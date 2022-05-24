Over the many years of the state track and field championships — minus the two we just missed, of course — one of the most generous events in producing Valley winners has been the 800-meter run.
We’ve had 37 boys and girls state champions over two laps, including five straight boys winners from 2014 to 2018, and that event could again be the highlight this week with the Class 4A and 2A state meets returning to Mount Tahoma High School for the first time since 2019.
Eisenhower’s Kara Mickelson and Selah’s Cooper Quigley, who will be teammates at the University of Arizona next fall, will take a run at those prizes on Saturday but not before plenty other tasks to perform in the three-day competition.
Quigley will have his long-awaited showdown with Sehome’s Zack Munson in the Class 2A 1,600 on Thursday, followed by a 4x400 prelim less than two hours later, then compete in the 800 prelims on Friday. For the 800, he has been the 2A state leader most of the season at 1:54.59 and is unbeaten in six races this season.
Mickelson also has events spread over three days, starting with Thursday’s 4x400 prelims. While she has been the 800 state leader most of the season at 2:13.35, Olympia’s Katelyn Rigg took over on Saturday at 2:13.16. But two days earlier, Mickelson became the state’s pace-setter in the 400, running 57.22.
It’s a rare and challenging double, the 400 and 800, but the schedule is somewhat forgiving with Friday’s prelims and Saturday’s finals separated by over three hours.
“I was really excited after running 57 in the wind,” Mickelson said of last week’s 400 personal best at Eastmont. “I texted one of the coaches at Arizona and he said, ‘2:08 is coming!’ I sure hope so. I feel like I’m ready to bring that (800) time down.”
Mickelson’s junior teammate Isabela Alvarado is bracing for the same triple as Quigley. She’ll be fresh for her best shot in 1,600 on Thursday and then take on the 800. The Ike runners are the first 4A teammates to break 2:14 during the same season in eight years.
“I’ve surprised myself in the 800, and now Kara and I have that and the relay together,” Alvarado said on Saturday. “She helps me a lot, in workouts and races.”
West Valley’s Jackson Cluff has his two jump events spaced nicely, albeit with 10:30 a.m. starts. Friday is the 4A high jump, where his 6-6 ranks second for the season, and Saturday is the long jump, where he’s fourth at 22-7. Teammate Regan Irvine is tied for second in the pole vault, which will be held Friday, with her school record of 11-6.
Despite two years of pandemic cancellations, the momentum of the Ellensburg’s girls program is as consistent as ever. The Bulldogs qualified all three relays and took home team trophies in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This year they’ve done the same and have the potential for scoring well in six events led by junior sprinter Carsyn Arlt and senior distance ace Kate Laurent.
East Valley’s Allison Bryan, the Valley leader in three events, qualified in four individual events with her highest ranking in the 300 hurdles, and Selah’s Sierra Newell will compete in all three throws.
The 1A, 2B and 1B state meets resume their run at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, where events run Thursday through Saturday as well.
Naches Valley has a full bus with a dozen individual qualifiers and a 4x400 for the boys and girls. NV’s Grant Osborn has turned in the best 1A discus mark of the season at 146-10.
Wapato’s Emilio Vela, the Valley leader in the 200 and triple jump, qualified in four events, and Zillah teammates Mia Hicks (triple jump) and Kassy Garza (high jump) have posted the third-best 1A marks this season in their specialties.
