The Yakima Valley is again strutting its stuff in the Tacoma Dome at Mat Classic XXXII with 31 local wrestlers having advanced to the championship match in their respective weight classes. Here's the list of champions, updated as results are posted, and the list of finalists.
Below the finalists is a list of area wrestlers who have already claimed a medal.
STATE CHAMPIONS
Class 4A
Eli Barajas (Sunnyside), 106
Class 2A
Joel Godina (Toppenish), 106
Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 113
Jeremiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 120
Haiden Drury (Toppenish), 132
Kyler Romero (Toppenish), 138
Isaias Ramirez (Toppenish), 170
Amadeo Flores Pimentel (Selah), 220
Class 1A
Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 106
Abel Nava (Granger), 126
Conan Northwind (Granger), 138
Emmanuel Troncoso (Zillah), 145
Diego Isiordia (Granger), 160
Gage Cook (Granger), 220
Class 2B-1B
None.
Girls
Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 105
FINALISTS STILL TO WRESTLE
Class 2A
Selah: Amadeo Flores Pimentel (220).
Prosser: Logan Candanoza (170).
Wapato: Eduardo Mendez (285).
Class 1A
Granger: Gage Cook (220).
STATE MEDALISTS
CLASS 4A
First: Eli Barajas (Sunnyside), 106.
Second: Jaden Sanchez (Davis), 113; EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside), 120; Andrew Macias (Sunnyside), 132.
Third: Fabian Ortega (Sunnyside), 126; Austin Villanueva (Sunnyside), 138.
Fourth: Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside), 113; Dominic Sowers (Davis), 126; Malaciah Cook (Davis), 152; Miguel Villegas (Eisenhower), 170.
Sixth: Alan Ochoa (Sunnyside), 160.
CLASS 2A
First: Joel Godina (Toppenish), 106; Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 113; Jeremiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 120; Haiden Drury (Toppenish), 132; Kyler Romero (Toppenish), 138; Isaias Ramirez (Toppenish), 170; Amadeo Flores Pimentel (Selah), 220.
Second: Miguel Torres (Toppenish), 106; Reyden Huizar (Prosser), 113; Christian Davis (Ellensburg), 120; Fransisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 132; Lorenzo Gonzalez (Ellensburg), 160; Logan Candanoza (Prosser), 170
Third: Damian Monreal (Grandview), 120; Emerique Gonzales (Toppenish), 126; Jesse Salinas (Selah), 132; Juan Escamilla (Toppenish), 152; Jackson Yates (Selah), 160.
Fourth: Diego Contreras (Prosser), 106; Luis Barajas (Wapato), 113; Jesus Sanchez (Grandview), 126.
Fifth: Donald Schmidt (Selah), 182; Terrell Underwood (Toppenish), 285.
Sixth: Jaiden Leon (East Valley), 106.
Seventh: Josiah Johnson (Toppenish), 113; Rocco Clark (Toppenish), 195.
Eighth: Henry Rinehart (Ellensburg), 182.
CLASS 1A
First: Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 106; Abel Nava (Granger), 126; Conan Northwind (Granger), 138; Emmanuel Troncoso (Zillah), 145; Diego Isiordia (Granger), 160; Gage Cook (Granger), 220.
Second: Hudson Garcia (Zillah), 106; Jorge Espinoza (Zillah), 113; Mitchell Helgert (Naches Valley), 126; Joel Coronel (Zillah), 138
Fourth: Jeremiah Salcedo (Granger), 113; Ricky Cisneros (Granger), 145; Brian Sims (Zillah), 182
Fifth: Blake Waddell (Goldendale), 195.
Sixth: Madden Garcia (Zillah), 120; Dawson Husted (Zillah), 132; Jared Garcia (Zillah), 152; Cristobal Alejandre (Zillah), 220.
Seventh: Jose Toscano (Granger), 120; Ricardo Gomez Sanchez (Zillah), 170.
CLASS 2B-1B
Second: Tony Rios (Kittitas), 120.
Third: Isaac Rodriguez (Mabton), 106; Caden Garcia (White Swan), 126.
Fourth: Jonathan Jones (Kittitas), 113; Gilberto Palma (White Swan), 152; Paul Jones (Kittitas), 170; Marcos Velasquez (Mabton), 220.
GIRLS
First: Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 105
Second: Viktorya Torres (Granger), 130.
Third: Eliza Rodriguez (Sunnyside); Ruby Rios (Toppenish), 125.
Fourth: Mia Zuniga (Granger), 100.
Fifth: Alexxus Ramos (Sunnyside), 110.
Sixth: Unique Orozco (Wapato), 105; Lourdes Torres (Sunnyside), 170.
Seventh: Lexie Garza (Wapato), 120.