TACOMA — Isabella Morales was looking to improve just one place over last year’s performance at Mat Classic.
But, of course, it was one giant step up.
“Last year it was always second, second, second for me,” said the Toppenish sophomore. “This year I wanted more."
Saturday night in the Tacoma Dome, she got it.
With a powerful yet careful effort, Morales defeated Warden’s Aaliyah Escamilla 6-1 in a matchup of the top-ranked entries in the 105-pound bracket of the girls state tournament. A year after placing second at 100 pounds, it was the sweetest one-spot improvement.
“Just my attitude made a big difference this year,” she said. “I’ve been more confident, more dedicated all year long. It took a lot of work, but my motivation was all about getting first. Being a state champion.”
Morales, who had faced and beaten Escamilla in each of the postseason tournaments, finished the season at 34-1.
While it’s a rare accomplishment to be a four-time state finalist, Granger’s Viktorya Torres had to settle for a third straight runner-up finish after winning here as a freshman.
Once again Torres faced another state champion in the finals and this time it was Federal Way’s London Houston in the 130-pound finale. Houston, last year’s 125 winner, won a 10-2 decision for her 38th win against just one loss.
Both Torres and Houston are nationally ranked, as is Morales.
Torres, who was unbeaten as a sophomore and junior before her setbacks in the state finals, was 25-2 for her senior season and 110-5 for her career.
Sunnyside junior Eliza Rodriguez (100) and Toppenish freshman Ruby Rios (125) bounced back from semifinal setbacks in the morning to earn third-place medals with back-to-back wins in the afternoon.
The Valley produced nine medals in the girls tournament, three for Sunnyside. The Grizzlies were the top local team with 54 points.
CLASS 2B
Coyotes' Riostakes second
TACOMA — Kittitas sophomore Tony Rios steamed into Saturday’s 120-pound championship final but ran into a familiar and sturdy foe.
Sophomore Waylon Wilson of team champion Tonasket won the title with a first-period fall, but Rios still bumped up two spots from his fourth-place medal as a freshman at 113.
To reach the final, Rios recorded two pins and a major decision.
Mabton’s Isaac Rodriguez (106) and White Swan’s Caden Garcia (126), both freshmen, claimed third-place medals.
Kittitas had three underclassmen medalists for the second year in a row and scored 54.5 points.