After back-to-back games behind the dish on a sweltering afternoon, Ty Moore was filthy, soaked in sweat and pretty well beat up.
And loving every minute of it.
Naches Valley's baseball team imposed its will by creating the ideal situation, a long, hard attrition battle that would have no better leader than its gritty catcher.
Marshalling two stellar performances from starters Luke Jenkins and Andrew Boyer, Moore also keyed the offense from his leadoff spot and sparked the Rangers to victories over King's Way Christian and Bellevue Christian on Saturday to earn a spot in next week's Class 1A state final four in Bellingham.
"These were tough games but we just grind away and do our thing," said Moore, the SCAC West MVP. "It got a little sketchy here and there, but we just worked through it. It's a great feeling to have another week. Most teams don't get this opportunity but now we do."
Jenkins went the distance in the first-round game and the Rangers had to rally with all three runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn back King's Way 3-1, and then Boyer got plenty of steady run support as Naches Valley defeated defending champion Bellevue Christian 6-3 in the quarterfinal at Parker Faller Field.
Living up to having the state's top seed, especially after last year's first-round exit, was gratifying thrill for everyone.
"What a bunch of tough kids. Just grinders who work together and were determined to play well today," said coach Jake Fife, whose team improved to 23-2 and stretched its win streak to 15 games. "Luke and Andrew pounded the zone and let the defense work. That's been our mantra all season."
After driving in one of the runs and scoring another against King's Way, Moore was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI against Bellevue Christian, which eliminated Tenino 4-2 in the morning opener. He knew Boyer was on his game, despite having just one strikeout, because the BC hitters were putting the ball in the air and that was it — 13 outs were popups or flyouts.
"He was hitting his spots and dealing," Moore said of the junior right-header. "All those flyouts, that's just what we want to see. Guys get under it."
Occasionally those balls would find gaps as the Vikings did have four doubles, including two in the seventh inning. But Boyer already had six shutout innings and a 6-0 lead before BC got on the board.
Jaden Zimmerman delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead and Thane Denny, hitting in the No. 6 spot, was 2-for-4 with a run a stolen base. NV got hits from eight different players.
Jenkins threw just 78 pitches over his seven innings in the opener, allowing one run and six hits. He and Boyer walked only one apiece.
"These kids were ready to take the next step and they earned it," Fife said. "We played our game today and everybody contributed."
Naches Valley heads to the final four for the 12th time in program history and first time since 2014, when the Rangers captured their third state title.
The Rangers will play No. 4 Montesano, which they split a doubleheader with earlier this season, on Friday at 1 p.m. at Bellingham's Joe Martin Stadium. Montesano defeated College Place 11-5 and Colville 5-4 on Saturday.
NV highlights — BC: Andrew Boyer CG, 7 IP, 8 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Ty Moore 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb, RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-2, run, sb, RBI; Porter Abrams 1-3, run, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-4, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 2-4, sb, run. vs. KWC: Luke Jenkins CG, 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Ty Moore 1-3, run, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 2-3, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.