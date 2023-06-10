West Valley’s Brody Mills and Sumner’s Jacob Bresnahan, who pitched against each other in the first-round of the state tournament, were named Class 4A co-players of the year by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association.
Mills was also picked, along with Davis’ Nathan Gonzalez, to play in the All-State Baseball Series at Parker Faller Field on June 24-25.
The other players of the year were Lincoln’s Bjorn Johnson (3A), Tumwater’s Alex Overbay (2A), Deer Park’s Cole Krepcik (1A) and Brewster’s Reece Vassar (2B-1B).
After the first two All-State games on June 24, Tim Kuykendall, Mark Zender, Pat Swapp and Larry Delaney will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Yakima Convention Center during a banquet that starts at 7 p.m.
Gonzalez, a CBBN first-team outfielder, will be on Team Adams, which plays Team Baker in the first game on June 24 at 11:15 a.m.
Mills, the CBBN’s player of the year and pitcher of the year, will play for Team St. Helens, which faces Team Rainier in the second game at 3 p.m.
The four teams, consisting of 18 seniors each, play again the next day at 10:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
