TACOMA -- It's not like Conan Northwind had anywhere else to be. This was, in fact, exactly where he had been twice before and dreamed of returning one last time.
But, wow, was he ever in a hurry to be done with it.
After needing less than 60 seconds to pin his way through each of his five matches en route to Tacoma, the Granger senior treated the Class B state wrestling championships the same vicious way, charging through the 182-pound bracket with two more pins and a 5-3 victory in the final to become the Spartans' fourth three-timer at Mat Classic on Saturday.
It was another Northwind windfall as Conan's junior brother, Cody, captured the 160 title for his second state championship.
While Granger didn't have the depth this year to make a run at a team three-peat, the Spartans still had a trio of repeat champions as senior Jose Toscano preceded the Northwinds with the 138 title.
Even with his long tradition of quick falls, the elder Northwind found himself a bit on the cautious side in his finale. Which was understandable.
“It feels like I could’ve been attacking more, but I got it done,” he said after closing out a 46-2 season as one of the Tacoma News Tribune’s dozen ‘Untouchables.’ “I felt the pressure a little more than usual, I guess, but it was my last match and that was on my mind before I got on the mat. Cody, as usual, got me fired up – he always does. To win again with Cody, it’s a big thing for the family.”
The repeat sweep for Conan and Cody added to the family's already considerable treasure chest. Their older brother Carson was a state champion for Toppenish 2019 and was a three-time medalist. The Northwinds now have six state titles and eight total medals with Cody coming back next year.
With a 1A title as a freshman and the B victory at 170 last year, Conan Northwind racked up a career record of 165-10.
Cody Northwind capped his 43-win junior campaign with an 8-1 decision in the 160 final, and Toscano whipped through the 138 bracket with two falls and 14-6 major decision over Kittitas’ Jonathan Jones in the final.
Even with just five qualifiers, those three champions were enough to push the Spartans into fifth – one spot from a trophy - with 97 points.
That's four straight years that coach Richard Sanchez's program has produced at least three champions and it extends Granger's run with an individual champion to 13 consecutive years, the fourth longest in state history.
