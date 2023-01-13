As a four-year starter, Davis senior Nevaeh Patterson knows all about a city rivalry.

Energy, emotion, noise and everything else.

Friday night offered all that and much more on the Pirates' home floor, where a packed house came to see if Davis could stay on track for a goal that its crosstown foe earned a year ago — an unbeaten run through the long CBBN season.

Led by Esmeralda Galindo matching her school record of 35 points, which included several baskets off assists from Patterson, the Pirates weathered Eisenhower's stout upset bid and extended its league record to 5-0 with a 75-67 victory.

"These are always fun games with a nice, big crowd and two pretty good teams," said Patterson, who has played in nine Ike-Davis games with league and district meetings. "In the third quarter we got the ball up and down the court, got the tempo up and hit our shots. We're a good second-half team."

Indeed, after 10 lead changes with the Cadets firing in 3-pointers, the fourth-ranked Pirates finally got control with a 13-0 run midway through the third period. It was a pivotal quarter that was sparked by — no shock here — Galindo and her relentless game.

The junior guard made her first five shots after the break and poured in 14 of her 35 during the 24-point third period. Leilani Johnson, Shaela Allen-Greggs, Patterson and Galindo fueled the 13-0 burst, which turned a 42-39 deficit into a 52-42 lead.

As she has proven all season, Galindo can score from anywhere and she's especially effective on give-and-goes from Patterson.

"We've played together since we were little kids and we definitely have a connection," Patterson said. "I know exactly where she'll be and what she's thinking. It's a special thing between us."

Even with the big run, the Cadets didn't go quietly. It helped making 11 shots from behind the arc. After falling behind by 15 early in the fourth quarter, Eisenhower rallied to within 67-61 when Mary Jones hit her fourth triple with 2:51 left.

"I kept saying, 'They can't keep shooting like this all game.' But they did," Davis coach Akil White said of the visitors. "Sometimes we get into these shootouts even when we don't want to. During the third quarter, though, we did get some defensive stops and that was the key to that run."

Jones, a senior who moved in from Tacoma, made 9 of 13 shots and scored 23 points. Point guard Nevaeh Lopez knocked in all 14 of her points in the second half, and Ayana Gallegos cast in three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

But that perimeter marksmanship could not offset Galindo and Davis' dominance on the boards. Shaela Allen-Greggs, who along with Patterson and Sara Rodriguez have been on varsity for four years, controlled the interior with another powerful double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Galindo and Rodriguez combined for 15 more boards.

The first half of the CBBN season concludes Saturday with Davis (5-0, 12-1) at West Valley and Eisenhower (3-2, 7-5) hosting winless Wenatchee.

EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 13, Nevaeh Lopez 14, Ramirez 0, Ramos 9, Serna 5, Frederick 0, Ceballos 3, Mary Jones 23. Totals 27-61 2-8 67.

DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Esmeralda Galindo 35, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 5, Nevaeh Patterson 10, Shaela Allen-Greggs 12. Totals 27-55 14-20 75.

Eisenhower=13=19=16=19=—=67

Davis=17=16=24=18=—=75

Highlights: Jones (E) 4-6 3p; Gallegos (E) 3-5 3p; Allen-Greggs (D) 15 rebs; Patterson (D) 6 assts; Galindo (D) 8 rebs, 13-23 FGs, 3 3p.