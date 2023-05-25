Naches Valley boasts an impressive range of girls athletes at this weekend’s state track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
And coach Brandon Wagner says the Ranger sprinters, throwers, jumpers, hurdlers and distance runners have two things that tie it together: They all ran on last fall’s NV cross country team, and they all want to move up that squad’s fourth-place 1A state trophy finish by at least a place or two.
“They got a taste of it and they want a little more,” said Wagner before Thursday’s opening events of the 1A, 2B and 1B meets. “They want to improve on their state places.”
To that end in Thursday’s final events, Hannah Clements placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 111 feet, 5 inches. Kaylee Krueger also took sixth in the high jump at 5 feet even. Olive Clark followed with an eighth-place finish in the 1,600 meters in a time of 5 minutes, 26.74 seconds.
Also, the Rangers’ Allison Smith qualified for Saturday’s 300 hurdles with a time of 48.10 seconds.
Wagner said through the inevitable ups and downs of a long track season, team members kept focused on their goal. “They are a good group of girls,” he said. “They are so coachable.”
Joining Clements on the 1A girls discus podium Thursday was Toppenish’s Tatiana Camacho, who threw a school-record 123-10 for third place. Her throw was a season’s best by more than nine feet. Keegan Wolfsberger of White Swan grabbed second in the girls 2B shot put with a throw of 38-1. Her previous season’s best was 36-5.
Qualifying for Saturday’s finals in the girls 1A 100 was Zillah’s Mia Hicks, whose 12.52 was the second-fastest time behind Bear Creek’s Braelyn Baker’s 11.93.
The boys also took to the track and field venues, with Valley athletes recording one individual state championship and one runner-up.
Goldendale junior Raymond Holycross won the 2B triple jump with a Valley-leading 43-2.5, a season’s best by almost a foot. He also has the top seed in Friday’s long jump, the third seed in Friday’s 110 hurdles preliminaries and recorded the third-fastest qualifying time (40.33) in the 300 hurdles.
Also in 2B, Kittitas’ Doug Varnum placed second in the javelin throw at 160 feet, 2 inches. He came into the meet with a Valley-leading 157-0.
For full results, visit www.wiaa.com
