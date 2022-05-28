TACOMA — When strength and speed were draining out of others, Kara Mickelson was brimming with both.
Powering into the lead coming off the final corner and sprinting away on the homestretch, the Eisenhower senior not only got the prize she wanted — an 800-meter state title — but a huge career-best time to go with it Saturday morning at the Class 4A state track and field championships.
There was a lot of Cadet blue and red on this podium as junior teammate Isabela Alvarado came up for third, also with her best time ever.
Mickelson, whose previous best was 2:13.35, stayed off the first-lap pace of Olympia senior Katelyn Rigg, who had the fastest time in Friday’s prelims. She then closed down the gap on Rigg at the top of the backstretch on the second lap and used the final turn as a slingshot to take over the race. Her time of 2:10.95 vaulted to second in Valley history and pulled the next four placers to personal bests.
Rigg held off the charging Alvarado for second, 2:13.10 to 2:13.39.
"Honestly, our plan worked out so perfectly it's amazing to me," Mickelson said. "When I made up the gap on the backstretch I felt strong and knew I had a good finish in me. It was great to finally get down to 2:10 and I think there's more in me. But today was all about going for the win and to get it was just the best feeling."
Mickelson was far from done as she returned in the afternoon for the 400 final and placed second in 57.42, her second-fastest time ever despite doubling back a few hours later from the 800. Curtis' Ava Simms held on for the win in 57.10.
Eisenhower's Arizona-bound middle-distance ace nearly pulled off an extremely rare double. The last runner in 4A girls to sweep the 400 and 800 was Becca Noble of Rogers-Spokane in 2005.
Alvarado, a junior who was third in the 1,600 on Thursday, returned with Mickelson to help the Cadets place fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:03.50. Ciera Reyes and Olive Clark also ran on the relay.
"I looked at the 400 as the icing on the cake, but I was hoping to get into the 56s," Mickelson said. "But then coming back in the relay, that was so cool. All the girls ran amazing and when I got the baton there was a crash at the exchange and a couple girls fell on the track. I thought, OK, this is our chance and just gave it everything I had left. We were so excited with fourth."
In 4A boys competition, West Valley's Jackson Cluff earned a second runner-up medal in two days, this time in the long jump. With everyone jumping into a stout headwind, Cluff was the co-leader after the first three jumps at 21-3.25.
Then, with the headwind easing up for the finals, the marks got better. Curtis' Titus Morris took over the lead at 21-6 in round four and then Cluff slipped to fourth after the fifth round.
But on his final jump, Cluff flew 21-10.25 — second only to Morris' final-round effort of 22-0. On Friday, Cluff was second in the high jump at 6-6.
Sunnyside's Myles Newhouse placed fifth in the 400 at 50.47, and West Valley sophomore Caden Casteel cut 13 seconds off his previous best while placing eighth in the 3,200 in 9:35.71.
Eisenhower's Nick Burton swept the 100, 200 and 400 ambulatory races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.