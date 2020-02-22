TACOMA — They settled the league title on Zillah’s mats.
They settled the regional title on Granger’s mats.
And they came to the Tacoma Dome to decide the ultimate prize.
While the top-ranked Spartans flexed their muscle with five champions and earned the program’s third Class 1A state title in eight years, the Leopards pushed their rivals all the way and made a front-end runaway out of it for the second-place trophy.
With a perfect 5-0 record in the championship finals, Granger amassed 178 points to grab the big prize, while Zillah got medals from 10 of the 11 qualifiers it brought to Mat Classic and rolled up 148.5 points to far outdistance third-place Montesano, which came here ranked second.
“It was a great performance by both of our programs and great for the Valley,” said Granger coach Richard Sanchez. “These kids work hard and come here to compete. This was always the goal.”
Granger’s champions included Oscar Alvarez (106), Abel Nava (126), Conan Northwind (138), Diego Isiordia (160) and Gage Cook (220). Nava and Cook are both already two-time champions as sophomores.
“I’ve always had the dream of being a four-timer,” said Nava, who bested Naches Valley freshman Mitchell Helgert for the third straight weekend. “Chris Castillo is my idol because I watched him win his fourth when I was a kid. I know he’s Zillah, but he’s still my idol.”
Northwind could be next on that four-timer train since he’s a freshman. He outlasted Zillah’s Joel Coronel 7-3 in the 138 final.
“These guys push me all the time,” Northwind said of his teammates. “It feels like we go 100 percent at every practice every day, but you see here how it pays off.”
Emmanuel Troncoso was the last on the mats for Zillah and, as a senior, he was thrilled to do it. He responded with an 11-3 major decision over Colville’s Takoda Morrison for the 145 title.
“I love this. We were the underdogs and everybody came through,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t see this coming – second place is amazing. As the last one out there, I wanted to come through and get us a title. Seeing all my friends here and our crowd, this meant everything to me.”
Hudson Garcia (106), Jorge Espinoza (113) and Coronel (138) all earned second-place medals for the Leopards.
Isiordia, who rolled through district and regionals with five pins, polished off his rise to the top with a 7-1 win over Royal’s Lorenzo Myrick in the 160 final. He wrapped up his career as a four-time medalist with 125 career wins.
Cook didn’t spend much time on the mats Saturday, blasting through his semifinal with a 32-second pin and then winning the 220-pound title for the second year in a row with a fall at 1:20.
With Nava and Cook still looking at two more years, the Spartans’ remarkable streak of producing state champions for 11 consecutive years is in good hands.