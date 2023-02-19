The No. 1 seed Ellensburg girls will be the clear favorites to defend their 2A title, but they won't be the only championship contenders at the Yakima SunDome in March.
Sunday's WIAA bracket reveals, as chosen by statewide selection committees, featured three other 1A and 2A Valley teams as top four seeds. The No. 2 Zillah boys, No. 3 Wapato girls and No. 4 Prosser girls joined Ellensburg in earning the right to stay close to home for next week's Regionals, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at various sites.
Another four area teams are guaranteed at least two more games as top eight seeds, although they'll need to travel to various Regional sites. Eight Valley teams seeded 9-16 must win a loser-out Regional game to make it to host sites in Tacoma, Yakima or Spokane.
Ellensburg (21-0) is set to face No. 8 seed Sequim (20-2), the No. 2 team in the 2A RPI rankings despite a 43-39 district championship game loss to No. 11 seed Renton. CWAC runner-up Prosser (17-7) was given a No. 4 seed and a matchup against No. 5 seed Tumwater (19-4), setting up a potential rematch of Ellensburg's 73-60 district title win over Prosser in the semifinals.
Davis won both district titles this season but while the No. 6 seed girls (19-2) will play at the TacomaDome regardless of what happens next weekend vs. No. 3 seed Tahoma (21-3), the No. 11 seed Davis boys (16-5) must win against No. 14 seed Issaquah (15-10).
The West Valley boys (13-8) and the Sunnyside girls (15-7) both earned 15 seeds in the 4A bracket. The Rams will face No. 10 Camas (17-7) and the Grizzlies will take on No. 10 Bothell (19-6) in a pair of loser out games.
Zillah's boys (22-1) will meet No. 7 seed Blaine (15-7) and Wapato's girls (22-1) will start their quest for a state title against No. 6 Deer Park (20-2). Other Regional games featuring SCAC West teams include the No. 6 seed Toppenish boys (18-5) vs. No. 3 Annie Wright (22-1), the No. 11 seed Zillah girls (17-7) against No. 14 Sultan (13-9) in a loser-out game and the No. 13 seed La Salle boys (15-9) vs. No. 12 King's Way Christian (15-8) in a loser-out game.
The No. 2 seed Sunnyside Christian boys will stay close to home and are assured of a trip to Spokane Arena regardless of what happens against No. 7 Cusick (19-4), as are the No. 8 seed Mabton girls (18-6) against unbeaten No. 1 Colfax (24-0).
But trips to Spokane will be on the line for the No. 9 Yakama Tribal girls (19-4) vs. Crosspoint (15-9), the No. 14 Cle Elum boys (20-4) vs. No. 11 Wahkiakum (17-7), the No. 10 Cle Elum girls (19-5) vs. No. 15 Upper Columbia Academy (12-11), the No. 16 White Swan girls (16-8) vs. No. 9 Liberty (14-10) and the No. 13 Riverside Christian boys (15-4) vs. No. 20 Mary Walker (13-12).
Dates and locations of games are expected to be announced by Sunday evening.
