BELLINGHAM – Naches Valley baseball coach Jake Fife was visibly emotional Friday afternoon after the top-ranked Rangers rallied past No. 4 Montesano in a Class 1A state semifinal.
Hey, who wouldn’t be after that seesaw of a bottom of the seventh inning?
The Rangers (24-2) scored three runs in their final at-bat to beat the Bulldogs (22-4) 5-4 to advance to Saturday’s 1A championship where they’ll meet third-seeded Klahowya at Joe Martin Stadium.
After scoring more than 10 runs in 11 games this season, Naches Valley needed every out – and a little help – to win its 16th straight.
Outside of a two-run rally in the second inning, the Rangers sent four or fewer batters to the plate up until the final push.
“We were putting the bat on the ball and putting the ball in play and doing what we wanted to do and we just couldn’t get that first run to really break it open and get us started,” said Rangers catcher Ty Moore, who had three hits, including an RBI in the seventh. “We just kept at it and kept at it and broke through there right at the end.”
That ‘end’ started with the bottom of the Naches Valley lineup as Landin Clements singled and Colton Rowe walked to open the inning. After a wild pitch, Moore drove in Clements with a single up the middle.
After Rowe and Moore advanced, the Rangers seemed poised to end the game on their own. But a Logan Stevenson popup to the second baseman turned into a double play when Rowe was caught leading off third base a little too much and was put out in a rundown.
“There was a smidge of a miscommunication,” joked Fife, who also coaches at third base when Naches Valley is at-bat.
No matter. A couple Montesano fielding miscues loaded the bases.
The Rangers then won when the Bulldogs pitcher was called for a balk, pushing across Porter Abrams, who had reached on an error three batters earlier, with the winning run.
“Something was shining down on us for sure,” Moore said.
Montesano opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first before the Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third with Rowe and Moore singling to start the inning. After Stevenson’s sacrifice to advance the runners, Rowe scored on a wild pitch and Moore beat the throw to the plate on Abrams’ grounder to third.
Montesano took a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. The Bulldogs did all of their damage after Rangers right-hander Luke Jenkins quickly recorded two outs.
Rowe nearly ended the rally at just one run when he dove to nearly corral a fly ball in right field that bounced off of him and went for a ground-rule double when it went under a fence and out of play allowing two runners to score.
Jenkins kept his composure – and the Rangers in it – by retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced.
“I just can’t say enough about these kids, they never waver,” said Fife, who spent much of the postgame hugging players, Ranger faithful and assistant coaches Rob Messer, JR Weigel and Matt Weigel. “They know, it’s a cliché, ‘it’s never over until the last out,’ but they take it to heart.”
The Rangers advance to the championship game for the third time and first since they won the title in 2014 at Yakima County Stadium in their last trip to the final four. It’ll be the 12th for Naches Valley in its 28th state berth
“The motto going around is we’ve come too far to just come this far,” Fife said.
Naches Valley highlights: Ty Moore 3-4, 2 SB, 2 runs, RBI; Parker Abrams game-winning run, 1-3, RBI; Thane Denny 1-3, SB; Landin Clements 1-3, run; Colton Rowe 1-2, run; Luke Jenkins CG, 4 Ks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.