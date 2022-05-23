Nikhil Lizotte, who did so much for Davis basketball as a player, now hopes to make a significant impact for Eisenhower as a coach.
The two-time CBBN player of the year for the Pirates in 2014 and 2015 has been hired by Eisenhower to take over its boys program and his first parents meeting will be held Tuesday night.
Lizotte has some work ahead of him. He becomes the Cadets' eighth boys head coach since 2010 and thinning numbers led to the program winning just one league game in the last three seasons.
"I want to be at the front of change and feel I can be that person," he said on Monday. "I did hesitate a little at first because in past years I know the program hasn't been as successful as they would've liked. But my core values are all about helping kids and I definitely believe I can do that.
The 25-year-old Lizotte, who played two years of collegiate basketball at Humboldt State and two at Seattle Pacific, scored 1,263 career points in four seasons at Davis. He started by contributing to Davis' 2012 state championship season as a freshman and finished by leading the Pirates to a second-place state trophy as a senior point guard in 2015.
This will be Lizotte's first position as head coach, having served as a JV girls coach at Davis and, previously, a volunteer assistant for the boys. He has also been involved with the Davis football program.
"I've been waiting and hoping for the right opportunity and feel now that I'm ready to be in charge," he said. "I've had such a wide range of experiences in basketball and have a strong sense of how to inspire and motivate kids. There's a risk with trying to turn a program around, but I have a lot of confidence in who I am and how to get things going in the right direction."
