards (22-1), the No. 1 team in the 1A RPI. Shane Rivera totaled 17 points and Jayden Hanson put up 10 of his 14 in the first quarter for Toppenish, No. 4 in the latest RPI rankings.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 10, Shane Rivera 17, Cisneros 3, Luna 7, Maldonado 0, Sanchez 0, Jayden Hanson 14.
ZILLAH — Garza 2, Izzy Sandoval 11, C. Favilla 0, Dekker Van De Graaf 20, B. Favilla 0, N. Navarre 2, John 7, Luke Navarre 21.
Toppenish 19 16 9 11 — 55
Zillah 5 17 15 26 — 63
Zillah highlights: L. Navarre 4 3p.
EWAC DISTRICT
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 48, CLE ELUM 42: At Granger, Luke Chafin scored 13 points and Dominick Johnson added 12 for the Warriors in the third-place game while teammate Joel Kelly recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Cle Elum (21-3). Both teams advanced to the 2B state tournament.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 4, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 13, Joel Kelly 10, Dominick Johnson 12, Favero 2, Williams 1.
Dayton-Waitsburg 12 13 14 9 — 48
Cle Elum 10 10 16 6 — 42
CE highlights: Kelly 11 rebs, 4 assts; Johnson 7 rebs.
NORTH CENTRAL 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, ENTIAT 52: At Wenatchee, Joel Belaire tallied 25 points and Micah Morgan added 17 to send the Crusaders (17-5) back to the 1B state tournament. They’ll learn their opponent for next week’s Regionals Sunday afternoon.
ENTIAT — Spitler 20, Martyn 5, Crutcher 9, Valdez-Robinson 2, I. Brumback 5, B. Brumback 11.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 2, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Edwards 4, Joel Belaire 25, Micah Morgan 17, Micah Rivera 11, Johnston 0, Nolan 0, Bazaldua 0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 68, MOSES LAKE 59 (OT): At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter and dominated overtime to top the Mavericks in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest. Jansyn Carrizales scored 23 points to lead Sunnyside (15-7) to its third straight win over Moses Lake despite 26 points by Sydney Macdonald.
The Grizzlies, who lost to Davis in Thursday’s district title game, are likely headed for another loser-out game in next week’s Regionals as the No. 21 seed in the latest 4A RPI rankings. They’ll learn their opponent when brackets are released Sunday.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 26, Voss 6, Reffett 1, Bischoff 6, Lexi Coxx 10, Char 2, Wiltbank 3, Nollette 0, Bond 5.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 0, Gonzalez 2, Lopez 0, Jansyn Carrizales 23, Lili Briones 10, Garcia 0, Baylee Maldonado 14, Lopez 3, Butler 6, Garza 4, Humperys 6.
Moses Lake 9 9 21 12 9 — 59
Sunnyside 10 11 14 16 17 — 68
CWAC DISTRICT
PROSSER 77, SHADLE PARK 42: At Prosser, the Mustangs took a 42-9 lead into halftime and comfortably earned a trip to the 2A state tournament in a loser-out game against the Greater Spokane League runner-up. Fresh off of scoring 60 points in a district title loss to No. 1 Ellensburg, the Mustangs put up 26 in the first quarter and got contributions from 10 different players.
Adriana Milanez led the way with 15 points and Laylee Dixon contributed another 12 along with seven rebounds for Prosser (17-7), which is ranked 8th in the latest 2A RPI. A third CWAC team, Othello, reached the state tournament by toppling GSL champion Clarkston 56-38.
SHADLE PARK — Makenzie Fager 17, Licea 2, Plaster 2, Jahn 3, Picard 0, Thompson 7, Hasenoerhrl 4, Archer 7, Whitcomb 2, Bell 0.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 10, Adriana Milanez 15, Cox 0, Ibarra 7, Laylee Dixon 12, Blair 7, Gomez 4, Phillips 9, Chavez 7, Saldana 2, Martinez 4.
Shadle Park 5 4 19 14 — 42
Prosser 26 16 20 15 — 77
Highlights: Groeneveld (P) 7 rebs, 4 stls; Milanez (P) 3 stls; Amia Ibarra (P) 3 stls; Dixon (P) 7 rebs; Deidra Phillips 7 rebs; Naomi Chavez (P) 4 stls; Kyleigh Archer (SP) 7 rebs.
SCAC DISTRICT
WAPATO 80, COLLEGE PLACE 39: At Granger, the Wolves extended their winning streak to 15 games and captured the district title. Trinity Wheeler knocked down four threes in the second quarter on her way to a game-high 29 points and KK Bass provided another 23 for Wapato.
The Wolves (22-1) outscored the SCAC East champions 49-16 in the second and third quarters, allowing them to finally overtake Nooksack Valley atop the 1A RPI rankings. Wapato’s only loss of the season came at Big 9 champion Davis back in December.
COLLEGE PLACE — Gus 0, Lu. Weaver 3, Lena Weaver 10, Andrews 3, Casagrande 5, Leavell 9, Trana 0, Gomez 3, Goertsch 0, Schreinde 2, Berubi 45.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 29, Grunlose 2, Kenoras 2, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Espinoza 8, KK Bass 23, Goudy 0, Johnson 5, Gonzaelz 0, Hart 0.
College Place 13 11 5 10 — 39
Wapato 12 25 24 19 — 80
ZILLAH 64, TOPPENISH 45: At Granger, Mia Hicks led the Leopards with 19 points and D’Ana Esquivel contributed 16 of her 18 points in the second half to help the Leopards (17-7) earn an eighth consecutive 1A state tournament berth. They led 28-19 at halftime.
Tati Camacho netted 13 points for Toppenish (17-7).
TOPPENISH — Meninick 4, Cuevas 0, Cisneros 0, Tati Camacho 13, Hill 5, Baker 6, Sanchez 7, Landa 4, Norman 6, Hurley 0, Ramires 0, Huereca 0.
ZILLAH — Oliver 4, Mia Hicks 19, Johnston 7, D’Ana Esquivel 18, Garza 5, Gonzales 7, Walle 2, Jack 0, Salme 2.
Toppenish 11 8 15 13 — 46
Zillah 15 13 14 22 — 64
Zillah highlights: Oliver 11 rebs, 3 stls; Hicks 8 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Esquivel 5 stls.
EWAC DISTRICT
WARDEN 68, MABTON 56: At Granger, the Vikings saw their 12-game winning streak end in the district title game. Esme Sanchez and Jezebel Ramirez went for 15 points each to pace Mabton (18-6), while Lauryn Madsen and Quinn Erdmann scored 23 points apiece to lead Warden (17-4) to its 13th straight win.
Both teams advanced to the 2B state tournament.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 15, Chavez 0, Bonewell 1, Roettger 4, Jezebel Ramirez 15, Moreno 0, Macedo 7, Alana Zavala 14.
WARDEN — Lauryn Madsen 23, Quinn Erdmann 23, Erickson 3, A. Leinweber 0, Sackmann 0, Rios 6, Makenna Klitzke 13, Chamberlain 0, L. Leinweber.
Mabton 6 12 17 21 — 56
Warden 22 16 18 12 — 68
CLE ELUM 69, WHITE SWAN 44: At Granger, Gracie Glondo totaled 22 points for the Warriors (19-5) and Nellie Nichols posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to win the third-place game. Alisha Yallup recorded 12 points to lead White Swan (16-8).
Both teams advanced to the 2B state tournament.
WHITE SWAN — Jackson 5, Watlamet 4, Adams 6, Bass 6, Dittentholer 8, Alisha Yallup 12, Trujillo 0, Craig 5, Dick 0, Saina 0.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Aper 1, Bator 0, Smith 0, Singer 4, Nellie Nichols 20, Anderson 0, Hurley 0, Coleman 2, Gracie Glondo 22, Wallick 5, Ellison 9.
White Swan 12 16 6 10 — 44
Cle Elum 19 19 20 11 — 69
CE highlights: Maddy Kretschman 7 rebs; Nichols 12 rebs, 4 assts; Glondo 9 rebs; Jadison Wallick 10 rebs.
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
COLTON 46, YAKAMA TRIBAL 40: At Dayton, Gwen Dawes finished with 17 points to pace the Eagles in the district championship game Friday night. Both teams advanced to the 2B state tournament.
COLTON — Grace 10, Holly 7, Keagan 19, Ella 0, Clair 6, Sidni 4.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 4, Onepennee 5, Andy 0, Sampson 0, George 7, Oats 0, Gwen Dawes 17, Soliman 0, ScabbyRobe 7.
Colton 12 15 12 7 — 46
Yakama Tribal 13 11 7 9 — 40
YT highlights: Dawes 8 rebs; Beth ScabbyRobe 8 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.