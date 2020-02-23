TACOMA — Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero were inspired by it for three years before it was time to deliver it themselves.
And what a slam that turned out to be.
“The seniors that came before us, they passed it on,” Drury explained. “So this was our time to do the same and keep this going.”
Drury and Romero became Toppenish’s second and third three-time state champions — a year after Andres Aguilera was the first – and the Wildcats remained in full command of their dynasty run Saturday night with the program’s fourth team title in five years on the Class 2A mats at Mat Classic XXXII.
Even with quality teams all around, it was still a rout.
With six champions and 12 medalists, exactly matching last year’s title totals, Toppenish put a head-and-arm lock on the Class 2A tournament with 247.5 points — well ahead of a stellar Orting crew that brought 14 to the Tacoma Dome and had to settle for second with 179 points.
“These kids always impress me with their composure here,” said Johnny Cerna, who was named 2A coach of the year. “You think maybe there might be some wear and tear from a long season and maybe some of this would get to them, but it never does. Our kids just thrive here.”
The entire CWAC thrived as Selah’s Amadeo Flores Pimentel became the school’s first three-time state champion and led the Vikings to a fourth-place trophy with 85.5 points.
Ellensburg finished seventh followed by Prosser in ninth, and when Othello is factored in the league put five teams in the top nine and produced nine champions.
After closing out his threepeat in the 132-pound final, Drury watched nervously as Romero scored a takedown with eight seconds left in the 138 final to avenge a loss to top-ranked Thor Michaelson of Bremerton.
“That was so scary,” said Drury, soaking up the final moments of his 43-0 senior season with his 168th career win. “What an amazing feeling to finish this way, with Kyler and I winning for the third time together and for him to do that — wow.”
Drury and Romero were fortified in the senior class by Isaias Ramirez, who came in ranked third but won the 170 title.
What these seniors pass on will be well received by three other young champions — sophomores Joel Godina and Horacio Godinez and freshman Jeremiah Zuniga, who opened the championship session with a bang by sweeping the 106, 113 and 120 titles, respectively.
Godina had to beat his teammate and training partner Miguel Torres, 7-4, to earn the 106 title, and Godinez is halfway to being a four-timer after starting with the 106 title last year as a freshman. And, of course, Zuniga took his first step toward that lofty goal.
“We just feed off each other’s energy,” Godinez said. “It was like this when I got here and we’re keeping it going. We are a true team.”
Pimentel started out in a big rush to get his shot at Selah’s unprecedented threepeat, recording pins of 1:21, 0:54 and 1:40 to reach the 220 final. Then he used brutal precision to score three takedowns en route to a 7-2 win over Quincy’s Ruben Vargas in the final.
“It’s amazing and it’s a relief,” he said. “Every day counted for me and my guys and my coaches were behind me. We said, ‘Let’s do this, let’s make history.’ It feels awesome to be the first for Selah to do it.”
Pimentel finished 37-1 for the season and 154-23 over four years. The Vikings had three other medalists, including a pair of thirds from Jesse Salinas and Jackson Yates.
Selah’s trophy was the program’s best since the 1992 team was runner-up in the AA tournament at Mat Classic.
Christian Davis (120), Francisco Ayala (132) and Lorenzo Gonzalez (160) all reached the championship finals and placed second for Ellensburg. The Bulldogs only brought four to Tacoma but when all four medal and three nearly reach the top of the podium a seventh-place finish with 67.5 points becomes possible.
Same story for Prosser.
The Mustangs only qualified three but Reyden Huizar (113) and Logan Candanoza (170) captured second-place medals and, adding in Diego Contreras’ fourth at 106, Prosser scored 57 points to crack the top 10.
There were seven all-CWAC finals, including 285 where unbeaten and BYU-bound Isaiah Perez topped Wapato junior Eduardo Mendez in the final. Mendez came in ranked fourth.
In all, the CWAC collected 37 medals.
Toppenish’s six champions brings the program total to 45, including 20 during the current run of six straight years with a trophy.