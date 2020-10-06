Yakima County high school athletes could start modified practices soon, according to new guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday afternoon.
Official releases from the state and the WIAA confirmed that in counties such as Yakima — with more than 75 COVID-19 cases or a positivity rate higher than 5% — teams will be allowed to practice separately in groups of six. A “return to play” plan must be approved and brief, close contact will be permitted.
Eisenhower athletic director Paul Stephens said local athletic directors are waiting to hear recommendations from the Yakima Health District before moving forward with any practices. He expects practices to feature coaches leading small groups outside in drills similar to summer conditioning.
The WIAA’s special offseason coaching window started Sept. 28 and runs through Nov. 30. Ellensburg started practices for a day before an increase in the county’s cases brought those efforts to an abrupt halt.
Counties with fewer cases can resume scrimmages for all sports and league games for all but high-risk activities, which include football, wrestling and basketball. In Washington’s counties with less than 25 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate lower than 5%, all sports can resume league games with spectators up to local limits.
The governor’s office also issued new guidelines for the return of outdoor activities such as bicycle, running and non-motorized boating races in counties that have reached Phase 2 or 3. Yakima remains in a modified Phase 1.