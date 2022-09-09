ZILLAH — Seeking an upset, Zillah bolted out of the blocks on its home field.
But Prosser had the legs for the entire race, especially Neo Medrano.
With the Mustangs trailing 15-7 at halftime, Medrano sprinted away for three long touchdowns in the second half and Prosser turned back Zillah 34-22 on Friday at Andy Collins Stadium.
Last year’s CWAC defensive player of the year, Medrano started the comeback with a 20-yard receiving touchdown from Kory McClure, pulling Prosser within 15-14.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound workhorse was just getting started as his 71-yard rushing burst on the next possession put the Mustangs up 21-15.
Zillah countered with Jayden Salme’s second touchdown pass to Nakea John, this one from 13 yards as the Leopards retook the lead at 22-21.
McClure, however, pitched his third touchdown pass to close out Prosser’s 20-point surge in the third quarter and Prosser was back ahead 27-22.
Medrano put it away, dashing 70 yards for his third score with seven minutes left in the game.
He finished with 147 yards on just three carries and he caught two passes for 25 yards.
After throwing for 139 yards in his junior debut last week, McClure completed 26 of 35 for 250 yards and no interceptions. He threw touchdown passes to Havic Prieto, Erik Delgado and Medrano and connected with 11 different receivers.
Prosser (2-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 2A by SBLive, opens CWAC play at Grandview on Thursday.
Salme, just a sophomore, broke out for 225 yards, completing 19 of 37 passes, and John hauled in six of them for 98 yards.
Salme added 53 yards rushing. Teammate Alex Martinez, also a sophomore, ran for 76 yards on 23 carries and caught six passes.
Zillah (1-1) continues nonleague play on Friday at Royal (2-0), which defeated Othello 14-0.
Prosser 0 7 20 7 — 34
Zillah 7 8 7 0 — 22
Zillah — Nakea John 12 pass from Jayden Salme (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Pro — Havic Prieto 17 pass from Kory McClure (Max Flores kick)
Zillah — Salme 17 run (Kizer Cothran pass from Salme)
Pro — Neo Medrano 20 pass from McClure (Flores kick)
Pro — Medrano 71 run (Flores kick)
Zillah — John 13 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Pro — Erik Delgado 27 pass from McClure (pass failed)
Pro — Medrano 70 run (Flores kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Pro, Medrano 3-147, Cade Harris 3-2, Delgado 2-14, McClure 2-(minus 15). Zillah, Alex Martinez 23-76, Salme 10-53, John 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — Pro, McClure 26-35-0-250. Zillah, Salme 19-37-1-225.
RECEIVING — Pro, Prieto 5-32, Carson Bailey 5-28, Noah Moreno 3-13, Isaac Kernan 2-39, Delgado 2-27, Medrano 2-25, Flores 1-20, Nathaniel Robertson 2-18, Campos 1-14, Veloz 1-7, Brennan Carey 1-2. Zillah, John 6-98, Martinez 6-34, Jon VanCleave 3-45, Cash Layman 3-10, Atziri Sanchez 1-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.