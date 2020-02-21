TACOMA, Wash. — While Sunnyside’s George Paulus was busy fending off questions about what it feels like to be coaching in his final Mat Classic, his Grizzlies were orchestrating quite a sendoff.
With six advancing to Saturday’s semifinals and four more in the medal rounds, Sunnyside vaulted to second on the Class 4A leaderboard – right on the heels of defending champion Chiawana — after Friday’s opening session in the Tacoma Dome.
It was an all-Valley assault at the top as Toppenish pushed 10 into the 2A semifinals and rolled up 116 pace-setting points with 18 total pins and Granger opened a first-day lead in the 1A tournament with rival and neighbor Zillah in second.
In all, the Valley qualified 51 of its 104 state qualifiers for Saturday’s semifinals, which start at 9:45 a.m. The championship finals begin at 5 p.m.
It was quite a show Sunnyside’s boys put on across the 4A mats, and with Paulus announcing this would be his last season after 30-plus years with the program the timing couldn’t have been better.
Even if the coach was just trying to do what he tells his kids to do – focus on the task at hand.
“Honestly, I’m trying not to think about it too much but then someone says, ‘Hey George, how’s it feel to be down here for the last time?,” he said with a smile. “It’s great, though, and in some ways it feels like the first one – just trying to get kids ready to go and compete well. Today, wow, we’ve had a good day.”
The Grizzlies, who came in ranked third behind Chiawana and Tahoma, tallied 66 points with the Riverhawks and their trio of returning champions first with 76. Sunnyside has only one senior among its semifinalists but all of them, except freshman Alejandro Fernandez, have plenty of Mat Classic experience.
In addition to its half dozen semifinalists, who are all assured of placing no lower than sixth, Sunnyside also has four others working through consolation rounds, giving Paulus and company 10 podium pictures to take on Saturday.
Anyone hoping for even the smallest letdown by reigning 2A champion Toppenish — hopefuls Orting and White River, for instance – did not see it on Friday. The Wildcats, in fact, were more dominant than ever.
With 10 of their 14 Tacoma qualifiers moving into the semifinals and two more alive in the medal rounds, the Wildcats put the highest first-day point total on the board at 116 points – a broad-shouldered opening-day total that has won some state titles by itself.
Second-ranked Orting, which matched Toppenish’s 14 qualifiers, also had a strong Friday in second place with 98.5 points but the Cardinals have only four in the championship brackets.
Following Toppenish’s lead, the entire CWAC enjoyed a huge first day as Selah, Wapato, East Valley, Ellensburg, Grandview and Prosser will all be represented in the semifinals. At 106 and 120, three of the four semifinals are local.
Granger came in ranked No. 1 in 1A and Friday’s action confirmed that, although the Spartans’ depth did take a bit of a hit. All five of Granger’s top-ranked entries moved easily into the semifinals, helping the team accumulate 74 first-day points.
Three more remained alive for medals on Saturday, but four of the Spartans’ 12 state qualifiers were eliminated.
What Granger is doing with front-end talent, Zillah is countering with depth. In an all-SCAC leaderboard, Zillah is second with 72.5 points followed by Connell in third with 66 points.
What the Leopards have going for them is four in the semifinals and another six in the consolation medal rounds. Zillah’s team of 11 was thinned by just one on Friday.
Note: After Friday’s second session, team scoring on the WIAA’s trackwrestling website was incorrect with girls points being added to boys for each school.