Senior Ruby Rodriguez-Rios and freshman Sophia Torrez set the pace and the standard.
Don't lose.
To anybody, anywhere.
It sounds like a wild, over-the-top objective, but for the Toppenish girls it's real.
And for opponents, it hurts.
With Rodriguez-Rios and Torrez wrapping up undefeated seasons, the Wildcats did the same on Saturday in the Class 2A-1A-B tournament at Mat Classic, rolling up 299 points with six champions to overwhelm their own scoring record set last year while winning the one-class title.
“There’s never a dull moment on this team with these incredible girls,” said Rodriguez-Rios. “We’ve all wanted to make our families proud, I know that was a big motivation for me. It’s been an amazing season.”
Joining Rodriguez-Rios and Torrez at the top of the podium were Mia Zuniga, Adalyne Montiel, Ruby Clark and Makayla Torres.
The Wildcats, who nearly tripled the score on runner-up White River, went 10-0 in the morning semifinal round. Kendra Perez, Sara Ortega, Islah Alcala and Jocelyn Velasco earned second-place medals.
For the second year in a row, Rodriguez-Rios pinned her way through the 155-pound bracket and, having not lost since her freshman year, extended her win streak to 82 matches.
After nobody could reach the second period against Rodriguez-Rios at district or regional, state offered little more resistance. She finished a 118-win career with a fall at 4:38 in the final, giving her nine pins and an 11-1 record at Mat Classic.
“When you have so many people pushing you and supporting you, it makes a difference,” said Rodriguez-Rios, who placed third here as a freshman. “So much hard work but also so much fun.”
Toppenish's podium parade started with a highly deserving senior champion in Zuniga. After placing fourth as a freshman and second last year, she ascended to the top by capturing the 100-pound with a 9-2 victory.
Zuniga, whose cousins Justyce, Kiyanno and Jermiah all won boys titles, was a pinning machine with nine of her 10 postseason matches ending with a fall.
“This was such a great outcome for me,” she said. “It meant a lot after being second last year. I love being first for us, being able to lead to pack. It’s a big challenge to work like we do, but this is an amazing team. We all help each other so much.”
Up next was the irrepressible Torrez, who zipped through the 105-pound field with three pins, capped by a 2:58 fall in the final, to finish her debut season 31-0.
Later in the finals, her brother Marcos Torrez won his second state title.
“It was my first time, but I felt ready and prepared,” she said. “My brother has a lot to do with that.”
Montiel, also a freshman, made it 3-for-3 with a second-period fall in the 110 final. Clark ripped through the 140 bracket with three pins, and Torres did the same at 190.
Over the course of eight regular-season weeks, the Wildcats loaded up their schedule with seven tournaments and won them all, routinely hitting 300 points or more while beating all the state's top 4A and 3A teams. Prior to Christmas they traveled to Ohio to face an elite field and won that with 278.5 points, a performance that elevated Top-Hi to a No. 2 national ranking.
Rodriguez-Rios and Torrez were winners in Ohio, and that's where Zuniga took her only loss.
Elsewhere in the 2A-1A-B tournament, Wapato’s Lexie Garza captured the 130 title and Goldendale earned a fourth-place team trophy with Madison Kiemele’s runner-up finish at 135 leading the way.
Garza became Wapato’s first girls state champion and did so impressively with a fall at 5:05 in her final.
“It feels like I’ve been working toward this for, wow, like eight years,” said Garza, who finished third at the same weight last year and seventh as a freshman. “I wanted this more than anything. The biggest thing is I stayed focused on my goal and how much I wanted it.”
