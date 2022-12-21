New Year’s Eve at White Pass
White Pass Ski Area will ring in the New Year with New York City at 9 p.m. since the lifts start running at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Josh Denney will DJ the NYE party in the lodge from 4-9 p.m. Night skiing goes from 2-8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth beginning at 2 p.m.
Bird alert
This past Saturday local birders came together for the annual Toppenish Christmas Bird Count and managed to find 81 species for the day. Temperatures were in the low 20s all day and thus there was very little open water to help boost the waterfowl numbers, but there were some good waterfowl sightings as well as high numbers of raptors to be found and large numbers of passerines that congregated around any available food source they could find.
Raptor highlights from Saturday’s count included 10 bald eagles, five rough-legged hawks, well over 40 red-tailed hawks, merlin, dozens of American kestrels, prairie falcon, peregrine falcon, barn owl, short-eared owl and great-horned owl.
Some of the more notable waterfowl sightings were several tundra swans, as well as two great egrets and a trumpeter swan found on Buena Pond, and a lone snow goose was hanging with the Canada geese in the corn stubble fields around Lateral C Road.
Most abundant were the flocks of hundreds of house finch, white-crowned sparrow and dark-eyed junco. A few more unusual sightings for the count included rock, wren, California scrub jay, American tree sparrow, pacific wren, fox sparrow and a yellow headed blackbird.
The cold weather may account for the strange sighting of the week as a male northern harrier was spotted cruising in the residential landscape along Fechter near Scenic Drive. The bird may have been forced to hunt here because its usual grassland and marsh habitat is so solidly covered by snow and ice.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its annual Christmas Lights Run at Franklin Park at 6 p.m. Following a run through the neighborhood to admire the displays the group will meet at a nearby member’s home for hot drinks and treats.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
Getting outdoorsWEDNESDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will cross country ski five miles with 700 feet of elevation gain along the new nordic trails at White Pass. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.