TacomaDome.jpg

Mats sit empty before championship matches at Mat Classic XXXII on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

The Yakima Valley is again strutting its stuff in the Tacoma Dome at Mat Classic XXXII with 31 local wrestlers having advanced to the championship match in their respective weight classes. Here's the list of champions, updated as results are posted, and the list of finalists.

Below the finalists is a list of area wrestlers who have already claimed a medal.

STATE CHAMPIONS

Class 4A

Eli Barajas (Sunnyside), 106

Class 2A

Joel Godina (Toppenish), 106

Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 113

Jeremiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 120

Haiden Drury (Toppenish), 132

Kyler Romero (Toppenish), 138

Isaias Ramirez (Toppenish), 170

Amadeo Flores Pimentel (Selah), 220

Class 1A

Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 106

Abel Nava (Granger), 126

Conan Northwind (Granger), 138

Emmanuel Troncoso (Zillah), 145

Diego Isiordia (Granger), 160

Gage Cook (Granger), 220

Class 2B-1B

None.

Girls

Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 105

FINALISTS STILL TO WRESTLE

Class 2A

Selah: Amadeo Flores Pimentel (220).

Prosser: Logan Candanoza (170).

Wapato: Eduardo Mendez (285).

Class 1A

Granger: Gage Cook (220).

STATE MEDALISTS

CLASS 4A

First: Eli Barajas (Sunnyside), 106.

Second: Jaden Sanchez (Davis), 113;  EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside), 120; Andrew Macias (Sunnyside), 132.

Third: Fabian Ortega (Sunnyside), 126; Austin Villanueva (Sunnyside), 138.

Fourth: Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside), 113; Dominic Sowers (Davis), 126; Malaciah Cook (Davis), 152; Miguel Villegas (Eisenhower), 170.

Sixth: Alan Ochoa (Sunnyside), 160.

CLASS 2A

First: Joel Godina (Toppenish), 106; Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 113; Jeremiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 120; Haiden Drury (Toppenish), 132; Kyler Romero (Toppenish), 138; Isaias Ramirez (Toppenish), 170; Amadeo Flores Pimentel (Selah), 220.

Second: Miguel Torres (Toppenish), 106; Reyden Huizar (Prosser), 113; Christian Davis (Ellensburg), 120; Fransisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 132; Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ellensburg), 160; Logan Candanoza (Prosser), 170

Third: Damian Monreal (Grandview), 120; Emerique Gonzales (Toppenish), 126; Jesse Salinas (Selah), 132; Juan Escamilla (Toppenish), 152; Jackson Yates (Selah), 160.

Fourth: Diego Contreras (Prosser), 106; Luis Barajas (Wapato), 113; Jesus Sanchez (Grandview), 126.

Fifth: Donald Schmidt (Selah), 182; Terrell Underwood (Toppenish), 285.

Sixth: Jaiden Leon (East Valley), 106.

Seventh: Josiah Johnson (Toppenish), 113; Rocco Clark (Toppenish), 195.

Eighth: Henry Rinehart (Ellensburg), 182.

CLASS 1A

First: Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 106; Abel Nava (Granger), 126; Conan Northwind (Granger), 138; Emmanuel Troncoso (Zillah), 145; Diego Isiordia (Granger), 160; Gage Cook (Granger), 220.

Second: Hudson Garcia (Zillah), 106; Jorge Espinoza (Zillah), 113; Mitchell Helgert (Naches Valley), 126; Joel Coronel (Zillah), 138

Fourth: Jeremiah Salcedo (Granger), 113; Ricky Cisneros (Granger), 145; Brian Sims (Zillah), 182

Fifth: Blake Waddell (Goldendale), 195.

Sixth: Madden Garcia (Zillah), 120; Dawson Husted (Zillah), 132; Jared Garcia (Zillah), 152; Cristobal Alejandre (Zillah), 220.

Seventh: Jose Toscano (Granger), 120; Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Zillah), 170.

CLASS 2B-1B

Second: Tony Rios (Kittitas), 120.

Third: Isaac Rodriguez (Mabton), 106; Caden Garcia (White Swan), 126.

Fourth: Jonathan Jones (Kittitas), 113; Gilberto Palma (White Swan), 152; Paul Jones (Kittitas), 170; Marcos Velasquez (Mabton), 220.

GIRLS

First: Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 105

Second: Viktorya Torres (Granger), 130.

Third: Eliza Rodriguez (Sunnyside); Ruby Rios (Toppenish), 125.

Fourth: Mia Zuniga (Granger), 100.

Fifth: Alexxus Ramos (Sunnyside), 110.

Sixth: Unique Orozco (Wapato), 105; Lourdes Torres (Sunnyside), 170.

Seventh: Lexie Garza (Wapato), 120.