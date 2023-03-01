Zillah's offense looked as good as ever in the building coach Mario Mengarelli likes to call the Leopards' second home Wednesday night.

Two big scoring runs, one in each half, buried No. 10 Seattle Academy on the way to an 80-55 win in the SunDome, setting up a quarterfinal showdown between No. 2 Zillah and No. 1 Lynden Christian Thursday night. Senior Luke Navarre's confidence kept soaring as he put up 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting — 4-of-7 from 3-point range — to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.

"Tonight was a great night," Navarre said. "My shots were falling but I didn't have to start doing too much by myself."

Heavy reliance on the 6-foot-5 guard ended up hurting Zillah in a 61-58 upset loss to No. 7 Blaine last Saturday, when he scored 10 straight points in the third quarter and finished with 25. But Navarre said that left him too tired to contribute much to Zillah's offense in the fourth quarter as the Borderites pulled away.

In Wednesday's loser-out game, it was the Leopards who took command of a back-and-forth game by ending the first half on a 12-1 run. Navarre scored seven of the first nine points, but he said Dekker Van De Graaf's three at the buzzer helped the freshman relax and calm his nerves.

He scored the rest of his nine points after halftime, including two to cap off a 16-0 run that gave Zillah a 58-32 lead. Seattle Academy eventually switched to a box-and-one defense to contain Navarre, so Mengarelli said other Leopards capitalized while Navarre set screens to help them find openings.

Although the Leopards' man-to-man pressure ignited their first run, an unusually long amount of time spent in a zone appeared to frustrate the Cardinals' offense. Navarre said they spend a lot of time working on several defenses in practice, and Mengarelli wanted to stick with what worked.

"Usually, once a team scores we get out of it," Mengarelli said. "Tonight they didn't score for a long time, so it worked for a long time."

Nic Navarre, Luke's younger brother, defended the inside well against 6-foot-9 Talbott Chesley and others. Hunter Ackerley scored 14 points to lead Seattle Academy, which shot just 38.2% from the field.

The younger Navarre also added 13 points in what Mengarelli said was the 6-7 forward's first game at full health following an illness that limited him in the loss to Blaine and the district title win over Toppenish. Luke Navarre said Zillah saw the benefits of having his younger brother's full inside presence.

"When Nic's playing good, we're playing good," Luke Navarre said. "Our best games have been Nick's best games."

Both Luke and Mengarelli said the Leopards won't feel any pressure in Thursday's 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal against Lynden Christian (22-2), the defending 1A champions. The Lyncs won the last meeting between the two powerhouse programs, knocking off Zillah 65-62 in 2020's opening round at Davis on the way to a second-place finish.

-

SEATTLE ACADEMY — Carson DeBruhl 11, Hunter Ackerley 14, McSherry 2, McCleery-Brown 6, Clemmons 6, Albert 0, Witherspoon 4, Wampold 0, Tade 2, Chesley 6, Struss 3, Wong 1. Totals 21-55 10-14 55.

ZILLAH — Sandoval 6, C. Favilla 3, Nic Navarre 13, John 5, Luke Navarre 30, Reed 2, Aiden Garza 10, Martinez 0, Van De Graaf 9, B. Favilla 2, Juarez 0. Totals 27-52 20-25 80.

Seattle Academy=18=9=7=21=—=55

Zillah=19=18=21=22=—=80

3-point goals: SA 3-12 (Ackerley 2-6, DeBruhl 1-2), Zillah 6-14 (L. Navarre 4-7, Van De Graaf 1-3, John 1-1). Rebounds: SA 32 (Chesley 6), Zillah 35 (L. Navarre 10, Van De Graaf 6, N. Navarre 5). Turnovers: SA 11, Zillah 8. Assists: SA 9, Zillah 16 (Garza 4, L. Navarre 3, C. Favilla 3). Steals: SA 4, Zillah 6 (C. Favilla 2, Van De Graaf 2). Fouls: SA 15, Zillah 16. Fouled out: None.