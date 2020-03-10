YAKIMA, Wash. — The 42nd Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament scheduled for this weekend has been canceled, tournament host Team Yakima announced Tuesday morning.
In a letter on its website, Team Yakima said the necessary gymnasium space — 18 schools were set to host the 144-team event — was no longer available because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Teams from throughout the Northwest in 12-and-under to 18-and-under groupings were set to compete.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment to the clubs, families and players,” the letter read.
The letter also said entry fees would be refunded and encouraged teams to cancel hotel and restaurant reservations. The letter ended with, “Remember to wash your hands & keep playing hard! See you next year!!”
The Jamboree is the first major event canceled in the Yakima Valley in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Class 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments were held last week in the SunDome, with hand-sanitizing stations throughout the SunDome.
The NWAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were suspended last Thursday afternoon due to the closure of the Everett Community College campus after a student reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The women’s tournament, which had completed three games before play was halted, will resume Thursday at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Ore., while the men’s will begin the same day at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Ore. Clackamas will host the semifinals and finals Saturday and Sunday.
Yakima Valley College teams qualified for both tournaments.
Other than the rescheduling of a handful nonleague events, as of Tuesday night, there had been no big changes to the spring sports schedules for area high schools.